Without term limits, we pick parties over people
We continue seeing editorials emphatically stating the ideals and ideas of our Republican and Democratic candidates — all the virtues and beliefs. It’s all a joke.
The Democrat will vote how Pelosi says and the Republican will vote how Kevin McCarthy says 99.9% of the time. Face it — we are voting for a D or R not a person. That will never change without term limits.
SCOTT HOWARD
Grand Junction
Vote yes on Prop. 115; save lives with limits on abortion
There are a number of constitutional amendments and propositions on this year’s Colorado ballot. Only one will save human lives. Proposition 115 would ban abortions after the 22 weeks of pregnancy. At this stage the human fetus (Latin for “little one”) is fully developed but needs a few more weeks for natural maturation before birth. With proper care, however, it can survive outside the womb. In the Supreme Court decision “Roe v. Wade”, the court held that states can limit or ban abortions after fetal viability (the ability to live outside of the womb). Forty-three states have done this and only 7 states allow abortions to be performed up to the normal time of birth. Unfortunately, Colorado is one of the seven. It is time to change that. The late-term “little one” can feel pain, has a developed brain with detectable brain waves and often responds to its mother’s voice. Proposition 115 is a reasonable proposal and should be passed. I urge you to vote “Yes” on Proposition 115 and be a part of saving lives.
JOHN ANDREWS
Grand Junction
Proposition 115 attempts to fix a nonexistent problem
Last Sunday, Rev. Schmidt’s op-ed, “We are their voice,” emphasized the importance of listening to each other, since anger and rage ensue when someone feels unheard. No argument there. I listened to the reverend.
He mentioned pro-life support resources for mothers and welcomed donations. All worthy endeavors. I also heard his loaded statements: “…the murder of a human before it exits the womb,” which labeled 8,000 Colorado women and their care providers last year as murderers. He declared that every voter “had the duty to speak for the unborn child, to care for them and to prepare for them.” Not my duty, not my load. Instead, how about we go to the root problems — poverty, abusive partners, the sperm provider. And his offer of church “support to mothers who make the RIGHT decision” (i.e., not pursue pregnancy termination).
Rev. Schmidt admonished us to vote yes for Proposition 115, but I will vote NO.
1. The only exceptions to this pregnancy termination ban are for a mother whose life is in danger if the pregnancy continues. Mothers would have to carry a non-viable fetus to term, nonviable meaning the fetus has severe structural defects and highly likely to die in utero or soon after birth. It’s cruel and unusual punishment to require a mother to carry an essentially dead baby in her womb for two or more months. It is not my right to require that of a mother.
2. This law, if passed, will be unconstitutional. Roe v. Wade established states’ rights to regulate abortion in the third trimester (weeks 28-40) except in the case of a woman’s physical or emotional health. Prop 115 disregards emotional health, increases the restrictive timeframe by six weeks and makes no provision for termination in the context of rape or incest. I want to avert the use of my Colorado tax dollars in the senseless court battles that will ensue.
3. In Colorado, during 2019, only 1.9% of pregnancy terminations occurred post 21 weeks and none were for Colorado residents. Why was this law proposed? Why waste Coloradoan’s time and money fixing a nonexistent problem?
I ask Rev. Smith to listen intently when an alternative perspective to his beliefs is offered. And perhaps offer support as well as love and compassion to the women in his church who have thoughtfully and legally chosen to terminate a pregnancy.
BECKY CHESNUT
Fruita
Beilfuss will take climate change seriously
Once again, this is the most important election of our life. Mesa, Montrose, Rio Blanco and Ouray Counties now have the notoriety on the maps as one of the most actively overheating regions in the world; a zone that has already risen, and still climbing, above what the Paris Climate Accord seeks to keep us below to avoid eventual hell-on-earth conditions.
We’ve risen to an over 2.3 degrees Celsius average rise in temperature since industrial times. Annual snowpack is lessening, we have many more 90-degree days now, and more 100-degrees days, and very soon, more 110-degrees days. Just google “climate change Colorado Utah hot spot” and see for yourself.
One party denies global warming is even happening, or says humans aren’t responsible.
Ignoring it is not going to stop it or slow it down. The Republican Party would have you do just that — keep on with your status quo, keep putting more money in the 1%’s pockets, so they can build their families’ Mars habitats with the ultimate in air-conditioning systems and greenhouses, and joke that the meek shall not inherit the Earth — the plutocrats will.
So if you care about your family and their long-term survival, you want to shun the Republican Party. But just turning your back on them won’t stop their being puppets for the plutocrats. You have to get out and vote — by Nov. 3. Go to govotecolorado.com and register to vote, and then vote!
I’ve been an independent most of my life. I cannot fathom the rationalizations a Republican Party leader must make in order to be able to continue conning their constituents, and their own children, and still be able to look in the mirror and think they are a good person anymore. Time to wake up!
For our Colorado District 55 state representative seat, to represent Mesa County in the state Legislature, please vote for Scott Beilfuss. He’s aware of the need for global warming action, and our need for steady decent-paying jobs, affordable health care, and housing for the elderly. Scott is knowledgeable about Mesa County, is honest, ethical, hardworking, is solidly there for us, and is unanimously endorsed by Our Revolution Mesa County.
MICHAEL GIBSON
Grand Junction
What comes next after painful lessons of the pandemic?
So do we learn from this health and economic crisis or say it will never happen again? If you believe that a pandemic, maybe a mutation of this one, is in our or our childrens’ future and knowing the effects of this (and 1919) what do we change that will also make life better between now and then?
For such a viral threat, do we support/fund better planning, more national funded research and development of solutions for diseases with or separate from the private sector? Do we establish national warehouses of medical supplies and have manufactures at the ready?
Should we build a better safety net for the next 35-plus million workers and their families affected by a national shutdown or even regional disasters — floods, hurricanes, fires, etc. Now, do we or do we not realize that all people in the U.S. need and deserve health care coverage and not just for those that can afford it or have employer coverage. Oops! Twenty percent just lost it. Should the workers who produce the wealth as well as small businesses who created the jobs be more secure in bad times and the employees, especially the unskilled, fare better in good times than they do now? Should we have unemployment insurance at the ready without the “lines” and wait — that would be less likely to be subject to fraud? Should workers have sick leave, child care and paid vacation time, in other words like the rest of the developed world?
If you think any of these changes should occur you need to become an informed voter and VOTE for the candidates that will truly work toward these changes. And yes it will take monetary changes as well, so what form would you like that to take? If the changes apply to all businesses then it would not change the competitive environment for them. That competitive environment is most threatened by the increasing expansion of monopolies/trusts in this pandemic and the feds antitrust division that is too underfunded to take adequate action. This is something that isn’t new.
For those of you who think the Founding Fathers didn’t think the federal government should have the power to solve such future problems (they lived in a mostly agricultural society, we now live in mostly an industrial society) note these inclusions in the Constitution:
1. The Preamble, “We the People in order to form a more perfect union….promote the general Welfare….do ordain and establish this Constitution.”
2. Article I, Section 8, The Congress shall have the Power….to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defense and general Welfare of the United States….”
3. Also Article I, Section 8, the last clause, the “Power To….make all Laws which shall be necessary and proper for carrying into Execution the foregoing Powers….”
LARRY INGRAM
Grand Junction