Stop blaming, complaining and get vaccinated
So, I see that our favorite weatherman Butch McCain lost his job with KKCO because he refused to get the COVID vaccine.
Now don’t go blaming KKCO. KKCO is owned by Gray Television and Gray has mandated that all of their employees, of all of their TV stations across America, get vaccinated. Kyrie Irving, an NBA superstar, just found out from the Brooklyn Nets that he cannot play in any games until he gets vaccinated.
Now folks, you have the total choice to remain unvaccinated, but there will be consequences from your employer if you choose to do so. A consequence that your employer has every right to enforce. I’m sure that Butch and Kyrie would also have lost their jobs if they chose to smoke in the workplace as another example of employers protecting their workers’ health, which would have been another choice with a consequence.
Now I loved Butch as a weatherman. He was very entertaining, but let’s stop the blaming. Stop the complaining. Stop losing your jobs — your choice.
Get vaccinated. It’s easy and much less risky than getting COVID. Butch, it was nice knowing you.
JIM DENTON
Grand Junction
Hard-working dispatchers deserve thanks
I am a retired Public Safety Dispatcher, which included fire, police and public works dispatching. I recently asked for and was granted a tour of the Mesa County Dispatch Center.
The facility, communications systems and computer systems are state of the art systems essentially identical to the systems we used for a city of 1 million people.
The training for the dispatchers was also top notch and included not only police and fire training, but pre-arrival medical training for dispatchers.
Dispatching and emergency call taking is a difficult job. We often have to deal with people who are angry, panicked or in distress. Through it all, the dispatcher or call taker must determine, accurately, where the emergency is, what the emergency is and what equipment and personnel we need to send and remain calm and courteous doing it. It is a bit of everything from non emergency “help, I’ve fallen and I can’t get up” to major catastrophes, such as chemical spills, that might affect thousands of people.
I feel we have the best of the best dispatchers working hard for the people of Mesa County. Dispatchers are often overlooked in the emergency systems community, yet without them there would be no response at all. Thank them when you call for emergency help. They deserve it.
STEVEN SHIDELER
Grand Junction
Buying American-made products would help
Every time I see all of the barges loaded with goods off of the California coast for distribution in the U.S., I get sick.
I keep thinking that if products were made in America we would not have this situation. We have so many businesses that have closed down, so many people out of work, so many families needing government aid that it’s just sickening. But, now we have so many workers quitting their jobs or going on strike for more money that I can almost understand sending businesses to China, even though they are our political enemy.
But, who are the big winners in this whole mess besides China? U.S. big business. When are our politicians on both sides going to stop their ridiculous BS infighting and set about making some real efforts to help their constituents?
MICKEY O’BRIEN
Fruita
Redlands needs full time ambulance at Station 5
The best kept non-secret in the Grand Valley has to be there is no 24/7 ambulance service out of Redlands Fire Station Number 5.
If you live on the Redlands and call 911 with a medical emergency requiring an ambulance, one will be dispatched from another station not on the Redlands. This situation is untenable, when every major medical organization says each second from symptom onset to treatment at a hospital is critical when treating heart attack or stroke.
We need a full time ambulance and crew at Redlands Fire Station Number 5. Every other station in the Valley, current and proposed, has these resources. Why shouldn’t the Redlands, especially when the Grand Junction Fire Department just received a $5.9 million grant and current tax revenue is running much higher than budgeted? Surely the city can afford to put an ambulance and crew at Redlands Fire Station Number 5. If you think as I do, please call the GJFD and express your concerns.
SUSAN CARBONE
Grand Junction