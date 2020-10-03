Electoral College may need work, but 113 isn’t answer
Endorsing the popular vote compact as a means of circumventing the Electoral College would invalidate the process of electing the president established in our Constitution in favor of national popular vote.
The framers were intentional in creating the Electoral College as part of the entire system, including the ability to amend. We should take pause before justifying this “end around” as a means to a supposed better end, regardless of numerical analysis or political bias. If this happens and it stands, what other parts of our basic system of laws and rights can be uprooted and tossed aside? Unintended consequences can rarely be predicted.
Clearly our process of electing the president needs improvement, given the dumpster fire debacle last week that is shameful to refer to as a debate. Many of us ask the question, is this the best we can do? It seems to me that other countries with representative electoral systems choose better leadership. Eliminating ours altogether is a strong step in the opposite direction. Vote no on Proposition 113.
IVAN GEER
Grand Junction
Now, especially, we need Boebert’s focus on freedom
If you are tired of your freedoms trampled on, your Second Amendment and free speech threatened continuously, and are concerned about what kind of revisionist history your children may learn in school, a vote for Lauren Boebert is a must.
Lauren is running on a pro-freedom, pro-gun, pro-life, pro-Constitution, pro-energy, and pro-American platform. She is bent on bringing these principles and values back to Congress and Colorado, and I solidly endorse her for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
She is the founder, owner, and operator of Shooters Grill, a restaurant that earned national notoriety for proudly open carrying as they serve their customers.
In 2019 she squared off with Beto O’Rourke when he visited Denver after his presidential debate promise, “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.” She emphatically retorted on the steps of the Colorado Capitol, “Hell, no, you won’t take our guns.”
Lauren has also taken a hard stance on personal freedom and health freedom. I know Lauren will fight for us. We need a candidate like Lauren with the lurking threat of a mandatory vaccine and persistent violations of individual liberties. Lauren knows ideals like the Green New Deal and socialized medicine are not the right choice and unpopular with real, down-to-earth Americans. It’s time to end these far-left ideologies and drain the swamp for good.
Your rights matter. The Constitution matters. The rule of law matters. I urge you to vote for Lauren Boepert in November.
GREG HAITZ
Grand Junction
Mitsch Bush only candidate qualified to represent 3rd CD
I am writing in support of Diane Mitsch Bush for CD-3. Diane is a well- qualified independent leader who is experienced and has a long history of working with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to reach bipartisan solutions. Diane will represent all of us in CD-3 not just those of her political party. Her opponent that has no experience, a big ego and extreme views that will only fuel the divisions that are plaguing our country at this time. Most of our issues should not be partisan issues; they are issues that affect all of us regardless of party affiliation.
As a parent and grandparent, I am concerned about the image that Diane’s opponent, Lauren Boebert, projects. We already have enough politicians who are bad role models for our children, and carrying a loaded firearm on your hip in public is not something that should be normalized.
I am a gun owner and appreciate the right of private ownership of firearms, but I am not in favor of firearms exhibitionists like Boebert.
I suppose Boebert’s motive is to seek attention, which works for her, but it doesn’t serve the cause of protecting the right of private ownership of firearms. Open carry in public makes most people nervous and many people fearful. This, I believe, is irresponsible gun ownership.
Couple this with her self-professed following of QAnon, the bogus online conspiracy theory which was condemned overwhelmingly on Friday by the House of Representatives as a potential domestic terrorist threat, I am even more opposed to her being elected as our congressional representative. We deserve much better.
Boebert’s approach to health care and the Affordable Care Act is also troubling in the midst of a pandemic. The Affordable Care Act is far from perfect, but thousands of Americans gained coverage despite pre-existing conditions, and that coverage at this time gives real-life peace of mind. The accompanying expansion of Medicaid also helped an additional 30,000 of our fellow citizens in Mesa County to access health care.
Please support the only candidate qualified to do the job for the 3rd Congressional District, Diane Mitsch Bush.
RICK BAER
Grand Junction
Is it time to rethink things like the Men in Heels fundraiser?
Without the big Men In Heels annual event, I wonder if our community would ever hear the Women’s Shelter mentioned or know that it even exists.
I always cringe at fundraising events that are more about the events than the cause it is supporting — that the one time our community is to acknowledge and support our Women’s Shelter for victims of domestic violence, the event showcases men, not women; the promos focus on men, not women; the images are of men, not women; the very title of the event is men, not women. The women are almost a subtext.
How many of the men participating donate to the shelter when the donation doesn’t call attention to themselves?
I try to like this event. I really do. But every year I cringe when the promos start up. Why do we need an event that showcases men in order to raise money and awareness for women and children who have been victims of domestic violence? It feels like a mansplaining event for women to me.
Again, I appreciate that they’re raising money as a side to an event that allows straight guys to fulfill their drag fantasies in the name of charity, but I keep hoping, each year, that this will be the year that the event is more about the women than the men.
Krystyn Hartman
Grand Junction