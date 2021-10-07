Mahre, a proven leader, is best choice for D51 board
Trish Mahre is the best choice for our D51 schools. The most important reason I support her, is she has served on the school board for over a year now and she has proven herself to be the right person for the position.
Trish has been a stable force on the board keeping our schools open through an impossible situation. She makes decisions based on researched data and factual information. In addition, Trish is a Grand Junction native, a graduate of D51 schools, and has raised two children in the district.
She has the firsthand experience and knowledge to continue to steer D51 into the future. Trish’s motivation to continue to serve on the school board stems solely from wanting to give back to a community that has given her and her family so much. Trish is a proven leader!
LORI BUCK
Fruita
Hurrah for vaccination mandates from state
UCHealth in Denver has fired more than 100 employees for remaining unvaccinated.
Great! You work in the health profession and don’t want to get the vaccine? Huh?
Also, Gov. Jared Polis has ordered faster discipline for unvaccinated state workers.
Super! Yes, the state can make rules about how their employees should conduct themselves in the workplace, like mandating vaccines and not smoking in the office as examples. The state can enforce these rules to protect employee health. So stop complaining about vaccine mandates and either get the shot or get fired.
Most of us have very little sympathy for your position to remain unvaccinated and expose the rest of us to COVID.
JIM DENTON
Grand Junction
There’s a reason you don’t know smallpox survivors
Entering a local store recently, a customer who was leaving noted I was putting on my mask.
“Afraid of COVID?” he asked. I said, “No, I just don’t want to get it,” and we had a brief discussion about vaccines.
This got me to thinking, my body my choice, right? After all, the unvaccinated are harming mostly themselves. COVID will stay in the community, largely among the unvaccinated, and we will learn to live with it just like we have with polio and smallpox, right?
Uh, no. Polio and smallpox are gone. Gone from the face of the Earth because we lined up at our local elementary schools by the millions and ate our red-spotted sugar cube or got our rather painful multi-needle prick.
And yes, COVID is largely become a disease of the unvaccinated. Key word “largely.” There are breakthrough cases and the disease is mutating to more virulent strains, such as delta.
Suppose last spring when local vaccination rates in Mesa County and similar demographic regions across the country where at a measly 40%, they had been at 70% instead. Could delta have been stopped? Maybe, if the virus had hit enough vaccinated dead ends maybe it would have withered away by now. What if? Yeah, what if?
I am a bit angry with those self-serving ideologues who refuse the vaccine under the banner of freedom. I will be beyond angry if a loved one dies of COVID. I am sure the Sentinel staff will tire of the bitter and maybe hateful letters they will be screening from me. I know a few folks who had polio in the 1950s. I have never known anyone who had smallpox. Wouldn’t it be nice if we could say the same about COVID decades from now? Get the damn shot.
DENNIS GORSETT
Grand Junction
The anti-vax movement in this country is failing
In response to a letter I read here from David Longenecker: OK, enough is enough. I have a good memory as do the American people. Donald Trump raised the debt ceiling three times in four years for his spending priorities; namely the “wall” that was never finished. He deregulated banks, and now they are screwing the American public. He gave massive tax cuts to the wealthy, but I for the first time in 20 years had to pay taxes in 2019 and 2020.
Haiti? Who cares? The definition of a corrupt government. Why America continues to give them financial aid is real mystery. Illegal immigrants, going all the way back to Geroge Bush were promised citizenship if they joined our military, but we never gave it to but a few of them. Afghanistan? Who put together the withdrawal? That would be Trump. Who cares what General Milley said? He wants troops there forever, and the American public has had enough of nation building now.
Regarding COVID-19: Right now, more than 830,000 Americans are being vaccinated against the cause of the worldwide pandemic every day now. So, kiss that anti-vax movement goodbye. It failed. Too many people in our country are smarter than that. Health-care workers who protested being vaccinated, are now all vaccinated, except for a mere 2% of them. That is OK because 7-11 is hiring. And lastly, Donald Trump lost his election. The recount in Arizona confirmed what the rest of us already knew. If we all get on the same page, things will look much better. Guaranteed. And I am a Republican.
STEVEN FREDERICKS
Grand Junction
What represents a better return on federal spending?
Congress is currently considering two infrastructure spending bills totaling $4.5 trillion. The dollars will be spent over a 10-year period on roads and bridges, railroads, the power grid, internet access, water infrastructure, cyber security, climate change, public transportation, airports, affordable housing, clean energy, health care, education, child care, wildfire prevention, much more. That amounts to $450 billion per year.
By comparison, over the past 10 years we’ve spent $6.3 trillion on defense, or an average of $630 billion per year. The 2021 defense budget is $753 billion. That goes toward the cost of military operations, equipment maintenance, pay, retirement and health care for military personnel, weapons and equipment and construction and management of military facilities.
The United States spends more on national defense than China, India, Russia, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, Italy, and Australia — combined.
It is proposed that infrastructure bills will be fully paid for by tax hikes on corporations and the wealthy as well as through various fund reallocation strategies for already approved, but unspent stimulus dollars.
Defense spending comes from the discretionary federal budget which is funded primarily through income taxes and borrowing.
Granted, it’s not an “either/or” situation, but in the long run, which do you think provides a better return on our investment?
GREG PHILLIPS
Durango
City’s marijuana tax should go to schools
It seems to me that the ballot measure to raise funds for Grand Junction High School rests squarely on the property/homeowners of the valley. We already have one of the highest sales tax rates in the country. Nearly 80% of my property taxes goes to District 51. I do not have children. Meanwhile the City Council is considering zoning and other issues related to recreational marijuana sales. I would support that if their excise tax went to funding schools. Instead, no mention of where that money would go other than enforcement and mental health. Pretty vague. I’m confident enough could be carved out to pay for schools and other infrastructure improvements without raising taxes on homeowners.
CURTIS BRIDENBAUGH
Grand Junction
Congress must take action on expensive medications
As an older American, I am fed up with paying the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs. Right now, our lawmakers are considering a proposal that would allow Medicare to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices, which would help make the medications we rely on more affordable for everyone. It’s past time my members of Congress took action to reform outrageous prescription drug prices.
Like many seniors, I cannot afford to keep paying higher and higher prices for the medications I need. No one should have to choose between putting food on the table and filling life-saving prescriptions.
I’m demanding that the members of our Congressional delegation vote YES on a bill that lowers drug prices.
JOHN RODWICK
Fruita