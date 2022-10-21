The city is too vague on how it would tackle housing

I read the article in Sunday’s newspaper regarding the city of Grand Junction ballot questions asking voters to approve a 1% lodging tax increase and an 8% excise tax on short-term rentals to be used to address housing issues. Affordable, attainable housing is absolutely an issue in the city and I applaud city leaders for recognizing it and seeking to address it. The “what” is not in question.