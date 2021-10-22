We need school board focused on kids, not politics
I am endorsing Andrea Haitz, Will Jones and Angela Lema for D51 School Board.
It is time to have individuals that care about the education and well-being of our youth and what you, the parents and families want for them.
My Dad, Harry Butler, also cared and he would often visit the students as well as the teachers. I knew this because of the countless letters and notes thanking him for taking the time to care.
When it comes to our children and grandchildren, our schools should not be about politics, but about what future in education that can be given to ALL and ensure that ALL are given that opportunity.
I feel these three candidates would do this and I know my dad Harry Butler would agree.
JANIELLE WESTERMIRE
Grand Junction
Nick Allen is the leader we need on school board
I was born and raised in Grand Junction and am proud to say I’m a graduate of our school district. It’s sad to see the deterioration of our schools — Grand Junction High is literally falling apart — and the impact on our economy and our community. When employers and prospective employees hesitate about moving families here because of the poor quality of our schools, we need to recognize we have a problem. The solution starts with strong leadership that is connected to our community and wants to improve public education.
Nick Allan is the type of district leader who will focus on the classroom, making sure our tax dollars help lower class sizes, increase the number of certified teachers and improve outcomes for all students. He has experience in the classroom and has the energy we need to turn ideas into action. Importantly, he is committed to a leadership model that listens to parents, teachers and the community. That’s the only way we can gain enough support for viable long-term educational solutions.
Please vote for Nick Allan for school board District D. Help our community invest in its future.
JOHN TRAYLOR
Grand Junction
New GJHS would benefit students, economy
The physical deterioration case to support replacing Grand Junction High School has been well-documented by many studies, writers and speakers. Notwithstanding the justification based solely on the physical state of the school, there are many other reasons to vote yes.
1. A new school would have a positive impact on students and teachers, including physical health, mental attitude, academic achievement and safety. A 21st century learning environment with advanced technology is critical, as well as access to extra-curricular activities and places to study, read and relax. The following excerpt is from The Importance of School Facilities in Improving Student Outcomes – Center for Evaluation and Education Policy Analysis (psu.edu).
“A growing body of research has found that school facilities can have a profound impact on both teacher and student outcomes. With respect to teachers, school facilities affect teacher recruitment, retention, commitment and effort. With respect to students, school facilities affect health, behavior, engagement, learning and growth in achievement.”
2. There would be a positive economic impact on Mesa County and its residents. Education directly impacts American competitiveness in the global marketplace and the jobs students qualify for. Quality school systems and facilities are key to attracting families, businesses and professionals as well as retaining our students here. This is especially important in the health care field where we need to provide the K-12 education environment to entice talented and specialized doctors.
3. A new high school will protect and improve housing values. Good schools are also a top factor among home buyers nationwide. People moving in seek communities and neighborhoods based on schools. Good schools increase and protect home prices. A survey conducted by Realtor.com gathered data from 1,000 participants. The survey showed that a whopping 91 percent of respondents included school boundaries in their decision-making process for choosing a home
This is not a political decision where conservatives, liberals and independents choose up sides and vote based on their own opinions. It is a decision that should unify voices and it is important to our community as a whole. My wife and I are fiscal conservatives but, having moved here seven and a half years ago from a community with outstanding schools, we are fully cognizant of the benefits that stem from outstanding education systems and facilities. We want our grandchildren to have the same opportunity. It is time to move ahead. Vote yes on 4B!
PHYLLIS and LEONARD
LITTLE
Grand Junction