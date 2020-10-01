Town of Palisade has work to do
Thank you for your recent editorial shining some light on the town of Palisade’s development approval process. I would like to share with you my very similar experience as there appears to be a pattern.
As a past applicant, we were also denied based off of similar traffic/growth concerns for a proposed mixed-use housing development; even though we, too, met the town’s land development code by way of their PUD process, but also their comprehensive plan. For those who may not know, a town’s comprehensive plan (CP) is an official document put together by residents and staff to guide future zoning/use. In essence, it seeks to identify, establish and execute a common vision for all town properties.
Not only was our proposal in accordance with their CP, but we, too, spent over six figures and 1½ years working on this project. We spent $25,000 on a traffic study that the town required, but our traffic engineer was not even allowed to present his findings to the trustees at the board meeting. Our application was then denied over traffic/growth concerns. Looking back, I can honestly say we never would have proceeded in the long, arduous and expensive process the town required, had we known that their own CP (which we were told we could rely upon) was actually not what they wanted.
I can understand traffic concerns. I can understand not wanting a marijuana shop next door, or even a housing development. But what I can’t understand is a town that zones property for these uses and then denies an applicant over traffic/growth. If the zoning prescribes the use, and the use anticipates and makes allowances for more traffic/growth, then how can a town continually deny businesses over the very thing it allows? If the town is going to reject businesses over traffic, then perhaps the land shouldn’t have been zoned commercial in the first place. My hope is that the town will change their current LDC and CP to better reflect their desires in order to save future applicants the time, cost and confusion associated with working within their current parameters.
JAMIE SCRIPPS
Grand Junction
Vote yes on 114 and let wolves restore ecological balance
I am writing to encourage everyone to vote in favor of Proposition 114, the restoration of wolves to Colorado.
Without apex predators like wolves, Colorado’s ecosystem is unbalanced and unhealthy. When wolves were restored to the greater Yellowstone ecosystem the presence of wolves changed the behavior of elk, keeping them from grazing streamside vegetation out in the open. There were several benefits, including healthier streambeds, resulting in increased willow and aspen stands, and enhanced habitat for songbirds and beavers. The larger beaver populations built dams, improving trout habitat.
Prey populations can actually be made healthier by the presence of wolves. By targeting diseased prey, wolves will help control Colorado’s serious and growing problem of chronic wasting disease. In Yellowstone, Idaho, and western Montana, where there have been wolves for about 25 years, there is little or no chronic wasting disease. Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming all report larger elk and deer herds and harvests than before reintroduction.
As a retired businessman, I can empathize with ranchers who fear the loss of livestock inventory (sheep and cattle). However, experience has shown that these fears are exaggerated. In the northern Rockies the roughly 1,800 wolves have taken less than one-tenth of 1% of the livestock there. And Proposition 114 mandates fair compensation for livestock predation.
Furthermore, wolves in Colorado will restore a crucial link between populations in the northern and southern Rockies, resulting in a healthier ecosystem from Canada to Mexico.
FRANK LILLY
Silverthorne
Janet Rowland: strong, committed leadership
As we close in on the election, we want to encourage this community to vote for Janet Rowland, Mesa County Commissioner, District 3.
This is a time of unrest and uncertainty, but with Janet we are not met with theatrics and political power plays. Instead we witness her being level-headed, down-to-earth, full of common sense and working from a deep-rooted desire to make our community the best place to live.
Janet strives to bring our community together under the banner of what is best for all of us. She is consistently working to make sure our children are safe and thriving and is also diligent in securing positive connections with all sectors of our valley.
An opponent says most of our elected officials are “revolving-door” career politicians, bureaucrats or lawyers. We don’t see it that way. With Janet, we see a continued commitment to this community. This commitment is displayed in the fact that no matter whether Janet is serving our community as an elected official or in her day-to-day life, she is putting all her strength, energy and efforts toward making Mesa County safe and prosperous and as free as possible from governmental control.
Janet is an intelligent, strong and successful woman who has worked to unite our community, to fight for our rights, to be proactive in protecting what matters to us in western Colorado, and to make us more aware of how to best nurture and care for the children in our community. We are supportive of her and applaud her efforts to make the Grand Valley a community we are all proud of. We invite you to join us in voting for Janet Rowland.
TAD and CHALANE COIT
Grand Junction