The Sentinel recently endorsed Bobbie Daniel over Charlie Pink for County Commissioner with the comment that she would be “better prepared” to start day one as a commissioner. It seems you glossed over the reasons why you shouldn’t endorse her. You mentioned that she does not speak with her own voice, implying that she won’t be bringing new ideas and fresh perspective to the discussions since she has been groomed, including copied in internal emails, been invited to commissioner town halls, meeting with county department heads and vendors, etc., by the current commissioners for months at taxpayers’ expense.
You mentioned that Charlie Pink is running so that we would have a choice. You don’t mention that he has not been invited or offered the same opportunities as his opponent by the current commissioners. Perhaps it is time for a change, a voice that does not parrot the other commissioners for many years, there are issues that need to have alternate voices at the table who can see from different perspectives. Charlie Pink brings that variety. Dare I say he might bring some vision to a highly non-visionary commission?
Just ticking off other reasons why Bobbie Daniel doesn’t deserve an endorsement. Past social media posts show she is an election denier and this should be a deal-breaker for anyone trying to obtain public office. She supported Tina Peters, which has cost taxpayers over $1.5 million. There cannot be any doubt about any elected official when it comes to where they stand regarding that very important election and the actions of Peters.
All candidates should have a fair and honest shot at winning local seats on their own merits. You owe it to your readers to examine all the facts and consider a voice that reflects a different perspective before endorsing any candidate.
CONNIE OVERTON
Fruita
Rep. Boebert isn’t afraid to speak up, do what’s right
Many people hear Rep. Lauren Boebert’s name and red flags go up. Why? Is it because of what others have told you about her? Have you done your own research? We have a responsibility to do the work to be informed voters. Elections are not beauty pageants or personality contests. We are voting for those individuals who will do the right thing for their constituents, while upholding the Constitution. I urge you to research what Rep. Boebert has done for Colorado. Here are some examples I found by checking various sites:
■ Introduced Western Water Security Act, which protects private water rights and upholds state water law.
■ Introduced House bill regarding the Dolores River Conservation as a companion to the Senate bill by Sen. Bennett and Sen. Hickenlooper.
■ Worked to support noxious weed reduction to help combat the Colorado drought.
■ Supports secondary evacuation route in Glenwood Springs area, which would also help reduce congestion in I-70 corridor.
■ Introduced the Fueling American Prosperity Act to help restore American energy dominance, which would lower gas prices.
■ Supported legislation to provide funds to address the bark beetle epidemic which affects wildfires.
■ Supported funds for Pine River Indian Irrigation project, which deals with irrigation for Southern Ute Indians.
I understand that you may not like her delivery or personality, but she went to Washington, D.C. with a promise to get things done for Colorado and she has kept her promise. Surely that counts for something. It should. She is not afraid of push back and doing hard things. Maybe she needed to be more outspoken to keep from being swallowed up by the machine in place. I am thankful for her courage and efforts to make a difference as she tries to do what is right. We all have flaws, so don’t expect a perfect person to be elected.
It is important that we work together to elect people who will stand up for the people of Colorado and for the Constitution. I hope that you will take the time to really search for truth about Rep. Boebert.
MICHELE THORNTON
Grand Junction
Rep. Lauren Boebert has no accomplishments to run on
There have been several letters that have indicated that Lauren Boebert has been a strong voice in Washington, D.C. I agree. She has been a loud voice. But that is all she has been, a loud voice. These letter writers do not talk about her accomplishments because there are none. No legislation, voting against assistance to veterans, calling people names, etc. No bipartisanship. If the Democrats sponsored a bill that said the sky was blue, she would vote against it.
I also would like to reference the letter submitted by Gene Dreher. He indicated that Adam Frisch may be “one of the most outrageous liars I’ve seen in politics.” That would be a lot of lies, since former President Donald Trump lied over 20,000 times during his tenure. And he continues to do so.
Please know that I am not a Republican or a Democrat. I am a voter who likes to be informed in making my voting decisions.
SUSAN SHAFER
Grand Junction
Republicans want to stop sending aid to Ukraine
Vladimir Putin is such a wonder guy! His approval rating is just so high. He looks so healthy too, and his IQ must be huge.
And those pesky Ukrainians, standing up to mother Russia like that. How dare they fight and die for their democracy!
Now, fast forward back into reality. According to the BBC, who has reporters embedded with Ukrainian front line troops and their version of Seal Team 6, Russia has now lost more than 65,000 troops, 5,200 tanks and armored vehicles, 55 planes and 38 helicopters. Now, the wonderful dictator of Russia is drafting their own citizens to go die in Ukraine. That explains why more than 300,000 Russians have left their country behind. Putin with a 73% approval rating? Not in a million years. Trump’s chances of gaining the presidency again in America is slim and none, and slim has already left town.
Whenever I read a letter in this or any other newspaper applauding Putin and Russia gives me a headache.
And there is Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar and Lauren Boebert now saying when they win the House of Representatives in November they will stop sending money to Ukraine. Why? They despise democracy, they hate it. Wonder when they will be visiting North Korea, so they can buddy up with Kim Jong-un?