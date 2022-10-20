Why we need Charles Pink as county commissioner
On Nov. 8, Mesa County voters have an opportunity to choose a new representative for the Board of County Commissioners — Republican Bobbie Daniel or Democrat Charles Pink. You may well have read a recent endorsement here of Daniel as prepared.
While preparation speaks to knowledge and readiness, it is important that Daniel was groomed for the post through her support of an election denier and former clerk, Tina Peters. Mesa County has spent some $2 million both fighting and repairing the damage Peters has done. Peters has been charged with felonies, including attempting to influence a public servant, identity theft, criminal impersonation and conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation. Moreover, Peters was banned from overseeing Mesa County’s 2021 election. Having campaigned for Peters, we can expect much of the same from Daniel. Bobbie Daniel is, in fact, ill-prepared to serve in public office and as the Mesa County Commissioner.
Democrat Charles C. Pink, who launched his campaign specifically to offer Mesa County voters the freedom of choice on the ballot, is a better choice for County Commissioner. Pink, a Colorado native from Montrose, is an electrician. Pink grew up in a Republican family with a father who served as Montrose County Public Health Inspector for 36 years. Pink changed political parties, from Republican to Democrat, and served as the Mesa County Delegate at the 2007 Democratic State Convention. Over time then, one can see that Pink has been preparing for this moment and this election all his life. Pink has always been learning and serving here in Mesa County, and when the opportunity arose to offer the people choice, know-how, and desire, Pink stepped up.
Pink’s platform is built around knowledgeable and responsible water-use, and responsible development. Pink is also committed to supplementing oil and gas with renewables. Land is finite, and how we use it matters. As Mesa County grows, we have an opportunity to grow well. The future isn’t criminality and election stealing, nor is it Bobbie Daniel. Water and how Mesa County zones for expansion are topics of real importance and we need a County Commissioner like Charles C. Pink.
BROOKE CARLSON
Grand Junction
Taxing short term rentals not the answer to housing
I am concerned about ballot issue 2B, which adds an additional 8% tax to short-term rentals. Affordable housing is an important issue in our valley. My biggest concern is saying that voters should favor 2B because the tax is passed on to tourists and doesn’t affect our pockets.
I am a small business owner and community activist of many years. As a widow I recently opened an Airbnb in the Paradise Hills neighborhood to support my income and provide a service to travelers. My STR is set up to accommodate travelers with children and dogs. Anyone who has traveled with family knows it is nice to have a comfortable place to stay with room for kids and dogs to play, and be able to fix a meal rather than eat out three times a day. STR’s aren’t for everyone, but are a great option for many.
I am licensed, follow the rules, and make sure I do right by my guests, because it reflects on their stay in Grand Junction. I love this city and the Grand Valley! Guests in city limits currently pay 8.52% in sales taxes at all lodgings plus 6% in lodging taxes for a total of 14.52%. 2B proposes adding an additional 8% tax only on STR’s, making the total tax rate 23.52% if 2A and 2B pass! This will encourage guests to seek lodging elsewhere, costing the city that tax revenue. Guests can travel an extra mile to unincorporated Mesa County and only pay 5.27% in taxes, and who could blame them? They can stay in Fruita or Palisade and pay much lower tax rates.
23.52% might not ruin the industry, but will make it almost impossible for STR’s in the city to compete, lowering the funding the city gains from this tax. Many of us work hard to make a living and this lowers our ability to run a small business fairly and contribute those tax dollars to our economy.
I urge a no vote on 2B. I encourage a yes on 2A for a 1% increase, maybe 1% more later. The city could increase revenues by ensuring that STR’s operate in compliance with city regulations. It is estimated that 400 unlicensed short-term rentals in the city do not comply or pay sales or lodging taxes. Together, we can find workable solutions to the issue of affordable housing in Grand Junction.
THERESA BLOOM
Grand Junction
I’ve seen bad government, we are lucky to live here
As a young man the U.S. Air Force moved our family from a middle class American home to a country far away with bad government. We lived there for two miserable years. The domestic water was not safe to drink, there were awful smells from the sewers, and the roads were terrible. There were no environmental regulations so it “snowed” black ashes during the cold months as dirty coal was burned in furnaces. Buildings occasionally collapsed because there were no enforced building codes. To get government agencies to act, one had to offer bribes. Everything I took for granted in America — clean water, good schools, good roads, honest and professional police and fire fighters, clean public parks and public lands to enjoy, and so much more — was absent. I learned most people on Earth are not so lucky to be Americans living in this wonderful democracy.
Sadly our American government has greatly declined over the past six years with the elections of extremist leaders. Our Congresswoman Boebert exemplifies extremism. She supports radicals storming the Capitol, votes to overturn the peaceful transfer of power and brings her gun into the U.S. Capitol building. She attacks our freedoms, lies about her votes and ignores the ideas and requests of her constituents.
Democracies are fragile — think about the Germans with Hitler, the Russians with Putin, the Venezuelans with Chavez — and what ruin these countries suffered under extremist politicians. Now is the time for all Americans, and all of us living in wonderful western Colorado, to reject extremism and help preserve our democracy. Please vote for Adam Frisch to be our U.S. Congressional Representative.
DAVID WEST, MD
Grand Junction
Figuring out how to vote should be easy this year
The current campaign to “Vote Country, Not Party” (thereby suggesting a candidate’s party affiliation does not matter) appears at first glance to be very patriotic and civil. But in reality it is an invitation to cast your vote for results you may not be in favor of.
For better or worse, our governments at the state and federal level function on the party system. Which ever party wins elections controls what happens. Deciding how to cast a vote in 2022 should be very easy. Democrats completely control the government at both the state and federal level. Therefore, if you like how things are going, vote Democrat. If you don’t, vote Republican.
JOHN GAARDE
Grand Junction