I joined the solar co-op
and I have no regrets
Coloradans routinely boast of our 300 days of sunshine. To thrive economically and environmentally, western Colorado needs a diverse, resilient portfolio of energy sources — and with its plentiful sunshine and wide open landscape, solar power is the key to our energy future. Solar power helps to strengthen our grid and adds resilience to communities in rural areas, helping us thrive economically and environmentally — while drastically cutting residents’ energy bills, to boot.
There has never been a better time for Western Slope residents to cut their energy bills and carbon footprint through the current on-boarding of new members to the Mesa County solar coop through Solar United Neighbors. In the summer of 2020, my wife and I joined the Mesa County solar co-op, which allowed us to get bulk pricing on solar panels for our home through Atlasta Solar Center (supporting a great local business, cha-ching!). The entire process took just over a month. The coop also offers educational resources and ongoing support to make sure our system functions as promised.
Here’s the thing — going solar is a commitment, but if you own your home or business, it’s the most economical way to produce power on your own terms, drastically reducing your dependence on the powers that be. Rather than a frivolous spend, it’s an investment that’s literally guaranteed to save you money.
Even if you’re only solar curious and not ready to commit, joining the coop is free and does not obligate you to buy panels. Joining SUN’s co-op means you’ll receive on-demand access to unbiased, vendor-neutral experts. I wasn’t sure if I’d commit, but after asking questions, it was clear that we could drastically — and immediately — cut our Xcel bill to a fraction of its former self. And hey, cutting our carbon footprint, too, is a nice perk.
TIM WENGER
Palisade
Kuns understands issues western Colorado faces
Charles Ashby wrote a solid article about the candidates running for the Colorado legislature in western Colorado. But he overlooked a couple of key facts about the race in House District 58. The district includes all of Montrose and some of Delta County.
Both involve Marc Catlin, who is generally regarded as a moderate. But his actions this year say otherwise.
In January, Marc Catlin co-sponsored amendment HD22-1004. It said the House should “Acknowledge the serious accounts of election fraud across the country and call into question the legitimacy of Joseph R. Biden to be president.”
It called on Colorado county clerks to “end the use of electronic voting systems, including Dominion Voting Systems,” and “offers our support to Tina Peters, who upheld her oath of office and now faces unjust prosecution,” according to Catlin.
It ends by saying it stands with “Donald J. Trump in his righteous efforts to fight for election integrity.”
In addition, Marc Catlin did not endorse fellow moderate, Senator Don Coram, in his primary contest against extremist Lauren Boebert. Coram represented HD58 prior to Catlin. He served as a State Senator since January 2017. Coram and Catlin worked together on numerous legislative efforts over the years.
Whatever Catlin’s motivation, it is clear he does not have the courage to stand up to political extremism. Today, more than any time in the recent past, we need political courage from elected officials
I am independent. Unfortunately, it seems the Democratic Party in Denver, and the DNC in Washington, have no clue about the Western Slope. They don’t understand our values and spend little time and effort getting to know our problems, let alone offer reasonable solutions.
Thankfully, Kevin Kuns, Marc Catlin’s opponent for HD 58, is an exception. He grew up around farming and ranching in Wyoming. He understands small business from his experience in the restaurant industry. His understanding of the problems of western Colorado is clear from his policies around education, teen suicide, housing and strengthening law enforcement (see www.kuns4hd58.org).
With candidates like Kevin Kuns, there might be a better balance between Republicans and Democrats on the Western Slope. And that might serve all of us by making Republicans more responsive to all constituents, not just the extremists.
STEVE MANDELL
Montrose
Lauren Boebert has done a lot for her district already
I am supporting Lauren Boebert for re-election because she has worked hard for her district!
Lauren’s legislative victories included $1.7 billion for Community Health Centers, $48 billion for the U.S. Forest Service for invasive species and pests that affect the health of our forests, $10 billion for the Bureau of Indian Affairs to help provide irrigation water to the Southern Utes, helped delay the implementation of electronic devices for the hauling of livestock, helped getting the Payment in Lieu of Taxes through Congress and all 29 Counties in her District received these vital payments and helped secure funding for NASA and Colorado’s space programs!
Lauren has accomplished a lot for her district in her first term in office. Lauren has surrounded herself with an excellent staff to help her get the job done!
Lauren will do an excellent job of representing the 3rd CD compared to a wealthy individual from Pitkin County who has no idea what the average citizen does to make a living!
By the way, I believe Don Coram should register as a Democrat!
JOHN JUSTMAN
Former Mesa County
Commissioner
Tina Peters is a distraction from Pink’s thin record
Bobbie Daniel is the obvious choice for Mesa County.
As I’ve been watching the debates and forums between Mesa County Commissioner candidates, Bobbie Daniel and her Democrat opponent Charlie Pink, I got to thinking — where is the conversation about Pink’s accomplishments? What boards has he served on? What community events has he been a part of? All he talks about is Tina Peters being a criminal. I am unsure what that has to do with his campaigning for commissioner. The actual crime is allowing big government to dictate our lives. It looks like Pink is politics, as usual, using Peters as an easy target because it creates a red herring and distracts people from the issues in front of them.
Make no mistake, Pink is a big government Democrat. He wants us to only think about Tina Peters, as he will lead us further down the road of high taxes, drowning inflation and a Mesa County that looks like California. No thanks.
GREG HAITZ
Grand Junction