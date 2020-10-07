Sometimes, government assistance is appropriate
I am a native Coloradan and have lived in western Colorado for 30 years. I was excited when Lauren Boebert from Rifle won her primary against Scott Tipton. Her focus was gun rights, freedom, and self-reliance. She expressed appreciation for rural small-town life where people know each other and help each other out in hard times. It might be a huge shock to Boebert and her supporters, but most Democrats also embrace those values.
Boebert hates government handouts that make people dependent. According to her narrative, in her early years Boebert and her mother depended on soul- killing government assistance. Maybe she would rather have had a childhood of hunger and maybe homelessness?
What happens when the need is more than neighbors can provide? Bake sales and spaghetti dinners are common small-town fundraisers for a neighbor with cancer. A very successful fundraiser might pay for one day’s worth of treatment.
What about “entitlements” like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security? What about food stamps (SNAP) and other social safety net assistance that helps people working hard in low-wage jobs that have no benefits? What about our millions of veterans who are expected to live on less than $1,000 a month? What about the millions of Americans now facing possible eviction in the dead of winter?
Democrats, like Boebert’s opponent Diane Mitsch Bush, understand that sometimes the free market does not serve the need, and that’s where government help is appropriate.
JODY CLOW
Grand Junction
Hickenlooper’s experience with exports could be a plus
John Hickenlooper and I became good friends and fellow travelers when he was mayor of Denver. I was serving as chairman of the Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and looking for ways to increase exports in line with President Obama’s New Export Initiative. I found the perfect partner in Mayor and then Gov. Hickenlooper. He was looking to increase exports and the jobs they support.
At the time, Colorado’s exports were rising, but they were lagging national figures. Gov. Hickenlooper saw a huge opportunity for rural and Western Slope business owners: they could boost agricultural output, drive up exports to grow their businesses and support more local jobs.
That’s what he does. He looks around corners, finds assistance where he can and seeks out opportunities for all Coloradans. And that will make him a valuable asset for Colorado when he gets to the Senate next year.
President Trump has damaged export opportunities around the world, but a Sen. Hickenlooper will know how to advocate for the state when that dynamic starts to reset in a likely Biden administration.
FRED HOCHBERG
Greenwich, Connecticut
Theft of Boebert signs only hardens supporters’ resolve
To the individuals that feel the need to destroy Lauren Bobert’s signs, I am sure you think you are accomplishing something. Well, you are; making us even more determined to see her and Cory Gardner get elected to represent us.
DAVE DASHNER
Grand Junction
It’s time for Colorado to outlaw late-term abortions
I encourage all Coloradans to vote yes on Proposition 115. This legislation would ban late-term abortions in Colorado. Many do not realize that Colorado is one of only seven states that allow for abortion at any time, up to the moment of delivery.
Most Americans favor some restriction on abortion. This common-sense proposition just confirms what should be obvious to all: that a human life within the womb is viable at 22 weeks and deserves protection. There are exceptions to save the life of the mother and the wording makes it clear that this proposal does not apply to a woman having a miscarriage or dealing with an ectopic pregnancy. In addition, the proposal specifies that there are no criminal penalties for women. Physicians are not to be punished with “jail time” but rather will be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor and will incur a fine. It is time for Colorado to outlaw the practice of late-term abortion and this proposal does so in a compassionate and reasonable manner. This measure enjoys widespread bipartisan support, including form Dr. Tom Perille, MD, a member of Democrats for Life and the Colorado physician of the year in 2011. All of us should be able to support this common-sense proposal.
CARL MALITO
Grand Junction
Janice Rich has been a champion of health care
In this 2020 election season, many people we know can list how many COVID-19 cases there are in their state, county and city, but don’t know who their state representative is. I do, and her name is Janice Rich and she’s running for re-election. In these heated times, working across the aisle is extremely important to her, and it surprises me that someone would run for office on the platform of not having to work together. As a freshman legislator, Ms. Rich was able to reach across the aisle to gain consensus for the bills she carried. All of them passed, and all were signed by the governor.
Health care is an extremely important topic for us all, and as a cancer survivor, Ms. Rich is aware of this more than most. She supported 18 health-care related bills in this last year alone. The four bills she did not support had unreasonably high fiscal ramifications attached to them. In 2019 she was the prime sponsor of the reinsurance bill that decreased premiums for those who have to purchase individual insurance on the exchange. Her stance on health care is such that she has been endorsed by the Colorado Medical Society.
As responsible citizens of our community we should be aware of how important local elected officials are, and educate ourselves on our state legislators. I have, and I am proud to support Janice Rich for state representative for District 55.
LYNNE O’CONNELL
Grand Junction