We need leaders to support impactful climate policy
Thank you to The Sentinel’s editorial board for the continued support of a national carbon price and carbon cash-back payment to Americans (Oct. 24 editorial “Policy would help on climate”).
The endorsement couldn’t come at a more critical time. Research shows that human-caused climate change has increased the risk of extreme weather events. We’ve seen this firsthand on the Western Slope with our increased temperatures, 20-year megadrought and the wildfires and heavy rains that have repeatedly closed Interstate 70. It is increasingly evident that we must cut greenhouse gas emissions quickly, and a revenue neutral, market-driven carbon pricing plan is the most effective and efficient means of doing so.
Climate change is not only impacting our quality of life and our ecosystems, but also our economy. Another policy complementary to carbon pricing that addresses economic concerns is a carbon border adjustment (CBA).
How does a CBA work? Basically, it’s when a country with a price on carbon emissions (and the U.S. is only one of two developed countries without one) imposes a tariff on carbon-intensive imports such as steel, natural gas, petroleum and coal. However, if the importing country has an equal price on carbon emissions in place, then that tariff is erased.
Unless we enact a price on carbon emissions and a CBA, the EU’s CBA, which begins in 2023, will put US industries at a severe competitive disadvantage. A carbon price and CBA will keep American industries from paying unnecessary tariffs on our exports to countries with those policies in place.
Carbon pricing and CBA have broad support. Recently, 25 Utah state Republican legislators wrote a Deseret News op-ed supporting carbon pricing. This month, Sen. Mitt Romney stated “there is only one change that dramatically affects the amount of global emissions, and that’s a price on carbon.” He added that a CBA is the best way to hold China accountable for producing products that undercut American prices, because Chinese products like steel are made cheaply and with higher carbon emissions than American goods.
Carbon pricing with carbon cash-back rebates for households, together with a CBA, is a pragmatic yet impactful approach to tackling climate change without heavy-handed regulations. We need Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and Rep. Lauren Boebert to support this two-pronged approach that will not only protect our local and national jobs and economies, but also protect our planet by drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
SUSAN HESS
Grand Junction
What will be the price of climate change actions?
The Wall Street Journal printed an interesting opinion titled “Climate Summit to Nowhere.”
“World leaders converge on Glasgow for a climate summit this weekend, and don’t laugh. This may be the worst-timed summit in history, but the delegates can still do substantial damage to the global economy, though none of it will matter to the climate.”
Winter is coming, fuel prices are rising, food supplies are getting more expensive, homes and rental cost are increasing and President Joe Biden is asking OPEC to produce more oil. China and India are not closing their coal mines and Russia will be selling natural gas to their European neighbors.
In fact, I understand the English are going to produce coal again. Margaret Thatcher would turn over in her grave if she only knew her country will be negotiating with the miners union to ensure reliable electrical power.
What is the price tag? No one really knows, but my guess it will be in the trillion-dollar range and our president will approve the deal. What is even more alarming is the government may require financial institutions to take your money to help pay for the Green New Deal.
“The world’s climateers could do everyone, including themselves, a favor if they stopped pretending, they can alter the climate and thought more about adaptation and energy innovation. Alas, it’s easier to make false promises and demand income redistribution.”
RICHARD CONKLE
Grand Junction
Mike Kronkright was great for GJ football
What a great story in the Sunday, Oct. 10, paper about Mike Kronkright. For many years I officiated with Mike. He worked many of my football games when I was head coach at Grand Junction High School. Never did we question his calls. I always felt good when he was officiating our games. He was very knowledgeable of the rules.
Mike personally did the work to get me in the Colorado Officials Hall of Fame, for which I was very grateful. As in your story, everyone can see what he did for the youth of Mesa County.
RON STONEBURNER
Grand Junction