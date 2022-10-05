Factory farming is cruel to animals, bad for the planet
I just learned about World Day for Farmed Animals, held on Oct. 2 (Gandhi’s birth date). It has been around since 1983 and is meant to memorialize the billions of animals abused and killed each year.
Like many, I always considered farm animals only as a source of food. But, after recently watching the documentary Speciesism, I realized that farm animals are much like our family pets, deserving of love and respect.
I’ve learned that farm animals get neither on today’s factory farms. Male baby chicks are ground up alive or suffocated in garbage bags. Hens are crowded in small wire cages that tear out their feathers. Breeding pigs spend their lives pregnant in metal cages. Calves are snatched from their mothers upon birth, so we can drink their milk.
The cruelty of factory farming drove me to replace animal products in my diet with plant-based meat and dairy items. I have since learned that my cruelty-free diet is also great for my health and for the health of our planet.
GLEN ZAUCER
Grand Junction
Is ‘economic development’ the best use of tax funds?
The Sentinel on Sept. 24 reported on a “Senate candidate debate” between Janice Rich and David Stahlke. During that debate, a gentleman from the audience asked Stahlke how legislators could prevent more people from moving to the Grand Valley. His response was, “I don’t think you can … Grand Junction is no longer a well-kept secret.”
I think most would agree that if people were moving to the valley for family, retirement, health or personal reasons, prevention is not realistic. But could we prevent “economic development” reasons for our surge of new residents? I would submit the answer is yes. Luring new businesses has become a vicious cycle. Financial incentives by the city, county and state are providing millions of dollars that businesses now use as an “ancillary” source of income to finance their project. That influx of people and the needed infrastructure results in additional need for city, county and state funds from all sources including taxpayers.
But are we committed and funding “urban” development? Many sections of this community are residential and business locations that are run down, junked up and unmaintained. And it appears that code enforcement is omitting their surveillance, or the codes do not exist. Both omissions are correctable and how much of the “economic development” funds should be re-assigned to urban development? Are we investing and legislating for what we have rather than what we think we need? A program of detailed, continuous code enforcement and a fund available to those owners (based on income) who cannot afford repairs, clean up or routine maintenance would be both “economic development” and urban development.
J. R. STONE
Grand Junction
What a difference a couple of years makes on prices
A front-page article in the Sentinel described the economic hardship awaiting Xcel customers with the approximate 54% increase expected on their monthly bill.
What a difference two years makes! Just as the U.S. was beginning to experience energy independence, the war on fossil fuels began again in earnest. Oil and gas production in the U.S. was severely curtailed, resulting in the U.S. begging OPEC for more petroleum and reducing the U.S. strategic oil reserves to a level not seen in 30-plus years. Not only is it embarrassing, but it is also dangerous.
Voters need to remember that elections have consequences and policies matter.
PHYLLIS HUNSINGER
Grand Junction
Why isn’t more attention paid to events at Cameo?
During the weekend of Sept. 24-25, Grand Junction hosted a national championship. Athletes representing all 50 states and the countries of Argentina, Australia, Kenya, Romania, Taiwan and Venezuela attended. Many participants brought their families and many came in a week early to train and practice for the event.
Had this been a pie-eating contest, it probably would have been front-page news, but because it was a shooting competition at the Cameo Shooting and Education Complex, there was no mention of the event in our local newspaper or the media in general. Who decides what is newsworthy and how does their bias overlook an event with this kind of exposure and economic impact on our community?
KENT OLDHAM
Grand Junction
Where can voters go for reliable information?
I agree wholeheartedly with Larry Ingram’s letter in Sunday’s paper. I am an Independent who would like to get as much info and fact checks as possible before the election. Nowadays everything I read seems to be mostly partisan one way or the other (and usually vicious). My problem is that I do not know where the best and most reliable bipartisan information is that I can trust. Is there such a place? I’d sure appreciate any help.
MICKEY O’BRIEN
Fruita
State troopers are stopping drugs, our courts are not
So, our alert Colorado State Patrol Troopers don’t have enough justification to pull over suspected drug dealers. Who knows how many narcotics they have prevented from being sold and used? So c’mon dealers, bring us your fentanyl, meth and heroin. Our miserable court system won’t stop you. Godspeed!
PHYLLIS CROSS
Delta
Make education a sacred cow for our state funding
I read with interest the discussion of Propositions 121 and 123. Agreed, this is a complex issue, and I do not pretend to know or understand all factors involved. However, it seems to me that every time there is a budget “issue/problem,” the marginal dollar is always in education. Why? How about some of the pork projects that are favorites of legislators? Let’s cut those first. Let us make education the sacred cow of funding.
JOAN YOUNG
Grand Junction