Clarifying my campaign for House District 55
After announcing my candidacy for House District 55, I have been the subject of some reporting in the pages of this newspaper that I feel needs further clarification.
My interest in running for the state House or Senate originated more than 18 months ago — from what we all experienced during COVID. I did not appreciate (and still strongly disagree with) the forcible shutdown of our economy. This governor’s strident COVID policies, thumbing his nose at communities that preferred local management of the pandemic, caused me to want to get involved in crafting state law.
To my surprise and dismay, the District 51 school board did not advance my candidacy for the open board position to the finals. I was surprised because I have been an educator for 25 years and a successful business owner, concurrently, for almost two decades. I am a recognized expert in ADHD and special education, and I am a nationally trained CODE.org “Trainer of Trainers” in information technology.
I am currently working on my PhD in Psychology, and I hold a master of education degree, educational specialist with principal licensure.
For almost 20 years, I’ve worked two (and three jobs) – much of that as a single mom. I was a teacher and school principal while also selling real estate (because making it on a teacher’s salary alone is tough).
It takes tenacity to make it in business. I intend to bring that same tenacity to my position in the statehouse, advocating for Western Slope values and interests. I am running for House District 55, not because I was snubbed for the school board appointment, but to represent those who love freedom and liberty and who feel this government overreach is too much. School choice, medical freedom, free speech, fiscal responsibility, keeping taxes low and loving America are among the topics closest to my heart.
CINDY FICKLIN
Grand Junction
COVID-19 is deadly real,
harsh and heartbreaking
COVID-19 is real. Do you have a family member who has died from COVID-19? We do, and have spent five nights away from our home, for Part 1 of settling the estate.
COVID-19 is real, it is heartbreaking, it is inconvenient, it is a matter of life and death.
Get vaccinated, wear a mask in public and love one another enough to do these two simple and cost free actions.
JULIE MESDAG
Grand Junction
Pejoratives should have no place in journalism
“Conspiracy theory event” is a phrase you recently used in a news article. It is a pejorative that implies the participants are ignorant or nefarious.
As you know, journalism has no place for pejoratives. Such phrases further divide us.
Some readers will become more alarmed at the ignorant or nefarious citizens attacking our very democracy, while other readers will become more frustrated that their legitimate concerns about election integrity remain unheard.
Instead, you should name the event and allow the reader to research it. Please simply report, without using suggestive, emotive, or inflammatory language, and you will help heal the rifts in our society.
EDWARD BALTZE
Grand Junction
What can be done to
secure election is done
Voter integrity is a raw issue at the moment. Regardless of your opinion in regard to the past elections in 2016 and 2020, this election in Mesa County contains everything one can do to make it secure.
After the initial count, ballots will be hand counted, then rechecked with the ClearBallot machines borrowed from Garfield County. Check out the briefing given to county commissioners from Wayne Williams on Oct. 25, 2021. You can find it at mesacounty.us.
The briefing begins at approximately 7:20 on the recording. The worst possible thing one can do in an election is to boycott it. Does anyone really think that abdicating is a useful way to get an opponent to agree on a solution? Failure to participate simply rewards your opponent with victory.
Please educate yourself on the issues and candidates and vote.
KEN BROWNLEE
Grand Junction