Candidates will improve system without bias
Thank you to The Daily Sentinel for articulating why David Combs, Trish Mahre and Nick Allan are the best choices to help lead the school board in the future. Based on your reporting, politics has obviously made its way into a nonpartisan election, but this group is clearly focused on supporting kids and teachers.
The other candidates have been advertised as a conservative bloc and are supported by groups that support a very different version of public education. They speak in similar terms as those you endorsed, but they also clearly inject a brand of politics that has as little credibility like the idea that the election was stolen.
They claim to support teachers but also suggest that, as a group, we are often injecting our political bias and corrupting students with Critical Race Theory and socialism. By and large, teachers are dedicated professionals that came into the vocation to help kids learn and become the best version of themselves. We work long hours at comparably meager pay to support children, not to promote talking points for some secret hidden agenda. Despite efforts in some places to alter the reality of history, we may discuss topics such as injustice, diversity, politics, etc., not as propaganda, but with the intent of helping students to learn to think both critically and independently.
This group of conservatives not only claims to support teachers while undercutting our integrity and professionalism at the same time, but they have often been critical of the actions of our current board. Keep in mind, this board helped us navigate through a pandemic with schools that were able to stay open a majority of the time. They also supported raising salaries to be more competitive with other districts and have generally worked to keep the focus on learning amidst harsh criticism and constant second guessing. They clearly worked to consider all of the information amidst a highly charged political atmosphere in order to make decisions that were best for learning and the wellbeing of our students.
We should elect those who want to continue to work in these terms to improve the system without a biased agenda. The candidates endorsed above have expressed their vision for doing just that.
TRENT WUSTER
Fruita
Are ‘conservative’ candidates really populists?
I read Jim Spehar’s opinion column, “It’s the little things that count,” in the Sunday, Oct. 10 editorial section and there are a few points to add. The three candidates running as “conservative” Republicans are Andrea Haitz, Will Jones and Angela Lema. They don’t really define what their “conservatism” is as it relates to school board and education issues.
There is a pervasive “good old boy/girl” network in Mesa County that is more far-right populism than what was traditional conservatism. Populism is more a knee-jerk slogan and reaction to an issue such as “defund the police” (far-left populism) and “critical race theory in public schools” than a nuanced well-thought-out policy that takes intellectual thought and debate. As George Will has noted many times, populism is NOT conservatism.
We should elect well-qualified leaders to provide a plan to address problems and not take a simplified approach to cater to every rant from the Internet of conspiracy theorists.
My question to the three candidates would be: Do you endorse the “Big Lie” from Donald Trump and many other Republican politicians, especially Tina Peters, that there was massive fraud in the 2020 election that prevented Trump from winning?
You may ask what this has to do with school board issues. If these candidates still subscribe to the “Big Lie,” then I can’t trust their judgment on anything else pertaining to education issues. Then myths such as “critical race theory,” anti-vaccine and many others will waste time on the school board agenda instead of the mundane, but important budgetary and curriculum issues the school board needs to address.
Do these candidates have a hidden agenda? I don’t want political idealists from either party (and there should be no party identity) on the school board. I am very tired of hearing that if the “good old boy/girl” network of candidates don’t win the election was corrupted. Maybe their message wasn’t correct or they didn’t communicate the issues. There are many independent-minded voters here who do not consistently vote for partisan candidates on local issues.
MICHAEL GORMLEY
Grand Junction
Vote for candidates who won’t indoctrinate kids
If you want to vote to educate your children, not indoctrinate them, then vote for Andrea Haitz, Angela Lema and Will Jones for D51 School Board.
MARY REDEKER
Fruita