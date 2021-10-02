Trish Mahre is the right choice for District 51
I have been honored to work with Trish Mahre for the last 17 years. When I faced the difficult decision of entrusting the re-trial of Michael Blagg, the easy call was to trust Trish Mahre. When I faced the difficult decision of entrusting the prosecution of Deputy (Derek Geer’s murderer, the easy call was to trust Trish Mahre.
During much of the time I have known her, she has talked about wanting to be on the school board. For all of that time I have been in awe of her passion for helping kids. Trish is a native of Grand Junction. She graduated from Grand Junction High School, as did her own kids. She has led the Juvenile Division at the District Attorney’s Office for the last 12 years, and now the Crimes Against Children unit for the past four.
She has vast experience protecting kids, and helping them be successful through thoughtful policy and hard work. She knows the threats to kids, and to their successes, but also knows the resources, community partners, and best paths to foster success for kids. But it is Trish Mahre’s thoughtful approach to the future, not the proven successes of the past, that makes her the best candidate for District 51’s board in District C.
As a sitting school board member Trish Mahre asked the right questions about COVID-19 to keep the schools in-person. As a sitting school board member Trish Mahre sought out the advice of Tim Foster and others outside of District 51 to be assured that the proposal for Grand Junction High School’s proposed facility was fiscally responsible. She asks the right questions to assure that the curriculum is the one that this community supports. Her votes on the board have been widely supported by this community. To lose her would be a loss to the District and a loss to the community.
Trish Mahre is the right choice for District 51 and I look forward to congratulating the citizens of district 51 on their win in keeping Trish Mahre on the board for four more years.
DAN RUBINSTEIN
District Attorney, 21st Judicial District of Colorado
Grand Junction
Vietnam vet appreciates recognition from FMHS
In 1968 and 1969, I had the privilege to serve in The First Cavalry Division in Vietnam as a door gunner in the 227th Assault Helicopter Battalion. I returned to my home town of Fruita, graduated from Mesa, went to work, had a family, and somehow 50-plus years flew by.
Veterans of the Vietnam war did not receive, nor seek recognition for their service. We were not the “Greatest Generation”, but we were the greatest of our generation!
Imagine my surprise when I was asked if I would participate in a Veterans Appreciation Program put together by the staff, faculty, and students of Fruita Monument High School to honor all veterans, of all wars, who went to Fruita schools.
George Pitkins, a longtime Fruita resident and Korean War vet, was honored at the first home football game of the season. I was the first Vietnam veteran and was recognized at the Homecoming between Central and Fruita.
As an old man, I have learned to hate the wars that we fight, but have so much respect for the young men who fight them. These warriors ask for nothing and we should never forget their sacrifices!
A special shout out goes to Fruita Monument Principal Todd McClaskey, Athletic Director Denny Squibb and longtime friend and fellow vet, Joe Silva. Also, the Fruita team captains, referees, and officials, who escorted me and my family to the 50-yard line to participate in opening ceremonies. I would encourage other schools to adopt similar programs to honor their veterans.
TED CARRICO
Class of 66 FHS
Grand Junction
3rd CD getting redder isn’t good for the Western Slope
Clearly the redistricting commission failed Congressional District 3 in its attempt to create equitable congressional districts.
Although the principle to make districts competitive was secondary to respecting interest groups, our District 3 went from having a 6 point advantage for conservative voters to a 10 point advantage. To call our District 3 congressional seats safe for Republicans is the giveaway description I hope the court finds curious. The sheer size of District 3 makes me wonder how they extracted a dominant common interest. What is that common interest?
Friday’s Sentinel editorial points to those distinctive interests and challenges as “water, transportation, extraction, agriculture and rural economic development” but these are challenges shared by our whole state. Where will new ideas come from if we keep insisting on old loyalties? I’m not sure why they call Republican voters conservative anymore, but considering the odds now facing progressive (Democratic) voters, perhaps it is time for all Democratic voters in District 3 to register as Republicans or independents to get reasonable candidates and problem solution ideas on the ballot.
TANYA TRAVIS
Grand Junction
Redlands fire station needs full-time ambulance crew
I am a 71-year-old retiree living on the Redlands. I had always assumed, incorrectly, if I dialed 911 with a medical emergency, an ambulance would be dispatched from Redlands Fire Station 5 located on Broadway/Colorado Highway 340.
I recently discovered this is not the case. Currently, there are six existing fire stations, with a seventh set to begin construction this fall and an eighth in 2023. All of these stations, except for the Redlands 5 Station have, or will have, 24-hour ambulance service.
If you live on the Redlands and call 911 for a medical emergency requiring an ambulance, one will be dispatched from Station 1 (downtown behind the police station), or Station 3 (25-1/2 Road). That is a long way for an ambulance to travel for someone having a heart attack or stroke.
The fire department says the reason for no full-time ambulance at Redlands Station 5 is because of low call volume. While this may be the case currently, there is extensive new home construction occurring on the Redlands, with the proposed Redlands 360 project alone expected to contain 1,600 new homes.
The fire department recently received a $5.9 million federal grant, and current sales tax revenue is much higher than budgeted. In addition to normal sales and use tax, the first responder tax is also ahead of budget by around $850,000 year to date.
Surely, the city can afford to put an ambulance and crew at Redlands Station 5. Why should that station be the only station without these resources?
If you feel as I do, please take the time to call the GJFD (970) 549-5800 and let our Fire Chief Ken Watkins know of your concern.
KENNETH FRANKHOUSER
Grand Junction