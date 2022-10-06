Give CPW a chance on
wolf reintroduction plan
Despite Colorado Parks and Wildlife ongoing public outreach and planning process, the usual suspect extreme left environmental and animal rights groups that have so damaged conservation in the last few decades, are now seeking to preempt CPW’s wolf reintroduction. They have written multiple false and misleading letters and opinion pieces for major new organizations in Colorado.
CPW is currently in the process of presenting a plan based on the broad based science presented to the technical working group of scientists advising CPW from throughout the western states that now host wolves. Additionally, it is considering the work of the stakeholder advisory group where I was honored to serve. Once that work is presented to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission and its public consultation process begins, I will have a lot to say about phony science, outright lies, as well as political interference from the Governor’s office.
But there is a time and a place. This is a bigger project than me or any one group or individual.
I would just ask the public to give CPW and its process a chance. We do have an opportunity to make reintroduction work, but no issue in the West makes people more irrational than wolves. No one should underestimate the challenge and the potential to rip Colorado in two. We are all going to have to chip in to avoid a similar fate to the failed introductions in Idaho and Montana where 90% of wolves are now slated for destruction and endless lawsuits are again on the horizon. Divisive and misleading rhetoric played a large role in creating that disaster.
Ask yourself why any group honestly caring about wildlife would seek to preempt CPW’s inclusive and open process and try to recreate in Colorado what has failed in the northern states?
Give CPW a chance and reject the voices of those whose business model is to create a false crisis to fund-raise for lawsuits. That’s not conservation. It’s the exact opposite.
JOHN HOWARD
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission, former Chair
Why we need to take action on climate change today
Because it’s vague and not in your face all the time, it’s easy to ignore climate change. But ignoring it doesn’t mean it’s going away. It’s the biggest threat to the future of everyone alive on the planet and especially people who are kids now. The situation is critical. We are nearly at the tipping point when nothing we do afterward will matter. The time to act is now.
Please get out and vote in the mid-terms. Vote for the candidates that are taking climate change seriously. Every time a new report comes out from climate scientists it says the changes are coming faster and the threat is worse than we previously thought. This is a crisis! The clock is ticking, and if we don’t act very very soon, nothing else we want or do or dream of will matter. The head of the United Nations just called our lifestyle that has brought us to this point “a suicidal war on nature.” That’s exactly right. We are totally dependent on the Earth for everything we need to live. What we do to the Earth, we do to ourselves in the end.
Please think of your kids, your grandkids. If you care about their future well-being, demand that our elected leaders take swift, big actions to change to renewable energy in housing, transportation and every other area. Educate yourself. Take action. If our country, and even our species, is going to survive, we have to act now.
CONNIE BLAINE
Fruita
Vandalism of campaign signs is frustrating
Negative and misleading information has sadly become a staple in national and local elections. This is a waste of time, not to mention an assault on the good will of people and positive community relationships. The sooner we reject candidates’ vitriol and begin the debate of true differences, the better.
The accusation of orchestrated election sign tampering issued by Tom Jankovsky is an example of such misdirection. Ryan Gordon would never condone such an act. Seriously, has Tom met and talked with Ryan Gordon? Ryan represents the best in all of us; honest, community-minded, considerate and collaborative. His response to the accusation exemplifies his approach to problem-solving. Ryan said that he would gladly clean up the sign together with Jankovsky.
It is frustrating when someone disrespects property. When Paula Stepp ran against Jankovsky, an expensive banner that I planted along I-70 was stolen. I was angry and frustrated at the lack of respect for our elections and community. Sadly, there are people on both sides that have little respect for others’ work.
Ryan Gordon will make a positive impact on our community. His skills as a project manager will help him identify issues, communicate priorities to a diverse group of stakeholders and find realistic solutions. His professional experience has given him a deep understanding of the complexity and scope of the issues in Garfield County. Most of all, his character makes him an exceptional choice. Vote! And cast your vote for Ryan Gordon.
DAVID MCGAVOCK
Glenwood Springs
Don’t pit local ag against another national chain
A recent Your Daily Dose asked, “What do you think of the current proposal to develop a public market for local ag producers at Las Colonias”. The possible answers you suggested were:
1. I love it! It would be great to have direct access to local goods beyond just the summer farmers market season.
2. I like the idea, but think the city could find a better location for it.
3. I like it, but question the long-term viability of the concept in the region.
And...
4. I would rather see a Trader Joe’s come to town.
Why would you put number four in this as a response? The developing group is trying to “develop a public market for local ag producers” not add another national firm. Help our local ag producers by supporting this idea. What an amazing group developing this idea.
JUDY EDWARDS
Whitewater
Qanon is the real problem, not the Republicans
While the current election cycle is between the Democrats and the Republicans, the latter is not the group one should focus with disdain and leer. The real enemy of this campaign is the entity that started this whole mess to begin with — The Qanon movement.
Qanon has pretty much subjugated the entire Republican Party since around 2015. While the chances of Democrats retaining control of congress is very high, what they need to do in January, if they do win in November, is to declare the Qanon movement has the true enemy of the state, with the hopes of breaking the GOP from the charm person spell cast by this sinister group and work towards the compromise Democrats and Republicans deserve.
ROBERT JOHNSON
Grand Junction