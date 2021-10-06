Downtown needs visitor information center
After reading Saturday’s lead story about the development potential of the bus station property at the corner of 5th Street and Ute Avenue, I would like to offer a suggestion.
With the gradual increase in the number of downtown hotel rooms over the last few years, a busy convention center, and a railway station bringing visitors daily, it makes sense to have a Visitor Information Center within walking distance of these. I believe the bus station property is in an ideal location for a second Visitor Information Center, and redevelopment of the property could include space for this purpose.
The existing Center on Horizon Drive does a fine job and is in a great location to serve travelers passing through town on Interstate 70 or making an overnight stop on Horizon Drive. The location of the bus station property at the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and the I-70 business loop would likely draw in those visitors traveling on Highway 50 as well as those for whom Grand Junction is a more likely destination.
Although this use would provide no direct tax benefit to the city and would require an investment by both the city and the DDA, the indirect benefits to the downtown business community and the Museum of Western Colorado may more than make up the difference.
RICHARD EDWARDS
Grand Junction
Nick Allan’s involvement is his big selling point
It is refreshing to see a candidate for school board — Nick Allan — who is focused entirely on best educating our students, and not on divisive partisan political agendas that have infected some school boards.
Nick Allen brings knowledge and experience in education. He has shown his commitment to students by being a regular attendee at school board meetings and on the District Accountability Committee. It is nice to have a candidate who has already shown commitment to our schools, instead of running for office with no demonstrated interest in students. His history of community service is the best characteristic of an elected official.
Nick wants to address the dangerous teacher shortage. Thirty positions have been cut, resulting in classrooms with too many students for teachers to really teach. When I look back on my schooling, what I remember is the teachers — not the buildings, not specific lessons, just inspiring teachers with time to devote to their students.
Thankfully, Nick is not running to fight issues that have nothing to do with students learning to think, learning history, and enjoying the world of reading. Curiously, a candidate for each district is funded by a Front Range political activist. What concerns me about that is the fact that partisan politicians from the Front Range may be more interested in furthering agendas not related to students and education. I want a district that gives Mesa County excellent schools and great teachers, so our students are prepared to thrive in the economy and society of the future.
A vote for Nick Allan is a vote for what matters in schools — our students and their educations.
LEE CASSIN
De Beque
Reference to Rosa Parks fell flat in op-ed
I remain deeply troubled by the guest opinion piece by Daniel Vaden that appeared in Sunday’s Sentinel.
Certainly, Mr. Vaden and company are furious at Diane Schwenke of the Grand Junction Chamber for seeing a pinpoint of light regarding the business value of complying with COVID policy. And, of course, it is easy to recognize the content as a regurgitation of national anti-vax, anti-mask talking points. However, I’m profoundly saddened that these talking points may redirect public health policy to some vague characterization of those health protection measures as “bullying.” As if government placing stop signs at busy intersections or making it illegal to discharge firearms or drive 70 mph on Main Street are not in the same way bullying!
The piece was bad enough, then the reference to Rosa Parks, and the suggestion that her treatment under Jim Crow and any citizen’s current treatment when required by government to get the COVID vaccine or wear a mask to reduce the transmission of sneezed, coughed or exhaled infectious virus material was/is in any way equivalent, simply floored me!
I can’t fully express my dismay at Mr. Vaden’s description of the inconvenience of centuries of human slavery as being anything like the inconvenience of having to wear a mask at the grocery store. The constant drum beat of the words discrimination and segregation in the piece was such an obvious dog-whistle move!
Mr. Vaden is clearly trying to put pressure on the Chamber’s Schwenke and simultaneously promote Commissioner Davis, and, he’s using age-old tactics. He’s willing to shamelessly exploit and distort Rosa Parks’ experience, pervert any reasonable expression of logic in assigning blame or responsibility for his and other’s business losses and melt easily into seeing political party difference as the sole reason for differing national responses to this pandemic that has killed about 700,000 U.S. citizens.
It is so disarmingly easy to do what Mr. Vaden did with this opinion piece, however it is so incredibly difficult to bring back the people you push toward the abyss with this kind rhetoric.
In an earlier draft of this letter, my last line was to call for Mr. Vaden to publicly apologize for this diatribe disguised as newspaper opinion, but I deleted that statement, thinking it might detract from the otherwise content of my letter.
KEVIN KEENAN
Grand Junction
If Grand Junction High is condemned, what then?
Reading the list of problems with the old GJHS building (asbestos, holes in walls and ceilings, partial roof collapse...) as well as other purported problems (e.g. pest infestations) it seems to me that if the building were a private facility it would be condemned.
Is it possible/probable that the school could be condemned? Is this not an issue that should be addressed?
JAMES SIDWELL
Grand Junction