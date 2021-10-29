It is time to replace Grand Junction High School
Election Day is upon us. We are so fortunate to live in a country that grants us the right to vote. Today we ask that you use this privilege to strengthen our community by voting YES on Grand Junction High School.
We co-chaired this campaign because we love our community and want to see it become the best version of itself. An incredible campaign team and volunteers have presented, canvassed, walked, talked and shared their commitment to this effort, garnering support from thousands of people that often disagree on just about everything.
Grand Junction High School is over 60 years old and has had no significant improvements in its life. It has substantial structural and safety concerns that disrupt students’ education and worsen with each year. If passed, the bond to replace the school will cost about $3/month for the average homeowner in Mesa County. The tax goes away when the school is paid off, and the money from the bond can ONLY be spent on Grand Junction High School.
There are so many reasons why now is the time to replace GJHS. First, the design and layout incorporate the money-saving recommendations of a Construction Advisory Committee, ensuring that every decision has been well considered and every dollar will be carefully spent. Second, the school received a BEST grant of $10 million, which will go directly toward rebuilding GJHS and can only be used if we pass the bond. Finally, this school is in dire need of replacement. Falling down ceilings, asbestos, lack of fire suppression and more issues have plagued this school for years. The need for a new school is not going away, and the cost of replacement will only balloon over time.
Grand Junction and the surrounding area are growing. In order to support a thriving economy, we need an educated workforce that can lead and serve with excellence. It is time to prove, especially to our children, that we are committed to education and our collective future by providing a flagship high school that meets the needs we all share as citizens of this great valley.
Election Day is Tuesday. Please vote YES on GJHS!
SARAH SHRADER
and TIM FOSTER
Campaign co-chairs
Education is the foundation of our democracy
The Oct. 21 editorial entitled “There Is Only One Side To The Story” was absolutely one of the finest to ever appear in The Sentinel.
Thank you, thank you for stating so unequivocally and eloquently the simple truth that facts matter. One wonders how long a democracy such as ours can survive with so many ignoring truth, espousing conspiracy theories and continuing to promote the ridiculous assertion the 2020 election was fraudulent.
Thomas Jefferson and other early leaders of this country promoted education as one of the most important tools for assuring there would be a well informed citizenry, which they believed was the foundation for our system of governing.
Education promotes critical thinking and the most important part of that equation is learning what the facts are. Facts have to transcend politics. Facts have to transcend our emotions and opinions. Facts as they relate to our most precious right, the right to vote, must always prevail.
MAX STITES
Grand Junction
Climate, energy investment critical for our future
While a few people continue to question the cause of climate change, no one can deny the clear existence of the problem.
We all suffer from the effects of pollution. We experience the extreme summer heat and warm dry winters. We see the pollution, smell it and taste it. We all pay the price of living in a compromised world, as we watch our forests burn, our homes flood while other areas suffer from drought. Entire communities have been destroyed by wind, water or fire.
The effects have devastated us emotionally and financially. These complex problems require comprehensive solutions that cross partisan boundaries and benefit everyone. The clear, inspired and science-based climate and energy provisions in the Build Back Better Plan will help us all heal physically, socially and economically.
I regret the many ways in which my generation’s focus on power, profit and privilege have allowed corporate capitalism to dominate and exploit our country resources and many others world-wide. Our rampant consumerism has been the cause of many environmental problems we can no longer deny. I am hopeful that I might live long enough to realize the benefits of President Biden’s BBB investment into a more sustainable future for our children and grandchildren.
MARY ANN JANSON
Grand Junction