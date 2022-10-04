Attack the root of our immigration problem
I wonder why all our governmental and business officials at all levels aren’t solving the immigration problem by addressing its roots. Violent non-state militias and drug cartel mobsters, and non-sustenance economies, are forcing rural Mexican and Central American families to seek escape from physical harm and poverty.
The U.S. spent a trillion-plus dollars and sacrificed thousands of lives fighting against religious fanatics producing similar scenarios in the Middle East. The Middle Eastern foes were not even invading our borders or affecting our communities. Our gigantic Homeland Security Department’s efforts have given us this protection for 20 years. Why are we not making big financial and troop commitments to eliminate the violent thugs and provide security for our southern neighbors? What would it take to move low-skilled jobs from China to Mexican/Central American citizenry and thus stem immigration inflow due to poverty?
Numerous reports state that our southern border immigrant seekers do not want to leave their homeland and families. All of our U.S. officials and businesses should quit the haranguing and the sloppily dealing with the consequences and attack the roots of immigration.
JOEL PRUDHOMME
Grand Junction
It is time for us to send Lauren Boebert packing
Enough is enough! It’s time to end the embarrassment and send the Third Congressional District’s worst ever representative home. The ignorance Lauren Boebert displays each time she opens her mouth is mind boggling. Her lack of comprehension is inexcusable. She rants on about the Constitution, displaying no understanding of it whatsoever, while insulting the intelligence of those she pretends to represent. She comes across as an entertainer whose act has become stale. Third District constituents, like all Americans, deserve competent representation in Congress, not a continuing embarrassment.
Her swagger and her shrill and strident outbursts don’t compensate for her incompetence. Her tacit support for the Trump-incited mob that assaulted our Capitol and the seat of our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021 and her subsequent vote against certifying the 2020 presidential electoral vote count are among many other legitimate and compelling reasons to oppose her.
Her statements on the separation of church and state illustrate her ignorance of the Constitution, its roots, its history and judicial interpretations of the First Amendment.
Yes, Lauren, there are amendments other than the second.
Her statement that “The church is supposed to direct the government, the government is not supposed to direct the church” shows her lack of understanding or awareness of the First Amendment.
If she really believes that America should be a theocracy maybe she should try living in one for a while. There are several I can think of that may suit her wishes. Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia come to mind.
She throws the word freedom around a lot. But freedom for whom? Boebert recently thanked former President Trump for the “massive victories” for religious liberty, Second Amendment rights and the pro-life movement that came out of the recent Supreme Court decisions. I think that most of us would agree that Americans lost some of their freedom from some of those decisions.
As Pete Buttigieg recently said, “The question now for all of us living in America in these times is: Did we just live to see the high-water mark of rights and freedoms?”
It’s time to get back to the issues that matter. Nothing short of our democracy is on the ballot in the upcoming election. Vote out the extremists, the election deniers and the insurrectionists. Don’t let hate win!
RICK BAER
Grand Junction
I’m an independent and I support Bobbie Daniel
I am an unaffiliated voter, and I choose Bobbie Daniel for Mesa County Commissioner this November. Bobbie is humble, honest and hard-working. She spent years preparing just to run for this position, let alone earn it. She has attended countless meetings across Mesa County, taken citizen courses about its government, listened to comments and questions from, among many groups, small business owners, ranchers and outdoor recreation users.
The slogan of Bobbie’s campaign has steadfastly remained “servant leadership.” It’s the perfect way to describe her. This isn’t some position she wants for self-perceived power. She cares about where our water comes from and where it will go. She understands Mesa County is growing and the role local government will play in that development in as smart a way as possible.
“A crucial component of servant leadership, especially when it comes to fiscal policy, is being transparent, ethical and responsible to the people you serve,” Bobbie posted on Instagram during the campaign.
Bobbie has been my friend for years. I see her passion for her husband and kids, for dressing up or putting on camouflage to go hunting. She wants to serve Mesa County because she wants to join its successes, not take credit for it.
I don’t believe one political party make a county, state or country great. We, the people, do. Bobbie Daniel is one of the great Mesa County people. I look forward to getting my ballot soon.
MELINDA MCCONNELL
Grand Junction
What government religion would mean for U.S. women
Mahsa Amani died a brutal death because her headscarf was not on tightly enough. Government religion has been a topic in recent papers. The Massachusetts of the 1600s is known for its government religion and brutal treatment of “witches.” Christian Nationalism’s banner is raised high with cries for reconnecting church and state with all the trappings of morality police and 17th century rules. It is on our very doorstep as loudly and proudly advocated and promoted by our congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, in lockstep with a deeply political, power hungry evangelical minority.
A woman in Iran died a brutal death because the morality police deemed her headscarf too loose. Here at home men in power seats are deciding that they are the Morality Police. Another article in a recent paper — the GOP faces a stark gender divide — women protesters outside a legislative body of mostly men creating punitive laws governing women’s bodies. Instead of stoning it’s fees, jail time, suits by neighbors turning in neighbors for profit or forced pregnancy carry regardless of the situation.
We’re modern day burning books (censorship), burning witches (restricting health access), ensuring white votes (denying election results and gerrymandering).
Think about it.
MARY HERTERT
Fruita