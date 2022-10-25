Why Bobbie Daniel did not deserve an endorsement

The Sentinel recently endorsed Bobbie Daniel over Charlie Pink for County Commissioner with the comment that she would be “better prepared” to start day one as a commissioner. It seems you glossed over the reasons why you shouldn’t endorse her. You mentioned that she does not speak with her own voice, implying that she won’t be bringing new ideas and fresh perspective to the discussions since she has been groomed, including copied in internal emails, been invited to commissioner town halls, meeting with county department heads and vendors, etc., by the current commissioners for months at taxpayers’ expense.