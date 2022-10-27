I’m a big believer in democracy. You know, that system where all the people have an equal part in running the government? I think it’s what makes America great. So I don’t like tax cuts for the richest people, because I know that wealth equals power. The 2017 tax bill made me angry. The president and congress knew damn well they were handing more power to the wealthy, who already have too much. But it didn’t surprise me. Republicans have been cutting taxes for their rich donors for 40 years. That’s not good for democracy, or for the economy.
I also really like the separation of church and state. The founding fathers had a great idea — that we should have the freedom to choose our faith. But now Republicans like Lauren Boebert are saying they don’t like that separation. She even said, “the church is supposed to direct the government!” Wow. Like the Taliban? Not my government, thank you. There’s a good reason our founding fathers put that separation in the First Amendment.
Our congresswoman is also against education! She recently tweeted that the Biden student loan forgiveness bill would “lead to rampant learning and wonton education.” Yes, she said wonton! I’m not sure what’s worse, being against learning or needing more! Maybe they go together. Sounds like the Taliban again.
I like the freedoms guaranteed by our constitution. Anyone who tries to overthrow our government is our enemy. America is great because it’s a democracy, but it’s threatened by two-faced politicians who say they believe in freedom while they try to destroy it. While I still can vote, I’m going to vote against anyone who doesn’t believe in my kind of America, where equality is a basic part of being an American.
Vote! Vote for democracy! If you don’t, you will lose it.
JOHN BALDUS
Montrose
Bobbie Gross has the right experience to be our clerk
First and foremost, I do not question the integrity of the candidates who are running for the Clerk and Recorder’s Office; however, I do question the qualifications and the experience they have to run for this office.
I know for a fact that Bobbie Gross not only has the integrity, but she has the knowledge and the experience to run the office as it should be run. Bobbie worked in the Clerk’s office from 2007 to 2019, when she moved to the Treasurer’s and Public Trustee office. While Bobbie worked in the clerk’s office, she became a manager and a manufactured home expert. Bobbie also was a co-Director of Elections in 2016 and was certified in Colorado Elections. In 2020, Bobbie finished her certification to become a National Certified Elections Administrator through Auburn University on her own time. Bobbie is well- versed in all of the functions of the clerk’s office and has proven in leadership in which they maintained less than 2% turnover rate. I know for a fact she is the right person to run the clerk’s office.
I have worked with Bobbie for nine years dealing with issues on transactions, and she has always been able to solve those issues. So please join me in voting for Bobbie Gross as our clerk and recorder to bring integrity, trust and experience back to the clerk’s office.
ROSE LIDDIARD
Clifton
Don Coram is wrong to back Phil Weiser for AG
Never underestimate Don Coram’s ability to be on the wrong side of an argument. Don says he’s endorsing the Democrat Attorney General Phil Weiser, who serves as our state’s top law enforcement officer. Colorado is leading the nation in car thefts, is second in fentanyl deaths and the murder rate is up 47% in two years. I’m thinking Lauren Boebert got it right about Coram being corrupt.
Maybe Coram is worried about a Republican attorney general investigating his self-serving time in the state legislature, because nobody in their right mind would re-elect a law enforcement officer with this kind of track record.
DAVID ALLEY
Grand Junction
Electing more Republicans will restore balance in D.C.
As I read the advertisement in The Daily Sentinel from people that call themselves “Restore the Balance,” I questioned their motives. It appears that a bunch of Democrats and a few RINO’s got together to work against the election of Lauren Boebert.
If you really want to restore the balance, then it would make more sense to return Congresswoman Boebert to Congress so that we can ensure that Nancy Pelosi is no longer Speaker of the House. By adding a so-called moderate Democrat from New York, Boulder and Aspen to Congress, it could possibly allow Speaker Pelosi to continue at her post, or even worse, we could have someone like AOC.
I look at the group’s so-called guiding principles, and asked myself, “Who assigned these scores?”
Supports the seven principles guiding political conduct — what does that mean? Does that mean to go along to get along? If you were embarrassed by her speaking up at the State of the Union. I doubt the families of the 13 dead American Marines were.
Puts public interest ahead of party interest? What does this mean? Should the congresswoman have voted for all of this spending, which has caused the inflation we are now experiencing, all of the energy policies (how do you like paying $4 a gallon for gas), or the crime and drugs streaming across our southern border? It has been all of one party, the Democrat Party that has voted almost unanimously for all of this. Congresswoman Boebert voted against all of this craziness. Her opponent, a wolf trying to wear sheep’s clothing, I’m certain would have.
Qualified for office? The congresswoman is a woman with a family and a business owner. What could make her more qualified than to know directly the issues facing everyday Americans?
Grasp of issues facing Western Colorado and a vision to solve problems? I am curious as to which Western Colorado issues they are talking about. Are they talking about the “green energy” policies, which have doubled the price of gasoline, or the wasteful spending, which is pulling us into a recession and causing inflation? She is for border security, is for the Second Amendment, supports our veterans and has an idea how important water is to Western Colorado. I believe she has a pretty good grasp of these issues.
If you want balance, put Republicans in Congress to counteract the left.