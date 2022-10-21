The city is too vague on how it would tackle housing
I read the article in Sunday’s newspaper regarding the city of Grand Junction ballot questions asking voters to approve a 1% lodging tax increase and an 8% excise tax on short-term rentals to be used to address housing issues. Affordable, attainable housing is absolutely an issue in the city and I applaud city leaders for recognizing it and seeking to address it. The “what” is not in question.
I do question the “how.” After also reading the recommendations of the ARPA advisory committee (which I served on) that the city approve spending $3 million of their federal COVID relief funds establishing a land bank for housing projects and another $1 million for down-payment assistance, I think asking for a tax increase right now is premature. The city also allocated $1 million in its 2022 budget to spend on the housing crisis, which has not been allocated. So, is there existing funding in future years that can be added to the $5 million already available to the city today?
I agree with Councilman Rick Taggart that we should look for additional funding mechanisms outside of asking for more tax dollars, regardless of who pays them. Additionally, before I would vote for either measure, I want a more concrete answer about how the dollars would be spent. The mayor indicated that funds will be used to address their 12 strategies for addressing our housing needs, which is a bit too vague for me. Which strategies? I’m familiar with those strategies and some of them don’t actually require funding, but seek to address internal policies and processes.
Ballot Measures 2A and 2B appear to have been rushed to the ballot. With so many questions not answered, I would urge voters to vote no on them while still supporting and working with the city to address housing affordability. Let’s do this in a thoughtful manner without immediately asking voters for more tax dollars.
DIANE SCHWENKE
Grand Junction
John Kellner will take on deadly fentanyl issue
My daughter, Ashley Romero, died in 2018 from taking half of one pill that she thought was a prescription drug, but it was actually made with deadly fentanyl.
Recently at the Club 20 debate I heard our current Attorney General Phil Weiser questioned by the challenger, District Attorney John Kellner. John asked why, as the state’s chief law enforcement official, Phil didn’t speak up when the legislature decriminalized the possession of fentanyl in 2019 by making it a misdemeanor to possess enough fentanyl to kill 2,000 people. I sat in the crowd as Phil said he didn’t see the fentanyl crisis coming, so he stayed on the sidelines.
I was astonished because law enforcement and families like mine absolutely saw this crisis coming and we said so. Since then, fentanyl deaths have skyrocketed with over 900 Coloradans losing their lives last year alone, including 29 kids throughout the school year. Tragically we are on pace for more than 1,500 fentanyl deaths this year.
That’s not the leadership our state deserves and needs. I’m supporting John Kellner for Attorney General because he understands the fentanyl crisis and he’s taken strong action to go after the drug cartels destroying lives and families. John has prosecuted dealers for manslaughter and child abuse and has stood with families like mine every step of the way in raising awareness about fentanyl. John is a leader and I hope you will join me in voting for him for Attorney General.
ANDREA THOMAS
Grand Junction
Bobbie Gross is the right person to serve as clerk
All of the Clerk and Recorder candidates agree that they want to bring back trust and integrity back to the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. The only candidate who has the experience and knowledge of how the office should function is Bobbie Gross.
I’m a retired supervisor and deputy clerk. I worked there for 23 years and I served under the previous four Clerks from 1999-2022. During my first 19 years and under the first three, these county clerks built respect and were leaders throughout the other Clerk and Recorder offices in Colorado. As for the last four years, our current Clerk and Recorder has managed to lose the respect and tossed out the leadership we benefited from. We were once held to a gold standard in all areas of the office.
I worked with Bobbie for 10 of those years. Bobbie has experience working for the Clerk and Recorder’s office. Her experience, knowledge and skill to manage this office will undoubtedly bring back the trust and integrity we once had. She is nationally certified as an election administrator and recently led the effort to improve county process in regards to manufactured home titling. Bobbie puts serving the public before party interest. She has a vision to further streamline experiences the public has with the county.
Join me, my friends and other Mesa County residents in electing Bobbie Gross for Mesa County Clerk and Recorder. She will build back the respect and leadership this office once held, back to a gold standard status. She will bring back the trust and integrity by providing top notch service and accountability for the citizens of Mesa County.