Congratulations all around on NCA’s 20th anniversary
On Oct. 24, on behalf of the Trump administration, Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt who grew up in Rifle, and the employees of the Bureau of Land Management, whose Robert F. Burford Headquarters is in Grand Junction, I was privileged to join the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area.
Last year, the Department of the Interior announced the relocation of the BLM’s headquarters to Grand Junction for the reasons exemplified by this magnificent National Conservation Area.
We moved West to put our most seasoned, senior officials closer to the resources they manage — like this wonderful destination — and nearer to those most directly affected by the decisions we make every day — state, tribal, county, and local officials, and our neighbors.
We moved West to allow the dedicated men and women of the BLM to enjoy recreational opportunities like McInnis and to be, in President Trump’s words “in the Great American West.” Now almost all of us at the BLM can do what those on the Western Slope do and enjoy why you love being here, to live, work, and play amidst our great public lands.
We moved West to be able to work more closely on a daily basis with partners like Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association and Colorado Canyons Association, who have made the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area so unique. The BLM works tirelessly with our partners to highlight the recreational opportunities that bring people from all over the country to McInnis Canyons — to raft, mountain bike, hike, hunt, and learn all while we preserved traditional uses like grazing. In doing so, we brought tourism, jobs, and commercial recreation adventures to the area and made McInnis the pride of the region.
Congratulations everyone!
WILLIAM PERRY PENDLEY
Deputy director, Policy and Programs,
Bureau of Land Management
Senior citizen thankful for having a caring neighbor
I am 65. My sister is 68 we live about two minutes away from each other.
She is taking care of my 88-year-old mother who has Alzheimer’s. When this recent freezing spell hit, I could not go check on them because I could not get off my porch safely. I have fibromyalgia and am in pain and the feezing weather didnt help! My neighbor came over and cleaned the snow off my car and steps allowing me to finally go see my sister and mother.
I would like to just thank him for his kindness and being such a good person during this horribly stressful time of crisis! Thank you my wonderful neighbors. He also helps mow my lawn and he and his wife are always there for me and my family
EVELYN ATENCIO
Grand Junction
Use Halloween to teach about sacrifice for the greater good
Mesa County gets what it deserves with the dramatic increase in COVID cases. I was flabbergasted reading about the families who will have Halloween parties with other families and kids from school and then go out and trick-or-treat in the neighborhood. I understand that kids like Halloween — I was a kid and raised them — but this type of behavior sows exactly the kind of ignorant, irresponsible, self-centered attitudes that are increasing the spread of the virus. Instead of gathering in exactly the type of way that spreads COVID, maybe parents could use this as a teaching moment for their children, and themselves, about short-term sacrifice for the greater good.
When will Mesa County, and the rest of Colorado, get serious about stopping the spread of the virus? When will our so-called leaders start fining or actually enforcing CDC guidelines and government mandates (which might as well not even exist) instead of paying them lip service? When will business owners quit posting ridiculous signs on their doors encouraging people to enter without masks because they won’t ask them about health conditions so as not to violate HIPAA? When will Polis put a moratorium on unrestricted travel within the state by “tourists” from other states that are virus hot spots?
Some of my family members work in health care and face critically ill COVID patients every day. They are brave, dedicated people who are scared of catching this virus every time they walk through the door of their facility. They go home and isolate themselves from THEIR families and THEIR friends so they don’t spread the virus. Maybe the rest of you could think about them while you stuff trick or treat bags and waltz around town and in public places with no mask.
Grow up, Mesa County.
LYNN LICKERS WILSON
Grand Junction
19th-century observations of America still hold true
In 1815, a French philosopher, Alexis de Tocqueville, visited the young republic, The United States of America, to see what it was all about.
In his writings upon his return to France, he noted the following:
“America is great because America is good. But if America ever ceases to be good ... America will cease to be great.”
DAVID ARGENTA
Fruita