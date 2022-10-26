Hating all members of either party is shameful
I have been an independent voter since I was first able to vote more than 50 years ago. I’ve never liked politics, and I especially dislike political labels. People are too complex to be conveniently categorized, and some of the words you may use as slurs may not mean what you think they do.
For example, the political definition of conservative (Webster’s New World Dictionary) is “tending to preserve established traditions...and to resist or oppose any changes in these.” Does this sound like someone who wants to shake up things in Washington? The political definition of liberal is “favoring political reforms tending toward democracy and personal freedom for the individual.” Whoa! Isn’t that what Republicans are supposed to want? And RINO? Maybe the real RINOs are the ones calling others by that name.
Hating all Republicans — or Democrats — simply because of party affiliation is absurd and shameful. You simply can’t paint huge groups of diverse people with the same brush.
While there are extremists in both parties, few Democrats are communists and few Republicans are neo-Nazis. Members of both parties fly the flag, practice their religions and love this country.
We all want the same services and opportunities — good education, good roads, libraries, police and fire protection, to name just a few. We have to work together to assure those desires, stressing cooperation, collaboration and common sense. We don’t have to agree on everything, and we can be good neighbors and friends even with those who have differing political views.
When I was growing up in Virginia, kids would ask if I was a Yank or a Reb. My mom, a wise woman, said “Just tell them you’re an American.”
BARBARA IRWIN
Montrose
Our rights and democracy can be taken away from us
I accept the fact that most Americans believe the freedom we enjoy in this country today is God-given. Unfortunately, they are sadly mistaken.
What we take for granted is unique and exists nowhere else in the world. Is that because God bestowed it only on what we know as the United States, but not anywhere else?
Reality is that our freedom came from man, not God. So did the Gestapo, Stasi, KGB and other police state enforcers. Human beings, specifically the Founding Fathers, are the source of our way of life. They saw the tyranny of history and created our system of citizen government and human rights, restrained by checks and balances. It was imperfect, so they also provided a mechanism for periodic fine-tuning. If there was any failing in their design, it was the belief that we would forever honor their creation.
That assumption is at risk today. The difference between freedom and tyranny on this planet has always rested in human hands, not those of any divine being. When our government follows the Constitution and Bill of Rights, it carries out the intent of the founders and we are the beneficiaries. But should elected leaders move in the opposite direction, disregarding the guidance of these documents, nothing will prevent our losing that way of life.
Think carefully and vote wisely. Living freely and securely with our rights and opportunities as Americans today is not guaranteed. It can be removed by our own fellow citizens and tragically replaced by that which our founders saw and worked so diligently to avoid.
BILL MARVEL
Grand Junction
It is time for a community forum on homelessness
In the spring of 2010, then mayor Teresa Coons, convened a community-wide forum on homelessness.
Its goal was to eliminate homelessness in Grand Junction within 10 years. How did it go?
By most measures, homelessness is worse, for the homeless and the community at large. Where once it was confined to impacting one small downtown park, nowadays it impacts all of the parks and recreation spots in the city.
Oddly enough, Grand Junction has let the plan expire without an update.
Grand Junction is run by a city manager, Greg Caton in our case. In essence, he is our CEO. He performed this job before the present council was sat, and will be here when they are all gone.
As such, he is implementing the city’s strategic plan. He directs council in implementing it. Our strategic plan must include a major part that deals with our homelessness and affordable housing crises.
I am publicly requesting that Caton direct council to set up a new community-wide forum.
As he has stated, this is a complex issue. All sides and stakeholders need to be heard, and deserve our best efforts to improve everyone’s quality of life.
Status quo has grown unacceptable for many of us. I think the city has many people who are willing to help.
It’s up to the city to call for a new plan. It’s up to our community to respond.
ERIC L. NIEDERKRUGER
Grand Junction
The differences between Boebert, Frisch are clear
After reading the two front page articles where both Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch answered the Sentinel’s questions, the differences are obvious.
Adam Frisch acts like an adult. Lauren Boebert acts like a schoolyard bully when she uses name calling for both her opponent and her constituents. She acts like a petulant child when she claims her platform has been stolen. Does she really believe she has exclusive rights to the issues all Coloradans hold as important?
Boebert represents what is wrong with present day a Washington. Adan Frisch is getting my vote.
LINDA EDWARDS
Grand Junction
Questions on elections that Bobbie Daniel must answer
In the Oct. 16 Sentinel, they say the only proof that Daniel is an election denier is a video that she made with Tina Peters and Sherronna Bishop supporting Tina Peters as a candidate for Clerk and Recorder in Mesa County.
But, when asked in August 2022, “Were the 2020 elections fair and accurate and is Joe Biden our duly elected president?” her answer was “That’s a tough one.”
So, I ask again, what is so tough about answering this question.
Ms. Daniel, are the elections fair and accurate?
Are you happy with the 10-year contract Mesa County has with Dominion Voting Systems?
Ms. Daniel said that she did not want to go down a rabbit hole about this issue, but I believe she opened this rabbit hole when she could not answer the simple question about our elections.
Then there is the matter of Ms. Daniel being groomed for this position by the current commissioners, another rabbit hole?
JAMES GILLIAM
Fruita