We can make a difference on housing crisis this year
Many people talk about the housing crisis in our city, but how many are ready to help? This year, we have a real chance to make a difference with our votes.
It is time to think bigger and envision what a few small changes could do on a larger scale for our state and our city. If we want teachers, firefighters, police officers, nurses, mental health professionals and more to move to Grand Junction, we must do something to help create affordable places for everyone to live.
The state has proposed a very positive way to start working towards a solution through Proposition 123, without increasing taxes for Coloradans. There are three additional affordable housing measures on our local ballot, and I encourage each voter to research the measures independently and make an educated decision personally. More information can be found at www.gjhousingfacts.com.
LAUREL COLE
Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity of Mesa County
Lauren Boebert’s hypocrisy on abortion, womens’ safety
Lauren Boebert is quoted as saying rape victims needed “a Glock 19,” rather than an abortion. Yet she asked for a permanent protection order against David Wheeler, President of the American Muckrackers PAC, alleging he had been harassing her for more than a month. That request was denied.
It appears Lauren will defer to a government agency for assistance when she feels unsafe, but expects her constituents to use firearms for safety with no consideration of associated consequences? Where was Lauren’s gun when she needed it most? As she would have it, her problem would have been solved with one “pop of the Glock.”
Voters, don’t make this election about parties. Make it about principles. This woman has none.
MARGERY BRENNAN
Palisade
I am disappointed in the Charlie Pink campaign
I’m a big supporter of Restore the Balance’s effort to have rational candidates who speak on the issues, and work towards real solutions. With that in mind, I’m disappointed in Charlie Pink’s campaign’s obsession with accusations and Tina Peters.
I had not even heard of Pink until three weeks ago. In the first news article he was in, he made accusations against the current county commissioners. He mostly talked about Tina Peters, criticizing our elections and lumping all Republicans who voted for Tina when she first ran for office as a criminal. Does he realize that the majority of this county elected her? Does he understand basic civics? People don’t elect themselves.
He stated that he was running for office in order to give Bobbie Daniel someone to run against,. Does that seem right? Filing to run at the last minute doesn’t tell me he’s prepared, or knows what the job involves.
Also, I’m concerned about Pink’s knowledge of county government. The county commissioners have zero control over other elected officials and their office. The elected clerk runs the clerk’s office, not the county commissioners. If he has serious questions about elections, he should ask the candidates running for clerk.
The county commissioner seat needs someone who listens and knows their role. Someone who sees multiple levels in public policy from a broad view. Someone who is level-headed, who comes to the table with ideas and who can work with anyone. As we have learned in the past few years, everyone needs to be heard, but it takes wisdom and self-control. From what Pink has shown us in the last few weeks, he is not prepared for the role of county commissioner. Please join me in supporting Bobbie Daniel.
DONNA AUBERT
Grand Junction
Heidi Ganahl understands issues facing rural areas
Heidi Ganahl is an amazing candidate for Colorado Governor. She is a mom, business owner and survivor. We have been impressed with her ability to quickly understand complex issues, especially in the energy sector. Heidi has taken the time to learn about our coal-impacted community group that is helping to lead the transition. She feels strongly about protecting both the environment and the families impacted by federal and state agendas away from coal production.
Communities in Northwest Colorado need a leader who will fight for a transition with minimal impact on their workforce, and the ability for local governments to make up for the loss in revenue from coal plants shutting down. Heidi Ganahl truly supports an all-of-the-above energy policy. We believe Heidi Ganahl is that leader and advocate for coal-impacted communities, their workers and their families.
Heidi Ganahl has taken the time to understand rural issues and the negative impacts that legislation and ballot initiatives have had throughout rural Colorado. She did not support the re-introduction of wolves in western Colorado, because she understood the detrimental impacts it would have on agricultural producers. Heidi Ganahl also helped lead the fight to protect our Electoral College.
Heidi Ganahl does not just talk about finding solutions to the issues impacting our hardworking Colorado families, but has a plan that she can start implementing on day one!
We urge you to learn more about Heidi and her platform for building a stronger and safer Colorado in every part of the state. We support Heidi Ganahl to be the next Governor for all of Colorado.
ROSE PUGLIESE
Former Mesa County Commissioner
RAY BECK
Former Moffat County Commissioner
There is another way to fund affordable housing
It’s probably a moot issue at this point, and I’m no expert on economics or the tax code, but I’m curious as to why we are proposing redistributing state funds and taxing unrelated local entities to assist in providing affordable housing.
I agree we need to address affordable housing, but it seems to me that the culprit in driving up the cost of housing is actually the housing industry. When wealthy people, retirees with money, or individuals making a substantial income move into or within an area, they drive the cost of housing up. This is particularly so if the demand is greater than the supply. Yet, there is still an expectation by all citizens that affordable services will be provided by often lesser payed individuals. Over time the gap increases until people in the service industry can’t even begin to compete for housing. So why not tax the housing Industry?
It seems to me that when housing rents or sells beyond the reach of say an average, hard working person or family, it should be taxed to help. I don’t know what that figure would be, but I would think it should be flexible, based on some economic formula established by others knowledgeable in this regard, so it can adjust with whatever the current economic situation is over time.
I’m not against folks making a profit on rents or sales, I just think they should shoulder the burden of the consequences those profits create.
CHERI SCOTT
Grand Junction