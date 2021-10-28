Don’t discount arts impact on economic development
Having completed the Grand Valley Vision Survey (gjep.org/grand-vision), I applaud the Grand Junction Economic Partnership for soliciting community opinion about a vision for the future. But I am disappointed that with 29 different options in the survey, it didn’t occur to GJEP to include arts and culture as a potential part of a community vision.
The survey lists a wide range of visioning possibilities — from being a foodie town to being a university town, etc. — but apparently no one thought to include the possibility of being a hub for arts and cultural activities, attractions and artists. I can only hope that a number of people include that idea under “Other,” given its omission from the list.
Grand Junction’s downtown is a State of Colorado designated “Creative District.” The Art on the Corner sculpture exhibit was one of the very first Main Street sculpture exhibits in the entire country when it began in 1984. AOTC has inspired and helped inform similar sculpture programs in countless other towns and cities throughout the U.S.
Two decades ago the City of Grand Junction was awarded the Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts for using arts and culture as an economic development tool. The economic impact of the arts locally has been surveyed and documented and is substantial.
Our county has an abundance of arts and cultural organizations, activities and facilities, from The Art Center, to the GJ Symphony, to Country Jam, to the Palisade Bluegrass Festival, to numerous artists groups, to theater, dance, music, writing — the list goes on and on. Many excellent and successful artists, musicians and creatives in all genres live in Mesa County.
Please don’t discount the impact the arts have to attract tourists and potential residents, provide entertainment and experiences, and make our community a cool place to live (“cool” did make it into the survey.)
ALLISON SARMO
Grand Junction
Kari Sholtes a great fit to fill school board seat
We are writing to commend the District 51 School Board on their selection of Kari Sholtes to fill Paul Pitton’s vacant seat. As D51 parents, we have watched the School Board grapple with incredibly difficult issues over the last 19 months and we do not envy their difficult roles. Not to mention Board members are volunteers who do their immensely challenging jobs for no compensation!
It has been exhausting and stressful to send our kids to school during a global pandemic. While we have not always agreed with D51’s choices surrounding the pandemic, we cannot deny what an incredible feat they have accomplished by keeping so many children in face-to-face learning since August 2020.
Dr. Sholtes has been a force for good in protecting our community from COVID, working with scientists around the country to pioneer wastewater testing at CMU and elsewhere to detect COVID-19 early and stop outbreaks. Adding Dr. Sholtes to the Board to help the District over the pandemic finish line was a brilliant move.
Dr. Sholtes is a D51 alumnus and parent, a scientist and an educator. She has been a force for good in our community. What a great fit! Adding Dr. Sholtes to the Board brings another critical thinker who will work diligently to come up with evidence-based, responsible solutions for the greater good of our community. Congratulations, Dr. Sholtes and thank you for serving our school system!
SEAN and MAEVE GOODBODY
Grand Junction
Volunteer in school before forming opinion
I am always amazed at the vast number of “experts” in the Grand Valley concerning what is being taught in our classrooms. These so-called “experts” haven’t set foot in a classroom since graduation.
I was fortunate enough to volunteer in my children’s classrooms from Clifton to Fruita. Working a rotation in the oilfield gave me weeks off when I was available. Not once after going through whatever background check was required was my services turned down.
I realize that not everyone has the opportunities I did. But if you can, I bet your services will be accepted. Not one teacher or administrator I met was trying to hide what goes on in the classroom.
Perhaps before you render an opinion you should make an effort to verify the truth.
DANIEL H. HARRIS
Fruita