Support childhood education with yes on EE
Last year, nearly 12,000 additional Coloradan 5-year-olds enrolled in full-day kindergarten just after the Colorado state legislature approved funding for full-day kindergarten. This high enrollment confirmed what so many Colorado families already knew — kids need quality early learning options.
As a Save the Children Action Network volunteer, I advocated for full-day kindergarten and am pleased to have the chance, again this year, to support early learning with a ‘yes’ vote on Proposition EE to win universal preschool in Colorado.
Colorado has some of the nation’s lowest funding for early education and ranks 39th among 44 states that have state preschool programs. As a result, the current Colorado Preschool Program can only serve 40 percent of eligible children. Thousands of Colorado kids are missing out on preschool and the benefits it offers. Children who attend quality early learning programs have a stronger start in school, are more likely to graduate from high school and, on average, go on to earn 50 percent more than their peers.
Full-day kindergarten is a great start for our state, but Colorado must do more for young children. Proposition EE gives us the chance to offer all kids in our state the benefits of early learning.
If passed, beginning in 2023 the majority of revenue would be permanently dedicated to a universal preschool program for Colorado, ensuring a minimum of 10 hours of free, voluntary preschool to every 4-year-old in Colorado. Any additional revenue will support increased access for children from low-income families or children who are at risk of not entering kindergarten “school ready.”
I encourage all voters to give Colorado kids the best start in school and a fair shot at the life-long benefits preschool can offer by voting ‘yes’ on Proposition EE.
LACY HILDEBRAND
Grand Junction
Boebert’s brushes with law are not a detriment
Some letters to the editor have focused on the very minor brushes with the law in congressional candidate Lauren Boebert’s past. That is simply part of her real-life experiences. In real life there are bumps in the road. She has lived a real life, and is far more qualified than someone who has not, to represent those living on the Western Slope.
Lauren Boebert’s brushes with the law are not a detriment. She has given a good explanation about those incidents. Most significantly, her own sheriff in Garfield County, Lou Vallario, has come out in support of her. Sheriff Vallario is a strong law-and-order type.
I am a retired FBI agent. I spent 33 years of my life fighting real crime and real criminals. I would not be supporting anyone who is a law-breaker. It’s important for the voters of CD-3 to have this young woman, with her real life experiences, represent them in the U.S. Congress.
THOMAS J. BAKER
Basalt
Trump’s COVID-19 record speaks volumes
When it comes to the pandemic, Mr. Trump lost the nation’s confidence months ago with his bizarre tweets and coronavirus briefings where he often pushed scientists aside to brag, endlessly and undeservedly, about his “expert” management of it.
He placed Mike Pence in charge but we rarely heard from him. He kept circulating Mr. Pillow Guy and other tangential people while downplaying the role of science and medical research, except to take credit, when he could, for the rapid speed at which they were all working on vaccines and therapeutic treatments.
At every turn he played politics to deflect responsibility, while ignoring suggestions and pleas from governors. He threatened to withhold aid from governors who were not “nice to him.” He mocked and downplayed the effectiveness of masks in part based on the fact that the CDC did not recommend them in the early weeks of the pandemic. And to his utter shame, he has continued to host his infamous rallies so he can whine about accountability and incite followers to rebel against public health-focused governors.
The plot against Michigan’s Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is a glaring example of his misguided, self-serving demagoguery. COVID-19 would have infected the U.S. no matter who was in charge, but under a president who cannot admit a single mistake, take corrective action and ask all of his countrymen to make collective sacrifices and remain patient, we were doomed from the beginning.
On Oct. 23, COVID-19 reached a record milestone of 1,000 new cases per day in the U.S. Increased hospitalizations, disabling conditions and death rates will follow, at the same time colder weather forces us indoors. If elected, the Biden-Harris leadership team will have a grueling task ahead. For now, pay attention to Mr. Trump’s false claims that we are rounding the corner. His empty words will be recorded in history reflecting a leader who did not embody the mental and moral discipline to lead his people as he swore an oath to do.
JACQUE PIPE DANSBY
Whitewater