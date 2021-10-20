Peters should not be paid for work she’s not doing
In light of the judge’s decision to remove Tina Peters from her role overseeing the elections and in light of her costing the taxpayers of Mesa County many thousands of dollars, as a taxpayer, I am wondering if her salary will be cut immediately to be commensurate with her diminished role?
I believe her salary must be cut accordingly. I also believe that Belinda Knisley’s salary should be cut. We have a better use for our tax dollars, especially since we are now paying Sheila Reiner and Wayne Williams for the same job.
I feel that all of the taxpayers have a right to know since we are paying her salary.
CANDY STEPHENS
Grand Junction
Peters has accomplished the impossible
Tina Peters can be summed up simply as a miscreant scofflaw.
The Democratic Party should be celebrating Tina Peters, et al, for having accomplished something they have been unable to do in more than 55 years. I, and several of my cohorts, have recently changed our party registration from Republican to Unaffiliated.
We have been friends and supporters of Bill Thomas, former Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, since he was a junior college professor and current Minority Speaker Kevin McCarthy since he was a sandwich shop owner. We were party loyalists and we held our noses at Trump and Boebert, but Peters, et al, literally accomplished the impossible.
If this is the best that Mesa County Republicans can put forth as a candidate, we are all in trouble. More importantly, it will be very difficult to support their candidates in the future.
RILEY PARKER
Palisade
Peters, election, CRT linked in supporters’ minds
In your Tuesday, Oct. 12, issue, I saw a photo that initially perplexed me. In the foreground, Tina Peters, renowned for her heroism, her moral flexibility and her undying loyalty to a certain mustached pillow salesman. In the background, her supporters, smiling gaily, no doubt exhilarated to be only two degrees removed from the fearless Lindell and three from the Messiah himself.
One proud demonstrator stood out. He carried a sign demanding “No CRT in schools.”
I asked myself, “Is this a rally against critical race theory? Or is it to support the unmatched and wonderful Tina Peters?”
And then in a flash, I realized it was both. This incredibly insightful man understood these two issues were inextricably intertwined. On the one hand, you have an elected official who artfully steals private information and bravely runs away. On the other, the perfect collaboration and conspiracy of nearly every teacher and administrator in the nation to indoctrinate our children. Even — nay, especially — in our perfect bastion of conservativism, Mesa County.
The untrained eye might not see how these issues are related. If you don’t see it, don’t despair, just watch more Tucker Carlson.
Because here’s the thing, Tina Peters knows what the radical left is up to. They’re a highly organized cabal, capable of mobilizing tens of thousands of election workers to work in perfect unison to steal an election. To stage a pandemic for the sole purpose of unseating His Holiness. To infiltrate every school in the country, propagandizing our children with outrageous claims about how our fair nation has not always been the fairest.
So, Tina Peters did what she had to do. She set fire to a building to prove that arson was possible.
And if that doesn’t make sense, just watch more Tucker Carlson.
JASON BOURGET
Mesa
Ruling indicates criminal liability for Peters
As suggested by Friday’s astute editorial, “Court gives clerk her due,” even as the Jan. 6 Commission hones-in on the criminal origins of Trump’s “Big Lie” and attempted coup and some 674 insurrectionists have been criminally charged so far, Wednesday’s Order from Judge Robison portends multiple related criminal indictments arising locally.
First, in detailing the undisputed “Facts of the Case,” that order identified four loca1s who apparently agreed to breach the security of Mesa County’s election system — Clerk Tina Peters, Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley, then Elections Manager Sandra Brown and purported “computer expert” Gerald Wood, “husband of Wendi Wood, one of several Mesa County residents who has called for the county to declare itself a ‘constitutional sanctuary’” (Charles Ashby, “Peters’ election ‘report’ enters world of Q-Anon”, Daily Sentinel, Sep. 30) — and the overt acts each took in furtherance of their agreement.
These are the elements of a criminal conspiracy to commit — or attempt to commit, even if unsuccessful — a felony, which is itself a felony under both Colorado (C.R.S. § 18-1-201) and federal (18 U.S. Code § 371) law.
Second, in her “Legal Analysis,” Judge Robison found that she had jurisdiction under C.R.S. §1-1-113 to determine whether any election officials had neglected their duties or engaged in any other wrongful acts, which she did. Consequently, Peters, Knisley and Brown can be criminally charged under C.R.S. § 1-13-107 — Violation of Duty, and C.R.S. § 1-13-111 — Penalties for Election Offenses — $1000 fine and/or one year in jail.
Third, by finding that “Peters was untruthful” about Wood (i.e., used “deception”), the order implicates felonies under both C.R.S. § 18-5.5-102, Colorado’s computer crimes statute and “Honest services fraud” under 18 U.S. Code §§ 1341 and 1346 (used “scheme or artifice”), resulting in both tangible and intangible costs to Mesa County taxpayers.
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Will insurance deny unvaccinated medical claims
It is well known if you have an auto accident and are not wearing a seatbelt an insurance company may reduce the amount of compensation you receive.
How long before insurance companies start denying COVID medical claims if you are unvaccinated?
GARY PAX
Carbondale