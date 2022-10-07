Why Camp Hale deserves to be a National Monument
I stand with the citizens who are asking President Biden to designate a national monument that would honor the World War II veterans who trained at Camp Hale for winter warfare and then returned home to found Colorado’s ski industry (Daily Sentinel, Sept. 29). As a former superintendent of Colorado National Monument, as well as other national park units around the country, I know firsthand the value protected public lands bring to surrounding communities.
Economically speaking, national park units are an essential part of our state’s economy. People come from near and far to see all that Colorado’s great outdoors has to offer. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, outdoor recreation contributed $9.6 billion to Colorado’s economy in 2020. And the ski industry alone generates $4.8 billion in annual economic output and supports more than 46,000 jobs.
But national park units contribute more than just dollars and cents. They are where we go to experience the natural environment and reconnect with our spirit. They are where veterans go to gain strength and help with the re-entry process back to civilian life, a unique therapy that can only be found in our great outdoors.
Is there local support? Absolutely. Most recently, a WWII veteran descendant and Vail town council member Pete Seibert, Jr. stated, “This is Vail’s heritage, and our legacy for future generations. It is the spirit that helped build our country and community.”
Protecting Camp Hale and the Continental Divide would honor an important part of our nation’s legacy and the veterans who helped make our state what it is today.
The purpose of the national park system is to honor the cultural and natural heritage of our country; let’s ensure we add this chapter. Since the 1906 Antiquities Act, national monuments may be proclaimed by presidents, assuring that those public lands are preserved into perpetuity. Let’s hope that Camp Hale-Continental Divide is the next addition.
LISA ECKERT
Grand Junction
Interviews show Walter Walker was in the Klan
I sympathize with Ken Johnson. It is difficult to see our heroes blemished or fallen, but the proof of Walter Walker’s Ku Klux Klan involvement precedes Robert Goldberg’s book Hooded Empire. In 1972, local historian and First Christian Church pastor Kenneth Baird conducted a series of interviews about Walter Walker with former Daily Sentinel employees. These interviews can be freely accessed in the Mesa County Libraries online archive using the search term Walter Walker Series — mesa.marmot.org/Archive/Home.
Clem Goettelman, who worked for Walker during the Klan’s heyday, confirms with Baird that Walker was a member of the Klan.
William “Bill” Nelson quotes his father and avowed former Klan member Clarence Herbert Nelson when he says, “Mr. Walker was a member of the Klan.”
On page 217 of his article “The Walkers of Grand Junction,” published in the 1961 Brand Book, Alan Pritchard has this to say about the Ku Klux Klan and Walker: “They had quietly recruited members from all walks of life and there were some ex-Klansmen still living in 1961 who maintained that Walter Walker, himself, was an early enlistee.”
Pritchard is quick to apologize for Walker by saying that joining the Klan was just something white, protestant men did in the 1920s, by listing Walker’s community accomplishments, and by demonstrating his subsequent opposition to the Klan. Walker seems to have been admired and well-liked by Goettelman and Baird as well, and they say nothing further about his Klan involvement.
Al Look, who in his 1972 interview with Baird first publicly implicates Walker as both a member of the Klan and the head of the local Klan, also seems to have admired and liked Walker. Look and Walker worked together to address poverty by founding the Soup Eaters. Look, despite his own flaws, was a well-liked and respected member of the community. His life as a journalist, local historian, author, amateur archaeologist and amateur paleontologist did much to enrich our region. The city of Grand Junction even celebrated June 16, 1972 as Al Look Day.
Look’s assertion that Walker brought the Klan to Grand Junction and subsequently led the organization is both startling and damning, yet why would we so readily doubt someone who spent his life vetting the truth in so many different fields? Perhaps Look was simply the only person brave enough to voice the whole truth about Walker, a community icon.
Certainly, Professor Robert Goldberg, the former University of Utah history professor who wrote Hooded Empire, found enough in Look’s testimony and corroborating evidence to publish Walker’s involvement in the Klan as fact.
NOEL KALENIAN
Grand Junction
Agriculture land being lost to rezoning, development
Your editorial “Help our young farmers lead” unfortunately didn’t tell the whole story.
Real estate developers and city council are doing all they can to reduce our farmland here. Last month an 18 acre parcel on Orchard Mesa was rezoned from agricultural to four lots per acre and now to eight lots per acre. All four lots at this intersection are or were farmed.
I’m scared to think what will become of the hundred plus acres across the road when the county commission gets to decide.
DAN GEHERIN
Grand Junction
Vote for candidates who will take on climate change
Voting is a powerful way to address your concerns. I am concerned that our climate is messed up and on the brink of collapse. We can stand up and face this challenge like adults, or we can chicken out and run away. It is up to our representatives to draft and vote for smart policy on global warming, and it’s up to us to vote those representatives in place.
If you are wondering where your potential representatives stand on the issue, check their websites. If they ignore it by not mentioning it, then it is not a priority to them, or is incompatible with their campaign donor funding.
Candidates that do care on our ballot that at the state or national level include Adam Frisch, Barbara McLachlan and Michael Bennet. While climate is not the only issue of concern, it is the one that will have the greatest impact on our future. Your ballot and pen are powerful tools.
SUSAN ATKINSON
Durango