Gardner has delivered for Colorado; reelect him
I am supporting Cory Gardner for Senate because he has delivered results for our valley. Moving the Bureau of Land Management headquarters to Grand Junction, passing permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation fund and being a voice for the Western Slope in Washington is the exact reason why we sent him there.
According to The Daily Sentinel, none of that matters because Cory was too busy actually doing his job and campaigning rather than answering their prejudiced questions. Biased editorial boards shouldn’t influence voters; results should. That’s why you should join me in sending Cory back to Washington to continue being a representative who gets the job done for all of Colorado, especially western Colorado.
WALTER SMITH
Grand Junction
Boebert will never turn her back on the Constitution
Suppose John F. Kennedy was running for president in 2020. Imagine the shock and “radical right-wing” name calling if he were to say, “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.”
Of course, JFK lived in a patriotic day before Johnson’s welfare state of the War on Poverty (1964). The past decade has seen a race of bottom-dwellers to be fellow members of the Venezuela Club economically with Santa Claus (D) campaigning against Santa Claus (R); both promising different levels of “what your country can do for you.” Balderdash! Socialism doesn’t work! Robin Hood was a thief! Strong selfless families and churches function much better as they “ask what they can do for their community.” Unfortunately, the losing War on Poverty has destroyed millions of families with a government check replacing father’s. Sigh.
Our choice is clear for U.S. representative of CD3 in Lauren Boebert as she is the most focused on our Constitution and limiting the federal government in its interference of states’ rights. Her Constitutional voting record will be accessible for all to see as she seeks the goal of 100%; well above Scott Tipton’s career 65%, and even further above most all of the socialist representatives averaging less than 25%. (https://thenewamerican.com/freedom-index/#/ )
When Lauren takes the oath of office in January, 2021, she will be swearing to, “…defend the Constitution against enemies foreign and domestic” — not the Republican Party; and not the president.
Far too many politicians have turned their back on the Constitution for the spineless motto of “meeting in the center of the aisle.” No legislation is better than unconstitutional legislation.
JERRY LAW
Glenwood Springs
Boebert’s biggest selling point is her support of Trump?
To quote Michael Higgins’ last sentence in his letter published Oct. 9, “Ms. Boebert will support President Trump — enough said.”
That statement in itself is reason enough not to support Ms. Boebert.
DON McKELVEY
Grand Junction
McInnis endorsement puts party over people of 3rd CD
Based on what Mr. McInnis wrote on Oct. 18, he judges being young as more important than being experienced in the race for the 3rd Congressional District. According to him, we have to wait 15 years to see if Lauren Boebert reaches her full potential. Just what we need — another politician who will only care about getting reelected. Diane Mitch Bush is old according to McInnis. (She is 70, not that old in my book). But she has the needed experience now; she will not have to go through a large learning curve to be able to help all the people in the 3rd District.
McInnis also stated that Boebert “will ride our brand.” Another thing we don’t need is a partisan politician, especially when we have a candidate in Diane who has proven she can work for all the people of 3rd District, not just “our brand.”
We also need a representative who believes in and follows the law. McInnis would like you to believe that Boebert “ran into a little trouble.” Her little trouble was a lot more serious than “getting parking tickets.” On top of “a little trouble,” Boebert never showed up to court to take responsibility for her actions. She says she supports the police, but her actions show otherwise. Her actions show she has little regard for the rule of law.
It is sad when political and community leaders choose party over the people of our district, especially when we have a proven candidate who has shown she can work across the aisle and will work for all the people in the 3rd District, even if she’s 70.
JEFF PHILLIPS
Grand Junction
Support a president who supports proud Americans
I am a U.S. citizen living near Montrose and politically unaffiliated. As a boy I grew up on a farm on the northern great plains in a household where politics were rarely discussed. My mother, however, was a card-carrying member of the Democratic Party and I was influenced by her to a large degree. Lately, I find the “party” of my dear mother to be almost unrecognizable.
The Democratic Party appears to have moved to the far left and beyond. They have no patience for any conservative thoughts or opinions, and no tolerance for Americans who do not think and act exactly as they do. This is a disturbing realization to me, and certainly to millions of other proud and loyal citizens. Decades ago as a younger man, I did not consider myself a necessarily “patriotic” citizen. Why? Because I did not fully understand and appreciate the actual meaning of freedom and liberty and frankly, was not worried about ever losing those privileges.
Nowadays, I feel much differently...it is clear that certain unalienable rights that we enjoy today are threatened. Real-time examples of this are the following: 1) violating our safety and security through recent rioting, violence, and destruction of private and public property in many of our cities; 2) denying freedom of speech on our liberal college campuses to non-liberal academics and guest speakers; and 3) harassment and physical assault of innocent citizens in restaurants, shopping areas, and other public places in the USA. Has there ever been a greater need for law and order in America? No! Are we too complacent in allowing political extremists to disrupt our everyday lives? Yes...and most American citizens would agree with me! The truth is that most Democratic leaders and the mainstream media are ignoring these nationwide issues and apparently don’t really care. What a lousy time to be “defunding” our police forces!
I consider myself a very loyal and patriotic American. I really have to be...and I’m damn proud of it. I love and respect this country we call the United States of America now more than ever! I cherish the uniquely American ideals of “Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness!” Our current president, Donald J. Trump, boldly represents and supports these ideals. I believe that he genuinely loves and supports all people that are proud Americans. That includes ordinary, everyday people like me! I am voting for President Trump and all other candidates that share his vision on Nov. 3. Please join me...it will preserve and protect our great country and our American way of life!
KURT KUBIK
Montrose
Voting saves lives; yes on 115
Colorado is one of only seven states in America that allows abortion up to the moment of a baby’s birth. You can help scale back abortion by voting “yes” on Proposition 115. This will not stop abortions on preborn babies that are under 22 weeks of age. It will limit abortion on older preborn babies.
ROSEMARY ENGARD
Grand Junction
Rich for House District 55
Janice Rich is the most qualified candidate for House District 55 based on her experience as Mesa County treasurer, clerk and recorder and her first term as a state representative.
She has valuable insight to support the Western Slope of Colorado and has proven her ability to present and obtain approval on important and impactful bills through the statehouse. She is a proven professional and has the success to continue to represent the Western Slope
CHERYL VAN DYKE
JIM WOODRUFF
Grand Junction