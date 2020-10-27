Conservatives, take a deep look at Mitsch Bush
A long time ago my Republican friend described me as a social liberal / fiscal conservative. I believe that we, as Americans, must take care of our most needy and underprivileged, maintain our natural resources, keep our public schools free and public services available to everyone, respect and help our veterans, maintain roads, bridges, and infrastructure locally, regionally, statewide, and nationally; and grow government only as needed to do these things.
All while paying for these services and privileges without overburdening our citizens and going into debt.
In the last several years and recently over the last months, I’ve had the opportunity to listen to and question/compare Diane Mitsch Bush about my views and ask her to explain her reasons for past support for local and state bills and her votes for and against. I have always found DMB to have rational, reasonable and comprehensible answers to all of my and other folks’ questions. She is compassionate, intense and extremely intelligent. I have been educated on topics that were not high on my radar screen and reinforced that her ideas are not radical, socialist, nor outlandish. She too believes in helping the poorer and overlooked parts of our society. Maintaining and upgrading infrastructure, looking after our veterans, keeping rural Colorado rural and healthy; keeping Western Slope water in the West, and providing reasonable and affordable health care for all Coloradans.
From what I’ve heard in these conversations, she’s pretty darn fiscally conservative. Diane also supports transitioning from a coal, oil and gas economy of boom and bust to a better economic driver including but not limited to local manufacturing and alternate energy opportunities.
And, when a highly respected Western Slope statesman such as Russ George endorses DMB, I think it’s time for y’all to sit up and take notice. So, I respectfully ask my conservative friends to step back and take a deep look at Diane Mitsch Bush. I hope you can and will cross over and vote for Diane… a true leader and, I hope, our next District 3 congresswoman.
THANE De PUEY
Grand Junction
We must stop treating different views in a derogatory manner
When working on my political science and history degrees, I never received the glossary of profane terms being bandied about these days.
None of the following were considered profane terms as they are now: Republican, Democrat, liberal, progressive, conservative; Catholic, Christian, Muslim, atheist; those on the ‘left’, those on the ‘right’, moderates; etc.
All were considered Americans who had differing views on politics, economy, and social mores, but were committed to making our country better. We have now sunk to a point that we refer to anyone of differing opinions by these derogatory terms, with an emphasis of disgust. It is time to return to an American democracy, political atmosphere, that is less like McCarthyism of the 1950s and more like “We the People.”
An atmosphere where people accept others and their beliefs and work together toward a common good, a better America for all of us.
RAY GATES
Clifton
Bedell has the education and experience to lead Mesa County
Kathryn Bedell is highly qualified to serve as Mesa County commissioner! She got her bachelor’s degree in biology from Mount Holyoke College, a master’s degree in biology specializing in animal behavior from the University of California Los Angeles, and got her doctorate in veterinary medicine from the University of California, Davis. She has taught adaptive horseback riding, served on the energy advisory board in Garfield County, and has been an advocate for local food. She is also currently our area’s representative on the Colorado Agriculture Commission.
In 2008, Bedell put a conservation easement on 280 of her 400-acre picturesque Roan Creek Ranch north of De Beque to assure it will always be used to raise livestock. Bedell owned land that was split-estate, meaning she owned the rights to the surface land, while a drilling company owned the subsurface mineral rights. This led Bedell to testify before the state Legislature in 2005 for a law to give landowners the right to negotiate a surface land use agreement before any drilling could take place on split-estate land.
As a former Grand Junction City Council member, Mesa County planning director and Fruita community director, I urge everyone to vote for Kathryn Bedell!
BENNETT BOESCHENSTEIN
Grand Junction
States will reopen, virus relief bill will pass come Nov. 4
Does anyone want to make a bet that a lot of states will start reopening Nov. 4, 2020? Probably a COVID relief bill will pass as well. Nancy Pelosi will have to agree. She wants people to hurt first in hopes of stopping Trump from “Keeping America Great.”
Let’s just hope the “Harris Administration with Joe Biden” doesn’t get a chance.
ED MORELAND
Montrose
Make your vote count by rejecting Proposition 113
On Oct. 11 in Parade magazine, Marilyn vos Savant supposed if we were United Countries of the Earth, China and India would run the show for all the rest of the world.
Would we like that, instead of the brilliance of our electoral System giving a vote to those of us with a smaller population? Please consider a no on Proposition 113. Make your vote count.
SAM SUSURAS
Grand Junction