Writer’s rationale for not getting vaccine a bit flawed
Mr. Bill Marvel provided a rationale for not getting a COVID 19 vaccination in the Sept. 20 Sentinel. Unfortunately, his logic is a bit flawed. He states that authorities claimed vaccination would produce milder symptoms and reduced likelihood of death and then goes on to say the same authorities were not correct in saying that shots would prevent COVID in the first place. Data shows that 95-plus percent of new cases of COVID reported by clinics and hospitals are in unvaccinated persons. On the other hand, fewer than 1% of those newly infected are “breakthroughs” and previously vaccinated. The score card seems to show that the vaccine is quite effective.
The other problem with Mr. Marvel’s argument is that he assumes that people who have been infected either die or get well. Meanwhile, he suggests that the long-term vaccine effects are unknown. So far, there appear to be relatively few long-term effects. Meanwhile, there are large and growing databases showing the long-term effect of COVID on people known as “long haulers.” A huge study of 270,000 survivors showed that about one-third suffered from COVID after-effects including abnormal breathing, abdominal problems, fatigue, and anxiety and depression. Another study of 3,762 survivors resulted in reports of “brain fog,” insomnia, other sleep issues, memory problems, shortness of breath, cough, and joint pain. COVID seems to play no favorites on which parts of the body are affected. Finally, the after-effect problem is bad enough that Congress has awarded the National Institutes of Health $1.15 billion over four years to study it.
Mr. Marvel rolled the dice and came up a winner, so far. I sincerely hope, for his sake, that he never does get infected!
ERNIE STECH
Grand Junction
A huge ‘thank you’ to the working class
COVID-19 has had an impact on many people’s health, safety, and sanity. One other thing it has significantly impacted is the rate of unemployment and the grand efforts it takes to get someone to A) Apply to your company, B) Interview, and C) Show up to work. Why is this, one might wonder? The data points to unemployment.
Mesa County’s unemployment rate has been a bit up and down since COVID-19 began, but the data has consistently shown a much higher unemployment rate than before COVID-19. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the unemployment rate in Mesa County in August 2021 was at 5.7%. For comparison, BLS shows August 2019 (pre-COVID-19) unemployment rate was 3.1%. Lastly, the nation’s average rate of unemployment for August 2021 was: 5.2%. Sorry folks, Mesa County is not in the clear.
Typically, this issue would be due to lack of jobs, but here’s the thing — there are currently 2,282 jobs listed for Mesa County on Indeed.com and approximately 5,000 people looking for work. Why aren’t people busting down doors to take the jobs available in the community? Common sense points us to the extra money people have received in unemployment since the pandemic reared its ugly head. These benefits ended Sept. 6, 2021, in Colorado. Will this change the unemployment rate? This is to be determined, but my opinion is a resounding “Yes!” Nonetheless, I want to give a “thank you” to those who chose to work when unemployment could have paid you more; you are admirable and the epitome of American determination and pride.
BRITTANY LAUER
Grand Junction
It’s past time to replace GJHS, says old-timer
I think it’s about time to try and put this question of whether to vote for a new high school for us here in Grand Junction to rest.
Here is my view. I was a member of the South High basketball team that traveled over here during the 1955-56 school year to dedicate the new gym. That was so long ago that it’s hard to remember all the events, but I’ll try. We came over on the train. No school buses like today. We stayed at the La Court Hotel in downtown Grand Junction and it was torn down years ago. How did the games turn out? We won the first one on a Friday and lost the second one on Saturday after running around all day.
OK, you say. So what? Here is my point. I’m now 83 years old and boy am I out of shape. My iPhone is a model 6, and they tell me that’s old. The battery doesn’t want to recharge every time. My knees ache every time I get up out of a chair and I use a walking stick when I need to get around. I drive my wife crazy with my poor hearing, that needs aids just to help me understand things. I have macular degeneration in one eye and I’m thankful I can still see well enough to get around. I haven’t shot a basket in over 10 years.
Now... if I have these problems can’t you imagine what that school is like after all these years? It needs a new roof, just like me. It needs to be brought up to date for future electronics and other wiring. The bathrooms are something I don’t even want to compare, but they are also in need of repair.
When I coached basketball in DeBeque, my boys played basketball in that old gym, too. But, luckily, my grandsons missed out as they live out of state. I hope my great grand children stay away if we must continue playing there.
Vote to replace Grand Junction High.
ALAN SHERMAN
Grand Junction
Griswold and Peters are a study in contrasts
Our Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has actual threats against her — WITH ACTUAL PROOF! — promising violence and physical harm. Denied state-funded help, she still sticks to her job, goes to work every day.
Our County Clerk Tina Peters claims she’s been threatened — WITH ABSOLUTELY NO PROOF! — disappears, flying away on a private jet, then goes into hiding for several weeks, all expenses paid by a dude selling pillows, lies, and conspiracies.
See the difference?
VICKI FELMLEE
Grand Junction
Americans are woefully underinformed about law
The American electorate has a problem. Voters don’t know much about the law. For example, 50 years ago, every citizen knew injury lawyers to be “ambulance chasers.”
Today, an injury law firm on TV announces, “If you’re injured, your lawyer will come to you, whether you’re at home or in the hospital.” A befuddled middle-aged, middle-class, white male tilts his head quizzically and says, “Really, they do that?”
In fact, the question must be asked: Does the average American know much of anything at all about everyday civil or criminal law? Nope. And constitutional law? Don’t even know how to spell it.
The root problem here is, our school systems don’t teach civics and law-related education anymore. Why? Corporations don’t want the citizenry to know much. Easier to exploit them.
We need to liberate schools from the curriculum clutches of the 1% class and take back our legal brain power.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah