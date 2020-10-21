Compromise or chaos?
As we move into the final days of the election, I think we need to avoid the traditional Republican versus Democrat trap and consider what is best for Congressional District 3.
We have one candidate who gives us rhetoric while the other explains her plan. While we may not agree with all of it, at least there is a plan.
One candidate has years of experience in government and the other has a very limited idea on how the system even works. One promotes chaos and the other compromise. Do we really want more dig-in-your-heels gridlock or should we attempt to get back to a functional government that can address the very serious issues our country faces and come up with reasonable solutions. It’s time to decide.
JAMIE PALLOTTI
Steamboat Springs
Keep Colorado’s votes for president in Colorado
I’m a lifelong Democrat. I have one thing to say to those voters who want to vote for Proposition 113, the National Popular Vote.
Don’t vote for this proposition unless you favor giving your presidential vote to people living in California or New York City or New Jersey. Remember in school when voting for student council president? Most of the time the vote wasn’t for the best person to lead the student body; it was a a vote for who was the most popular, or the best looking, or the one who gave you the best cookies at snack time.
By giving away your vote to the high population centers in the country, you will ensure that candidates for president will have no reason to campaign in Colorado or to pay any attention to our concerns but will simply campaign in the large population centers of the country.
Colorado is currently crawling out of the flyover area of the nation. By giving our vote to the most popular, we will become less important than we currently are to national campaigns. Please study the reasons why the founders created the Electoral College and think it over. If you want your vote to go to California or New York or New Jersey, please move there and let Coloradoans have a say in the election of the president.
Sincerely,
JIM BRAND
Placerville
Performance evaluations offer fair information about judges
For more than 50 years, Colorado judges have been selected through a non-political merit-based process, whereby a nonpartisan nominating commission identifies the most qualified judicial candidates and forwards selected names to the governor, who makes the appointment. A judge stands for a retention election after their first two years on the bench and at the end of every term of office. A key part of our non-partisan system is judicial evaluations.
To ensure that voters have relevant information about a judge’s performance, the Legislature in 1988 created Judicial Performance Commissions. Every Judicial District has a volunteer performance commission made up of four practicing attorneys and six non-attorneys. Commissioners are community members who are committed to ensuring your courts have quality judges. (A state commission made up of attorneys and non-attorneys evaluates the Court of Appeals judges and Supreme Court justices.)
Performance commissioners put in many hours evaluating judges. They attend training, observe judges in the courtroom, read and review written judicial opinions, consider annual survey feedback, interview interested persons, and finally interview each judge individually. By law, commissioners evaluate judges on their integrity, legal knowledge, communication skills, temperament, administrative performance, and service to the legal profession and the public. After considering all of the evaluation materials, each commissioner must decide whether each judge does or does not “meet performance standards.” Commissioners take their responsibilities seriously and strive to give you a fair, unbiased assessment of how your judges are performing.
Go to OJPE.org or look in your Colorado Voter Information Guide (the “Blue Book”) to see what your commission has to say about judges on the ballot. I think you’ll find there is some good information provided by your state and local judicial performance commissioners.
KENT WAGNER
Executive director, Office of Judicial Performance Evaluation
Denver