Let’s appreciate that we have a daily newspaper
I read an article recently by Jill Lepore, a history professor, tracing the history of newspapers and journalism in the U.S. She talks about conglomeration in the middle part of the last century, then dot coms in the 1990s, corporate buyouts, then online news aggregates and always more and more layoffs. These days there are very few local papers left. She reminds us that “The daily newspaper is the taproot of modern journalism.
“Dailies mainly date to the 1830s, the decade in which the word ‘journalism’ was coined, meaning daily reporting, the jour in journalism.”
I thought about this article as I read Sunday’s editorial in The Daily Sentinel about the editors’ idea of talking with our candidates for our 3rd Congressional District. I learned that one of the candidates, Lauren Boebert, wasn’t interested in sharing her ideas aside from a few talking points and that the editors felt she would be even less accessible if elected. I also learned that Diane Mitch Bush was clear about her views on infrastructure, broadband, manufacturing and more.
I am not talking about who to vote for but about having access to information. The Sentinel’s interview gave me access to information I would not otherwise have had. This is just one example of how valuable our daily paper is. I don’t always agree with its content, either editorials or choice of journalistic coverage, and I do have other sources for news, but it is always useful. There is nowhere else to find out what is happening in our community and to write letters and read editorials that affect us directly.
So I want to thank the Sentinel and to remind everyone how lucky we are to still have a local newspaper and especially one that is privately and locally owned and not controlled by a large corporation whose primary goal is to make money.
LAURA JEFFRIES
Grand Junction
Get used to the idea of a President Joe Biden
“Do I look like a socialist?”
That was the question posed by Joe Biden when a concerned former Cuban citizen asked him if he was a socialist during a town hall meeting.
What does a socialist look like? Good question. I think as Americans we need to just go look in the mirror to see what a socialist looks like. This comment is not meant to be rude, but true. Let’s start from the top: Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps, child-care assistance and a number of other state funded programs put in place to protect our fellow Americans years ago. Why didn’t anyone yell “socialism” back then?
Because we needed those programs. In fact, we need more programs now that the COVID-19 virus has decimated our workforce. There are still 11.5 million people out of work because of this virus. We need free child care to assist women to get back to work. We need another stimulus check to jump-start this stagnant economy. The major airlines just laid off 80,000 employees, and Disneyland just laid off 28,000 people. Can you imagine what Grand Junction would look like if it lost 28,000 workers in one day?
And, this idea that things would cost more under Joe Biden, like gasoline being $10? What a joke. Economic experts now are saying that with Joe Biden in the White House our economy would flourish. Joe Biden’s new climate plan is akin to Roosevelt’s New Deal plan that brought us out of the Great Depression in the 1930s. Yes, it will cost trillions of dollars, but rather than add that amount to our national debt, we will make those of us who make more than $400,000 a year pay their fair share. Guess what the wealthy paid in taxes in 1950? Forty percent. Corporations paid their fair share instead of hiring shady lawyers to hide their money from the IRS as they do now. Sort of like Donald Trump has done for the last 20 years: not pay his fair share.
The election is just around the corner and this virus is wearing us out. The good news is Joe Biden is ahead in the national polls by 16%. A little history for you all; no president has ever come back from a 16-point deficit to win a presidential election in our country. President Joe Biden. Get used to it.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
Postal Service employees are up to the task of mail balloting
I recently retired from the United States Postal Service with almost 30 years of service. I worked in three different postal facilities in the three different states as an electronics technician maintaining and repairing mail processing machines. I have never observed any type of mail-in vote ballot tampering by any employee. The few ballots damaged in the machinery were always handled quickly and professionally by the machine operator and supervisor on duty. In every postal facility there is a postal inspector gallery with an outside private entrance with one-way glass viewing portals directed to the workroom floor. No one knows when they are being observed or recorded to protect the integrity of the mail.
Over the course of my career I have watched a group of dedicated employees, many of whom are military veterans from every walk of life, come together to get every letter processed and sent to the American people in a timely manner. One machine operator was a little upset when a letter containing a credit card payment was mangled in a machine and he told me, “That could’ve been my payment.” During peak letter mailing seasons — Christmas, Mother’s Day, etc. — the postal employees rise to the occasion and process every single letter and package as if it’s their own. When this president makes claims about fraud and mismanagement of mail-in ballots, rest assured they are false. I believe and have complete faith in the hard-working, dedicated postal employees who have displayed honesty and integrity in performing their jobs.
DAVID ESPINOZA
Grand Junction
In-person voting is the way to go; as is the Electoral College
There was another incident where piles of mail, including mailed ballots, were found in a dumpster in New Jersey just last week. There simply is no substitute for in-person voting. It’s a sacred privilege that every eligible voter should execute. Now for a few other observations:
1. Instead of the rush for mail-in voting, why not expand in-person voting to three days with expanded hours and give people more time and access?
2. If people can go shopping or out to eat during the age of COVID, then it is safe enough for in-person voting.
3. I’m still getting ballot information from Orange County, Florida and haven’t lived there since November of 2001 and moved twice since then.
4. Think the National Popular Vote compact is a great idea? Then chew on this: Los Angeles County’s population would make it the 8th most populous state in front of 43 others. That is why we have the Electoral College and we should be thankful for the Founders’ brilliance.
STEPHEN FULLERTON
Grand Junction
Great leadership from Kuhr and his public health staff
Thank you, Jeff Kuhr and Andy Tyler, and the many others who are behind the high-quality work of Mesa County Public Health. We the people of Grand Junction and the surrounding communities are grateful for your dedication to bring COVID-19 to a manageable condition.
When I first heard your TV announcement, I heard someone who was a little bit “full of himself.” Listening more, I heard someone who is talking “with” people to bring a message of facts and concern and hope. And here we are making the lives of everyone in Mesa County more and more “normal.”
Andy Tyler carried the public health message of COVID facts and actions by the staff with a voice of confidence that he and the staff are tracing this virus with much energy, heart and care that each person brings to this moment of stress. Thank you, Andy and all staff and volunteers of Mesa County Public Health. With your leadership “…we shall overcome.”
Please wear a mask and be safe.
DIETER HEINRICH
Grand Junction