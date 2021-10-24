Rebuilding GJHS with solid, accountable plan
Good things are happening in our community and we all have an opportunity to double down on future success by voting yes on measure 4B next month.
There’s no doubt about it: GJHS is old and in disrepair. The building has served our kids well over the years but its current condition presents a barrier for the good work being done by teachers and students every day.
When presented with the question to replace GJHS and make improvements at other schools was presented to voters in 2019, I was candidly among the skeptical who wasn’t sure about the price tag and the manner in which the district would manage the funds. To their great credit, district leadership listened to their constituents and I believe they have crafted a solid, accountable bond measure focused solely on meeting their biggest capital need, replacing Grand Junction High School. Our community’s future is bright and I hope you’ll join me in voting yes on 4B.
JOHN MARSHALL
Grand Junction
Mahre will advocate for kids on school board
When I sit and truly think about the impact the school board members have in our education system and the children we raise therein, I cannot pick a better-suited candidate than Trish Mahre.
I have had the pleasure of working with Trish for the last five years and even more closely in the last year and a half in the juvenile department of the District Attorney’s Office. To me, Trish has been a supervisor, a coworker, a mentor, a friend, a role model and a fellow mother. Trish is always the person to say, “How do we help the youth in our community?” At all levels. I can confidently say Trish Mahre sets the standard for what a role model looks like for both parents and youth in this community.
I find myself coming across concerns or situations with my own daughter and Trish is one of the first people I turn to, for advice and for answers. Trish’s perspective and outlook on youth as a whole, in her role as a prosecutor, in her role as a school board member and above all in her role as a mother, is one to be valued and respected. In all of the above titles Trish displays honesty, integrity, transparency, equality and consideration in every situation she encounters that involves the life and future of a child. Trish is always the first one to consider what is in the best interest for that child. I have never met an individual more committed to setting youth members up for success and truly advocating for them as individuals.
When I, as a mother, consider the role the school board plays in my daughter’s education, it can almost be daunting. How does a parent so willingly trust other people, who are not the parents of your child, to make the decisions, the policies and the rules that will directly affect their education and upbringing the most? The answer is in who holds those board member seats. The way the parents are able to trust the process, and trust it whole-heartedly, is in whom we elect to make these crucial decisions in our education system. Who will have the factual knowledge about what our education system needs? Who will be dedicated to bridging the gaps in our education system and addressing the flaws? Who will display respect, integrity, and class? Who will hold other members accountable? Who will be transparent in the politics that inevitably exist in the system? Who will listen to the parents who have concerns? Most of all, who will advocate for my daughter, and every other student in District 51, with the same perseverance and determination that I or any other parent would? Trish Mahre, that is who and she will do it day-in, day-out, grateful and honored to do so.
I am truly honored to stand behind Trish Mahre and give her 100% of my support.
JORDAN WEIMER
Grand Junction
Mahre has values, qualifications for board
The school board election is fast approaching with all ballots due on Nov. 2, and as a former student of District 51 I believe it is important that young people in the community understand why this race is of the utmost importance and how they can participate by voting. As a young person in Mesa County you have likely attended a D51 school, so you know the ins and outs of what it is like to attend a D51 school, what you love or dislike about your school and what changes are needed to improve the academic environment.
The school board oversees policies throughout the district, budgets, and the superintendent. Young people can have a direct impact on a system built to serve young people simply by becoming informed about the candidates running and participating in the election by voting. In order to vote in this election, you can either fill out the mail in ballot you should have already received if you are registered to vote, or by going to one of the polling locations cast your vote. If you are not yet registered, you are still able to register at a polling location up until polls close on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.
When voting in an election, it is important that you think about what values and qualifications are most important to you and then research the platforms of each candidate running. This election has seemingly shifted away from qualifications and platforms that will benefit students and towards imposing individual beliefs on a school system.
What is most important to me is that we are electing individuals who are well rounded individuals, who have experience in fields directly relating to challenges that are present within our school district and community. I support Trish Mahre because throughout her time working in the DA’s office she has overseen juvenile court cases in which prominent problems facing youth in our community are present. Through this experience, Trish Mahre has a background in which she understands many issues students need resources to combat. Trish is also a graduate of the D51 school district and had children graduate from GJHS, so she knows what it is like to be both a student and a parent in the D51 community. I urge you to turn out to the polls and vote for Trish Mahre!
JOHNETH PRICE
Grand Junction
Allan will build trust on school board
Trust is crucial in well-functioning civic life and it is sometimes hard to find. Truth, honesty and ethical principles are components we look for to build trust and Nick Allan has shown these qualities to those of us who have worked with him in this community. We also want our elected officials to question simplistic conclusions, delve into details, research possibilities and dedicate themselves to responsible solutions.
Nick does this when he approaches difficult and complex issues such as those faced by our school district today. He has the rare combination of the willingness to listen, the ability to be approachable, respectful and kind, and also the strength to state his thoughts clearly and resist manipulation. He is intelligent and thoughtful. He understands boundaries and is also willing to take concerns to higher levels, such as the unequitable state financing formulas that affect our schools on the Western Slope. Nick has the skills to make a difference. We are voting for Nick Allan for the District 51 School Board and we hope you will join us.
JUDITH and DAVID HERR
Grand Junction