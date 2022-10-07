Why Camp Hale deserves to be a National Monument

I stand with the citizens who are asking President Biden to designate a national monument that would honor the World War II veterans who trained at Camp Hale for winter warfare and then returned home to found Colorado’s ski industry (Daily Sentinel, Sept. 29). As a former superintendent of Colorado National Monument, as well as other national park units around the country, I know firsthand the value protected public lands bring to surrounding communities.

