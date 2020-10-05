Silence is complicity
Friends we’ve not seen for years might assume my wife and I support Trump since they knew us back when we were evangelicals. Social media allows us to correct this assumption rather than remain silently complicit with Trump’s abuse of power.
Prayers during Trump’s illness didn’t help 209,000 who might have lived if he’d led by example rather than ridicule masks. For months we’ve known masks prevent deaths (source: Jeremy Howard, The Conversation, May 14). But Trump nurtured this mask-manageable disease into a dragon and then rides in on Hypocrite’s Horse to slay it, savior of the world. Miraculous!
Trump’s voter suppression may kill democracy. Black lives mattered when we needed them to defeat Hitler but not when they returned home to face voter suppression that continues today. They needed protesters to fight for them, not on battlefields, but on football fields and Selma’s bridge. Meanwhile, Trump defunded the post office, suppressing mail-in votes while worsening the pandemic to suppress in-person voting.
Trump’s attacks on protesters reminds me that Jesus protested abuse of power by overturning temple tables, outraged that his “church” sided with authoritarian abusers … who crucified him. Jesus’ life mattered. Were Jesus here today, he would be jailed or gunned down like MLK for overturning the temple tables of our society.
We abuse women if we appoint judges to criminalize abortion, scapegoating them as “murderers” when abortion is actually our collective failure in a society where economic injustice against women and the poor encourages abortion. Abortion is reduced by improving programs like Obamacare which helped abortion fall from 16 to 12 per thousand. Trump calls this “socialism.”
How long will evangelicals remain married to this unfaithful man? You are not deplorables. You are my neighbors, friends, and relatives.
DAN FORD
Fruita
Proposition 116: An equal tax cut for all taxpayers
The beauty of Proposition 116 lies in its simplicity: It will decrease taxes for ALL Colorado taxpayers. Period.
That’s why shortly after the measure got approval for the November ballot, Gov. Jared Polis supported it, saying, “We’ve long sought an income tax decrease (and) particularly in this challenging time, I think Coloradans certainly need tax relief.”
He’s right, and there are countless reasons why now is the time for a modest 0.08% cut in the state’s income tax rate.
I introduced legislation in the last two legislative sessions to decrease the income tax rate. Unfortunately, the bills never made it through the Legislature.
That’s why I, together with Independence Institute President Jon Caldara, proposed a ballot initiative earlier this year to reduce the income tax from the current rate of 4.63% to a new rate of 4.55%.That initiative will be on the November ballot as Proposition 116, and it will give voters the power to do for themselves what I tried to accomplish for them legislatively.
Outside analysis by the non-partisan Common Sense Institute finds that this tax cut will expand the state’s economy and create new jobs. The only downside to the measure is that it won’t even come close to giving Coloradans back all the money the state has taken from them in recent years without consent. In recent years, the Legislature has repeatedly created billions of dollars in new fees on Coloradans without a ballot vote by the people.
The simple truth is, Proposition 116 is a mild but much needed tax cut for all taxpayers at a time when Coloradans could use the boost wherever they can get it. Gov. Polis gets that, which is why he supports it.
On Nov. 3, taxpayers will have the opportunity to give themselves and our economy a boost by voting “yes” on Proposition 116.
Thank you,
JERRY SONNENBERG
Colorado Senate District 1
Sterling
Roundtable discussion hints at Mitsch Bush’s ability to engage
I recently had the opportunity to “attend “ a roundtable Zoom meeting hosted by the Diane Mitsch Bush campaign.
One would have expected this to have been the candidate speaking to the well-attended listening audience about her record and touting her accomplishments. I won’t lie: there was some of that.
However , I was pleasantly surprised to hear the informed comments of the panel of speakers who addressed the important issues facing an iconic sector of our economy: agriculture.
Those speaking included small-scale cattle ranchers, produce farmers and the owners of a local slaughterhouse.
The issues these participants discussed were some not typically covered by our media and not addressed by our political representatives. The issues are pertinent to the West Slope, not the whole state of Colorado. This event enabled us, the listeners, to become informed about aspects of agriculture in the 3rd U.S. Congressional District, such as:
The disruption that occurred when packing house employees in the big multinationals, e.g. the Brazilian JBS in Greeley, suffered an outbreak of COVID-19 — how secure is our food supply chain? Should we be investing resources in developing local FDA- approved abattoirs?
Other concerns discussed included the access to the labor needed to guarantee the security of our food supply chain. What ag bills would address that need of our local peach growers and sheep and cattle ranchers?
Through this discussion, I was impressed to observe Diane Mitsch Bush’s knowledgeable questioning of the panel, her clear understanding of the issues and her willingness to note where she needed to become more informed.
This is the type of representative I want in D.C. I never saw Scott Tipton host such a “risky” event where a real dialogue takes place and participants are educated about issues and engaged with, in this case, the candidate.
I thank the Mitsch Bush campaign for hosting an event where the voters are treated like adults. We are lucky to have candidate Mitsch Bush willing to step up and represent our district in DC. I encourage all voters, unaffiliated, Democratic and Republican, to vote for her.
TOM ACKER
Grand Junction
In 3rd CD, get it right or suffer the consequences
It’s been said that democracy isn’t easy or natural for most people, but there are times when we must pay attention and do the right thing by voting for experience and proof of intention.
The race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District seat falls in the category of get it right or suffer the consequences. I implore you to vote for an educated, experienced and caring former college professor, Colorado state representative and county commissioner in Diane Mitsch Bush. Seventy-five percent of her evidence-based, bipartisan bills have been signed into law, even with split chambers. More than 80% of her bills were co-prime sponsored with a Republican, so Diane became known as a practical, pragmatic problem-solver.
Don’t buy the Trump-shock-hype about loss of freedom or some secret society operating behind the scenes. Diane’s opponent lacks experience and qualifications. Vote for Diane’s obvious track record and let’s get it right.
TOM CORLETT
Pueblo
Boebert, Gardner will protect Colorado from the radicals
“Come on man, do I look like a socialist?” Funny, Joe Biden does look a lot like a socialist, Sen. Bernie Sanders. Picture these two grumpy old men splitting the power pie. Come on man, if you support the Green New Deal (100 trillion estimated cost) and single-pay health insurance, embrace it. No tweaks can hide it.
Before the virus we had the best economy we have ever seen. The recovery is strong despite the prolonged lockdowns in blue states. We need a vaccine. One may start rolling out in November, a year sooner than experts thought possible. We can then return to enjoying the Trump economy.
The president’s tax cuts are what jump-started the Trump economy. Democrats want to repeal these tax cuts and pass big tax increases to fund the green deal. Energy costs will soar. Gas at $10 a gallon? The president’s energy independence is a better deal.
In CO-3 Lauren Boebert is a conservative Republican. Diane Bush is a liberal Democrat. In 2018, Speaker Pelosi won 17 seats by having her picks claim to be independent in races for Republican seats. That’s Diane Bush in 2020, plus some mudslinging. Pelosi’s independents gave us impeachment gridlock.
Sen. Gardner will vote to confirm a woman, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Compare how Judge Barrett comports herself to Sen. Harris. Vote for Sen Gardner if you don’t want Sen. Schumer to have the power to pack the court. Moderate Democrats have no real power. It’s the radicals who will be in control.
DAVID A . KEARSLEY
Mesa
Targeting names is a slippery slope
If killing animals can bring the wrath of PETA down on Mr. Gore, it seems only fitting that the little city in southwestern Colorado called Cortez lose its name since Señor Cortez razed what is now Mexico City and killed thousands of natives.
If Columbus is guilty of genocide because he was the first European to stumble on the Western Hemisphere, what about Lewis and Clark whose government-financed expedition eventually led to the “opening of the West” and the slaughter of millions of buffalo. Do they get a free pass, or should some Alabama and Mississippi citizens go to Montana and start ripping down statues of them?
DICKIE LEWIS
Clifton
A degree is no guarantee of good representation
So Regina Sowell feels we need someone with a degree to represent us. I would point out to Regina that our current Congress of 500-plus representatives is filled with people holding degrees. Many are lawyers, there are some doctors and a wide variety of others. These highly educated people have given us a nearly $27 trillion debt. The Department of Education is filled with degree holders and, since their inception, we have continued to drop in our global education ranking. There are many degree holders at the Federal Reserve and at the Treasury. There are experts in finance, accounting and economics. They all failed to see the financial meltdown. There are many degrees at the Department of Justice and the FBI, yet they wiped 15 phones clean that even teenagers are capable of operating. I could go on; however, my point is do not put too much emphasis on a degree on the wall. Too many of our elected officials enter a career in government as soon as they finish school. I would rather have someone with real world experience and common sense.
Why can’t the person who built your house, fixes your plumbing, repairs your lighting, grows your food, rescues you when you are being assaulted, stops your house from burning, watches your children and so many other jobs that actually require results be our representative?
As I have pointed out, those thousand of degrees in Washington do not seem to be getting us very good results.
ROBERT PAUL
Grand Junction
Your community is counting on you: Respond to census
We are days away from completing the census, a once-every-10-years population count of everyone living in the country, and I have an urgent request for Grand Junction: Respond to the 2020 Census today. It only takes a few minutes, but your response will make a difference to your community for the next decade. And if you have already responded, please encourage your neighbor to do the same.
Your responses impact how much funding your community receives for essential services such as health care, emergency and disaster response, education, jobs, and roads. It also determines your state’s representation in the U.S House of Representatives.
Right now, Colorado has a total response rate of 98.6%. We are knocking on doors and calling households to make sure everyone is counted. If you are visited or called by a census taker, please cooperate. You may even get a follow-up visit to verify your information.
You can also still respond online at 2020census.gov, by calling 844-330-2020, or by returning the paper questionnaire by mail.
We need your help to complete this constitutional requirement. Take this opportunity to shape your future.
CATHY L. LACY
Regional director, U.S. Census Bureau