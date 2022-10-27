Why I am a big believer in our democratic system

I’m a big believer in democracy. You know, that system where all the people have an equal part in running the government? I think it’s what makes America great. So I don’t like tax cuts for the richest people, because I know that wealth equals power. The 2017 tax bill made me angry. The president and congress knew damn well they were handing more power to the wealthy, who already have too much. But it didn’t surprise me. Republicans have been cutting taxes for their rich donors for 40 years. That’s not good for democracy, or for the economy.