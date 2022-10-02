Am I really the biggest threat to this country?
I have a confession to make. I am “unwoke.” I am a MAGA white American male. I have been called a “deplorable” a “smelly Walmart,” “a Bible thumping gun toting racist” who voted for Donald Trump and Loren Boebert. According to our current President I am the biggest threat to America.
Let me tell you how bad I am, I am a high school and college graduate with a B.S. in Education. I paid my own way through college. I also paid 100% of the college costs for my two children. I have been paying into Social Security since I was 14. I have been paying 15% into it for 45 years (non tax deductible). I have always paid my federal and state income taxes, property taxes, sales taxes, gas tax and every other tax they come up with paying 40% of my income. I have never received a penny from the government and never unemployed and I am still working at age 70. Yet I have been accused of having white privilege and that I am racist even though I have many great friends who happen to be Hispanic, Black, Asian or gay.
In summery it is horrible people like me who are the biggest threat and enemy to this country. Not communism, not China, not ANTIFA or George Soros, but me a member of the NRA and multiple gun owner who have never committed a crime — never been arrested or in jail. I have been a “Boy Scout” all of my life. I am a supporter of our Constitution, the First Amendment, the Second Amendment but also the 13th and 14th Amendments.
So I have to ask who are the real threats to America? I ask you to be the judge and the jury.
JAMIE ROWE
Grand Junction
Voting to act on climate change embodies hope
Recent letters to the editor have revealed diverging views between some of our citizens on the urgency of climate change and the state of our democracy. On Sept. 15, Lois Leach reminded us that our Constitution provides that the right to vote can’t be “denied or abridged on account of race, color or previous condition of servitude.” And yet in some impoverished/racially marginalized areas, states have curtailed the number of drop-off ballot boxes and denied access to water for people waiting to vote for many hours.
Letter writer Robert Brown vilified Governors Newsom and Polis as “green people.” He offered up the incongruous prospect of socialism (under the governors’ Democratic leadership?) and did not suggest a plan to prevent the Earth from becoming uninhabitable.
One last letter the same day: Daniel Harris observed that “Democracy requires persuasion rather than compulsion... Gerrymandering and voter suppression is not persuasion, but rather fascism.” Hurray for common sense and adherence to the Constitution!
Which leads to the last, most troubling letter, published on Sept. 16 and written by Kevin McCarney, chairman of the Mesa County Republican Party. In a calculated, inflammatory move, McCarney led by stating that Biden’s Philadelphia speech, referring to Trump and the MAGA Republicans as a “threat to the foundations of our Republic,” (think Jan. 6), “could have been produced by Adolph Hitler’s favorite filmmaker.” McCarney — after linking Biden to Hitler — called the speech “hateful.” In contrast, he said MAGA means strong schools (ones where LGBTQ people may be discriminated against, read “hated”?); and MAGA means energy independence, (including coal, oil and other fossil fuels where climate change can be accelerated?) Incongruously, McCarney said Republicans stand for “hope,” while “the left” stands for “hatred.”
Really? It is noteworthy that not a single Republican voted for the Inflation Reduction Act and its inaugural steps towards conquering climate change. We need much more, like a carbon fee and dividend, to make further progress. I can only hope that in Mesa County and across the country there are voters and politicians of all persuasions — Democratic, Republican, Independent and others — who will embody hope and act in accord with our Constitution and consistent with defeating climate change.
JOAN WOODWARD
Grand Junction
Abortion is an important and complicated issue
Abortion is a very important issue to the American people in the coming congressional election. Abortion is not a “black and white” issue. Unfortunately it is being treated as such by the U.S. Supreme Court and politicians in many red states.
We are already seeing pregnant women with life endangering issues being forced to carry their child. I cannot imagine the trauma a women experiences having to carry a child as the result of a rape and in some states even unable to get a “morning after pill” to avoid conception.
So many conservative Evangelicals and Catholics are single issue voters regarding the abortion issue. This includes ministers, priests and bishops too. Most of them voted for Donald Trump, the most amoral President we have ever had. In addition he is a chronic liar of his own admission (“I tell a lie over and over and then people believe it”). Time will show he is a criminal too.
These conservatives who claim to be pro-life ignored Trump’s denial of the human caused climate crisis. This issue is infinitely more important than abortion because the crisis threatens all life on the planet!
TOM HEFFERNAN
Ridgway
We need to ‘clean house’
in the upcoming election
Did Tina Peters and Belinda Knisley and others remove the Mesa County process of “checks and balances” from “their” house? Is that how Tina illegally changed the deed on her husband’s house without anyone else in the Clerk’s house speaking up? Is the process so corrupt that not even a county employee knew about it? Only in a Trumpian Republican house of Mesa County.
Do county residents need to check their Mesa County Clerk’s records to be certain their property deed was not “signed over” to Tina or Belinda or someone else?
Which state agency has the responsibility to verify these “unusual and unique” transactions within the Mesa County Clerk’s house are not the norm? Is it the State Auditor, independent CPA, the Secretary of State, the State Treasurer, or the FBI? Is it the voter’s responsibility to elect the democratic “checks and balance” candidate?
The DA’s office has charged Tina with 10 “misdeeds.” Is creating “unusual and unique” transactions on a legal document supporting your property tax record, one of those charges? Will our property taxes increase in Mesa County because of the Trumpian Republican Mesa County Clerk’s house and, with the commissioners’ lack of proper management, falsifying legal documents that are used to create 11% revenue of our county budget?
Let’s “clean Mesa County’s and Tina’s house.” Vote.
DIETER WEINRICH
Grand Junction