Our system of retaining judges needs improving
Are you troubled by lack of information about all those judges on your ballot? You’re not alone.
Unsuspecting voters think if they haven’t heard anything bad about a judge, the judge must be OK. That assumption is incorrect.
Complaints against judges in Colorado, and the discipline history of judges, are hidden from voters. Most states have public judicial discipline proceedings. After all, judges are public servants.
But in Colorado, judicial discipline proceedings are confidential. That means you don’t know whether any of those judges on your ballot have been disciplined. And you don’t know how many complaints have been filed against any of the judges on your ballot.
The problem is compounded at election time when judicial performance commissions issue evaluations and recommendations about judges. Why? Because discipline information is also hidden from performance commissions.
Colorado’s Open Records Act does not apply to judges. So basic information, such as attendance and internal complaints, is also hidden from you and performance commissions.
Performance commissions also don’t receive background checks on judges. And the financial disclosures filed by judges are never checked.
That means the comments in your Blue Book about judges are superficial, at best, and mask a dysfunctional judicial system.
Research shows that you’re predisposed to vote to retain all those judges on the ballot. You trust the system no matter how bad it is. That’s probably why the state commission on judicial performance has repeatedly fought against obtaining any of the above-mentioned information.
Stop the madness at judicialintegrity.org.
CHRIS FORSYTH
Executive Director
The Judicial Integrity Project
Wheat Ridge
National Popular Vote compact could result in recount disaster
Bottom line: Like many people reading this, I lived through the agony of the 2000 election of Bush vs. Gore.
That election was nothing short of a train wreck, and the dispute was isolated to one state — Florida. Let’s extrapolate that to a future election where the national so-called “popular vote” is very close. Imagine if you will, the chaos that will result from a national recount. Or the mayhem from one or more states deciding to not honor the compact.
I keep thinking about these very real and very likely outcomes and I don’t want any part of it. There are persuasive arguments for a national “popular vote” model, but none of them override the very real likelihood of a recount disaster. Please vote “no” on 113.
STUART GARDNER
Grand Junction
Lauren Boebert speaks for western Colorado
Lauren Boebert is the best person to represent us here in western Colorado. She will put rural Colorado first. As a high school student, I am disappointed by the politicians in Denver and Washington, D.C., with their responses on recent issues. The extended mask mandates and closings due to COVID-19, a virus with an over 99% survival rate, are an apparent manipulation tactic, and a threat to the American people, as well as an obvious overstep of government power. With the government trying to infringe on our freedoms, Lauren Boebert will work to protect our rights.
She firmly believes in the Second Amendment and supports our right as citizens to bear arms. Lauren Boebert, most importantly, has drive and commitment, so we can be confident that she will work to keep our freedoms, our liberty, and what is best for western Colorado. Vote Lauren Boebert for Congress. Vote Republican.
LOGAN SEMONES
Montrose
Boebert should understand how Congress works
I read Lauren Boebert’s interview in Friday’s Glenwood Post in stunned amazement.
Lauren stated her “FIRST vote in Congress will be to fire Nancy Pelosi.” For someone who is running to represent Colorado’s 3rd District, your ignorance is mind-blowing. Let me explain to you how Congress works. Nancy Pelosi is the House Majority Leader. Since the Democrats control the House, they elected her to lead them in the House. Similarly Mitch McConnell is Majority Leader of the Senate. Lauren, the Democrats will not invite you to vote on their choice for House leader.
Your lack of civic understanding is one of many reasons I am voting for Diane Mitsch Bush.
DAVE MALEHORN
Glenwood Springs
In divisive times, we need those willing to compromise
Our country is more divided today than anytime I can remember since the Vietnam War. Congress is at a stalemate, unable to pass legislation to help unemployed workers and small businesses. Health care is too expensive for working people to afford. Education beyond high school is financially out of reach for many. Numerous other problems are not addressed because Congress is too political.
Congressional candidate Lauren Boebert says she will not compromise. Diane Mitsch Bush is known for working across the aisle, and for passing bipartisan legislation in her three terms in the State Legislature. If you want to see Congress accomplish something good for rural Colorado, join me in voting for Diane Mitsch Bush.
NANCY BALLANTYNE
Montrose
Federal forest management should come under scrutiny
Greg Walcher suggests that Citizens for Clean Air should be dedicating some of their time to “forest mismanagement.” Citizens for Clean Air focuses on the air pollution in Mesa County. Other entities like the Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management are primarily responsible for forest management. Private citizens in the “public lands partnership” participated with the Forest Service and BLM for decades regarding forests here in Colorado.
Now the federal government has severely restricted citizen involvement by changing the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The time period for citizen review has been shortened, hobbling citizen input. The scientific staff of the BLM has been reduced. The BLM is “chaining” the pinyon-juniper forests in southern Utah in the name of what they call “habitat restoration,” but for what and for whom? Grand Staircase Escalante is targeted, and the forests there are already being destroyed.
What is happening now is really habitat destruction of the PJ, soil destruction and more habitat fragmentation. In Utah, the range and habitat of the sage grouse has been greatly reduced because of fragmentation. Thousands of acres in the Great Basin and the Colorado Plateau are being “chained” and have already been destroyed. The BLM in the Egan and Johnson Basin District of Nevada has chained large areas. Heavy anchor chains pulled between two bulldozers destroy the PJ forests, take out sagebrush and other plants in the process. The trees and roots are destroyed and the remains are masticated.
If the BLM wanted to improve habitat, they would try it on a smaller scale or thin it and find out if that is successful. Junipers are in the top 10 plants for providing food for wildlife, according to Ron Johnson, professor emeritus of Clemson University. The junipers provide the main source of food in the winter for some bird species. The PJ forests can be managed properly by leaving some older, mature junipers that are used by the cavity nesters. By allowing young, middle-aged and mature junipers to remain, varied habitat is preserved for different animals and birds. The slash should be left for cover for new seedlings and for wildlife cover. Leave the sage for the sage grouse because it is close to being endangered. By the way, pinyon nuts are imported from Russia and sold in Utah.
PENNY HEUSCHER
Cedaredge
Ads asking voters to support Amendment B are misleading
While I am in sympathy with the motive behind Amendment B, the advertising on television has been misleading. This effect of the change on residential property taxes is complex and involves a certain number of “ifs.” Ads state that residential taxes will not change. That is patently untrue. For example, if Amendment B does not pass, there is a likely reduction in taxes to homeowners. This would occur because residential property values are likely to increase and Gallagher requires that residential taxes be no more than 45% of all property taxes.
The tax rate, currently at 7.15% of assessed value, would be frozen. If the amendment passes and residential property values increase, then taxes paid will increase. Tax rate stays the same; taxes paid increase. Gallagher, without amendment, will reduce the tax rate and taxes paid if residential values go up. A vote for Amendment B requires a generous willingness on the part of homeowners to possibly pay more in their real estate taxes and give up a large potential reduction in taxes paid to support the various groups who benefit from the amendment. Honesty and fairness are needed in advertising the amendment.
ERNIE STECH
Grand Junction