Important vote on CORE Act looms
The day after I voted, I hiked to Hope Lake in the San Juan Mountains. A lingering autumn day to soak in the sunshine — the 1,500-foot change in elevation, the smell of fir trees, and feeling hugged by surrounding mountains and the friends who joined me.
Protected public lands provide solace to my soul and why I choose to live in Colorado. An upcoming vote in the U.S. Senate in early December will solidify the CORE Act (Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy) as part of the National Defense Authorization Act. For Colorado, this includes iconic mountain scenes as true wilderness (Mt. Sneffels is one example), Camp Hale as the nation’s first historic landscape (10th Mountain Division trained during World War II), Thompson Divide withdrawn from future oil and gas leasing (North Fork and Roaring Fork Valleys), and Curecanti National Recreation Area designated as an official unit of the National Park System (its 1965 establishment has not ever been passed by U.S. Congress).
This amounts to 400,000 acres of public lands being protected by new or enhanced designations. These lands provide recreational opportunities, and that translates into economic benefits for gateway communities and the service industry. Camp Hale is the precursor to the modern-day ski industry, over a million visitors enjoy hunting and fishing, and I like to hike and camp.
I thank U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet for his leadership and have made calls to Sen. Cory Gardner and Rep. Scott Tipton to request their support with the CORE Act to ensure not only the future for Colorado, but to facilitate those connections between being outdoors and feeding our souls. Everyone needs a dose of hope!
LISA ECKERT
Grand Junction
Let’s not make too much about the outcome of this election
I’ve been trying to reach a longtime friend for six weeks. Emails, phone messages. Finally I started calling all the numbers I have for him. Third number, he answered with, “I owe you an apology. I think I am suffering from election anxiety.”
The sun is going to rise in the east on Nov. 4. General Motors, Ford, Chrysler and Tesla will all be building vehicles on Nov. 4. There will still at least a modicum of democracy. There will still be law enforcement personnel working to prevent unbridled looting. There will still be institutions that carry traditions — churches, fraternal organizations, libraries. Schools and colleges will still be working hard to educate citizens.
So take a big dose of “This too shall pass.” There will be a tomorrow no matter who wins. Vote your choice, and be grateful — you still live in the United States of America.
DON BELL
Grand Junction
Sentinel was never willing to give Gardner a fair shot
The Sentinel’s ever-benevolent editorial board recently played the role of victim following Sen. Cory Gardner’s justified decision to turn down a meeting with them.
The editorial board claimed that they, out of the kindness of their hearts, were willing to “reserve judgement” on Sen. Gardner until they had the chance to meet with him. In an ensuing editorial that was more pitiful than it was edifying, the Sentinel’s editorial board made it clear that they had issued judgement long before they ever asked for a meeting with Gardner.
Coloradans by and large prefer action and results over lip-service and photo-ops. And even if there was any truth to the editorial board’s criticism of Sen. Gardner, one cannot deny that he is incredibly effective in his job as U. S. senator for the state of Colorado.
Sen. Gardner’s refusal to meet with the Sentinel’s editorial board was understandable — even admirable — and the editorial board’s subsequent criticism of him only reinforces the fact that no good deed is worthy of praise, as long as the do-gooder is a Republican.
Perhaps the editorial board was being honest when they claimed that they were waiting to withhold judgement, but given their most recent criticism of Sen. Gardner, I’d say its more likely that the editorial board made up their mind’s months ago.
SANDY PEESO
Grand Junction
Vote yes on Prop 115 for sensible limits on abortion
I’ve talked with voters who are surprised that there’s an abortion measure on the ballot. Some say there shouldn’t be concern, because it’s not as if Colorado allows abortions the day before birth.
In fact, that’s exactly what the current law allows — abortions until birth. Proposition 115 would still permit abortions, but would prevent them after 22 weeks. Please protect young lives and vote yes on Proposition 115.
MICHAEL J. MORAN
Grand Junction