Urge our representatives to vote for democracy
Senator Manchin is willing to defeat climate legislation in the reconciliation bill because he wants to protect his coal workers, who produce the dirtiest fossil fuel with the most adverse consequences to those nearby and for the planet as a whole. Mitch McConnell will filibuster the voting rights legislation because it’s “political.” One threatens the air we breathe, the other our very democracy.
The Senate should make a provision for retraining of coal miners in the myriad clean energy and technology jobs that will be required to begin to get a handle on climate change. Manchin should accept climate legislation with such accommodation.
Principled members of McConnell’s own party should stand up to him — as did the otherwise conservative Liz Chaney to Trump — and support legislation that will not tolerate (a) the racist laws depriving people the right to vote when Blacks get out of church; (b) the limitations on mail in ballots, which most help working parents who don’t necessarily have the time to go to the polls; (c) the elimination or reduction in the number of drop-off ballot boxes, especially in minority neighborhoods; (d) denial of food or water for people standing in long lines waiting to vote, etc. This legislation applies to no particular party, but to every party. It is not political, it is democratic. Will all of us put our partisan views aside and urger our representatives and senators to vote for democracy?
JOAN WOODWARD
Grand Junction
Crime is up, new spending will tank the economy
The crime committed at the Capitol building in January was trespassing. The FBI can’t make the case that this was an attempted insurrection. The people who did this were dumb. Those who believe this was worse than 9/11 are dumber. Speaking of dumb, the new domestic terrorist threat is soccer moms who are angry with school committees.
“Defund the police” was demanded by Blacks Lives Matter, so to question it was racist. Not surprising, murders are up by 30%. It’s the worst increase since the FBI started keeping records in 1960. In most Democrat controlled jurisdictions, they don’t prosecute many crimes like shoplifting. You no longer need to riot to be able to loot. It doesn’t help that Democrats promote catch and release.
Speaker Pelosi’s $3.5 trillion in new spending would tank our economy. We have already spent trillions we don’t have fighting COVID-19. It guarantees more inflation, which “taxes” everyone, but hurts the poor and the retired the most. The bill provided for 80,000 new IRS agents and forced banks to report to IRS activity in accounts with $600. Doesn’t go well with the tax the rich narrative, so they may backtrack. Senator Bennet is up for re-election. Remember how he votes when you vote.
The vaccinated can spread the virus too, certainly the new variants. It’s carried in your nose. Why do we need vaccine mandates? Mandates only worsen the shortage of workers. It’s resulting in shortages of both goods and services. Vaccines are helpful, but you should be free to decide this for yourself.
Vaccines are not 100% effective and last only about 6 months. Booster shots are available for those at high risk. If that’s you, consider getting one at the Mesa County Health Department. If you feel sick, get tested and ask your doctor about the early use of therapeutics to avoid hospitalization.
DAVID A. KEARSLEY
Mesa
Smoke is hurting lungs, forests need thinning
I’m so tired of hearing how great the air quality is in western Colorado. It’s not!
I’ve been in emergency rooms three times in four months with breathing problems because of all the smoke we’re subjected to 5 to 6 months out of the year, triggered by tree huggers (not environmentalists) who stay safely east of the Mississippi in their cocoons, refusing to let forests be thinned out, except for allowing millions and millions of acres to burn to the ground, almost continuously, California being the biggest culprit.
Remember when it was the smokers who were driving up insurance rates? Well, now it’s politicians, so I guess that’s OK, right?
BETSY TUTCHTON
Grand Junction