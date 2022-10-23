State liquor measures are a wolf in sheep’s clothing
Expanding Colorado’s alcohol laws may sound like a good idea at first, but like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, there are many unintended consequences of the three alcohol-related measures on the November ballot — Propositions 124, 125 and 126.
Meanwhile, Colorado’s 1,650-plus independent, local liquor stores have become bedrocks of our communities, sponsoring Little League teams and community events while providing an outlet for our burgeoning craft beer and distilling scene. They create jobs and support an even wider economy throughout the state. But they don’t have tens of millions of dollars to dump into an ad campaign to tell you that.
The campaign against Measures 124, 125 and 126 is truly a David vs. Goliath story, where large, out-of-state corporations believe they can buy public opinion in order to buy our alcohol industry. But these measures risk far more harm than good to our communities.
The convenience they claim to provide has consequences, and it comes at a steep cost to Coloradans. Big-box liquor stores say they will cut prices, but they have a history of using predatory practices to bankrupt smaller businesses, then raising prices again. Once they control the market they leave consumers with fewer options at higher costs.
Colorado’s current alcohol delivery regulations prioritize safety, while companies like DoorDash and Uber have a history of letting their delivery personnel ignore guidelines and procedures to verify customer ages and check for over-intoxication.
In California, law enforcement is raising red flags over at-home delivery by DoorDash and Uber because they had an 80% failure rate during routine safety compliance checks — allowing far easier access to alcohol for underage youth.
We can’t let these big profit-driven companies dictate Colorado alcohol sales and regulations. Currently, Colorado residents have a direct say in the approval process for liquor store licenses in their community. These initiatives will eliminate that local control and let the big out-of-state corporations set Colorado policy.
These alcohol measures are bad business for Colorado. Vote no on Propositions 124, 125 and 126. While they may sound good at first glance, don’t believe the big out-of-state corporation making big promises. They are a wolf in sheep’s clothing.
BRANDI POLLOCK
Owner, Fischer’s Liquor Barn
Why I am voting for Dr. Dean Havlik for coroner
“County over party.”
I, a registered Democrat, am voting for Republican candidate Dean Havlik, M.D. for Mesa County Coroner.
Dr. Havlik is no stranger to this office, as he was elected and served Mesa County as coroner from 2007 to 2018, at which time he was term limited. During his tenure, Dr. Havlik was steward of the taxpayer-funded budget of $450,000. Currently the Corner’s 2021-2022 budget is $750,000, an increase of $300,000.
Dr. Havlik is a Board Certified Anatomic, Clinical and Forensic Pathologist. During his tenure, he acquired for the Mesa County Coroner’s Office accreditation from both the College of American Pathologist and the National Association of Medical Examiners. At this time, his office was the only one in Colorado to be accredited by both of these organizations, signifying “best practice and compliance” to the rigid “quality and safety measures” required for certification.
Dr. Havlik, deputy coroners and staff will be available for all death investigations, including timely and completed autopsies and reports. Families and law enforcement will neither be required to pay for nor wait for the services of an out-of-town pathologist to confirm the cause and manner of death, as they do now.
For more than 21 years, Dr. Havlik has been a neighbor and an active community member, serving as Laboratory Medical Director for Community Hospital. I have worked professionally for and with Dr. Havlik and find him to be honest, fair and of the highest integrity, and I am not alone as evidenced by other western Colorado communities (Garfield, Delta, Montrose, Gunnison, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Ouray counties) who entrust their forensic pathology needs to Dr. Havlik and his local staff.
I urge you to vote for the most qualified candidate, Dean Havlik, M.D, for Mesa County Coroner.
RUTH MICHELS
Grand Junction
Respect and civility need to be brought back to politics
Some of our politicians can’t remember when their expectation was to be able to work civilly with people that have different ideas and priorities.
There was a day when Republicans and Democrats could argue for what’s best for their constituency, without so much animus and vitriol. We were all so much better off when Republicans like John McCain and Democrats like Ted Kennedy could argue with commitment and vigor on the senate floor, only to later have lunch together to work out what’s best for us.
If the energy spent on hatred today was replaced with some respect, things would be so much better for all of us. There would be so much more room for hope. Vote for hope.
GARY CONKLIN
Grand Junction