Nonpartisan group forms to ensure election is fair
As citizens of Mesa County, we are struggling to protect our families, jobs and businesses in these turbulent times. Like generations before us on the Western Slope, we have come together in times of adversity to protect our community. This election and its aftermath are such a time.
We are concerned about the unrest and partisan division in our towns and neighborhoods. We feel it important to be extra vigilant. For that reason, we have formed Mesa County Citizens for Fair Elections, a nonpartisan, nonviolent grassroots group of residents supporting a fair election process in which the outcome accurately reflects the voice of all legal voters, regardless of who wins.
Among us are members of different political affiliations. All of us value our democratic republic, an accountable government, and the U.S. Constitution, which have long provided the framework for the election process.
From Nov. 3, 2020 to Jan. 20, 2021, we will work to ensure that all votes are counted and any claims of fraud or voter suppression are investigated impartially and remedied as appropriate. We welcome participation from community members of all political affiliations and the support of our local and state officials whose ethical oversight has guaranteed fair elections in the past.
You can contact us, or better yet join us, at info@citizens4fairelectionsmc.org
RICHARD HYLAND
Grand Junction
In midst of transition, let’s not forget what rule of law means
We have heard a great deal of bluster of late regarding the rule of law. For autocrats, this term means dominating peaceful protests to suppress dissent — dissent guaranteed by the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America which is our nation’s core rule of law document. I have a different perspective on rule of law.
Rule of law has two primary elements. First, and this should be easy for all Americans to agree on, no person is above the law. Full stop. All persons in the United States of America, regardless of rank, position or wealth are subject to the same laws and are under jurisdiction of the same courts. This concept is what the founders envisioned and has been the cornerstone of our practicing democratic republic since the beginning.
The second element of rule of law is a bit more complex and something I would ask you reflect on as citizens of this great country. Law should be contrasted with authority. Law provides for the legal way all citizens, corporations and other entities are adjudicated in the ordinary courts of our republic.
Authority on the other hand is provided by law but cannot be exercised in a wide, arbitrary, or discretionary manner outside of the lawful structures established by legislatures at all levels of government. John Locke, a political philosopher who heavily influenced the founding of our nation said: “…and so whoever has the legislative or supreme power of any commonwealth, is bound to govern by established standing laws, promulgated and known to the people, and not by extemporary decrees ...” (Second treatise of Government).
Please consider these concepts as we transition in a volatile period of our nation’s history.
STEVE DENNEY
Palisade
Out-of-state visitor frustrated by masklessness at airport
Adding to the frustration of a long flight delay was the presence of numerous individuals at the Grand Junction Regional Airport, sitting in close proximity to others, not wearing masks. The signage is clear and while enforcing the concept of personal responsibility may be low on the list of priorities for airport and airline personnel, seeing these people openly flouting the mask mandate was beyond frustrating. My repeated complaints finally prompted a security officer to provide a stern warning over the PA. At this point in the pandemic, no one should have to complain about people blatantly ignoring public health rules. Do the math folks... no masks — more restrictions. Masks simply show you give a lick about the people around you. Kindly stop using your masklessness as some sort of political statement and show some consideration, please.
DAN DENNISON
Honolulu, Hawaii
Masks must be worn properly to be effective against COVID-19
The photo that accompanies the “Rowdy Crowd” caption serves as an illustration for why we see easier spread of the coronavirus. To the right of the mascot we have two handlers wearing masks properly, covering nose and mouth. This is a respiratory virus, after all. To the bull’s left, we see someone wearing their mask over their chin, which I am fairly certain does not help contain the virus during breathing, yelling, cheering. (Go Mavs!)
The same useless donning of masks can be seen daily at retailers of all sorts in our county. If people would only wear masks properly, over nose and mouth, we wouldn’t be seeing the surge in cases. Masks and social distancing don’t prevent all spread, just like seat belts don’t prevent all injuries or fatalities, but they help. It would be great if your paper could occasionally devote some space to emphasize via words and pictures the proper wearing of masks.
DAVID LURYE
Grand Junction
Election will decide what type of government rules our nation
The most important issue in this election is what type of government is going rule this country: free market or socialism. Countries that have tried socialism have failed. In spite of that, Joe Biden and the Democrats plan to make this country into a socialist nation. Their socialist plans are found in the DNC platform and will be another socialist failure along with the misery that goes with it. We should learn from other countries’ mistakes. Countries can only be successful if they are free and operate under free market principles.
Winston Churchill once said: “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.
HENRY HOSHIKO
Hotchkiss