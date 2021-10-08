Commissioners should do more to protect the unvaccinated
Dear Commissioners:
Mesa County has gone into the “extreme” category of risk for unvaccinated individuals (as defined by the Centers for Diseas Control and Prevention).
The politics of whether or not to get vaccinated is irrelevant at this point. More than half the population is unvaccinated and they need to be protected. I think that this can be done without economic risk by reinstituting indoor mask use in all public buildings. This would require all employees who deal with the public to wear masks as well.
I understand that in our county such measures are a “flash point” for some residents and that it will take some courage on your part to make this decision. I believe that many of these folks are victims of misinformation and as such need whatever protection they can get.
Currently one county resident is dying each day from COVID. Imagine your reaction if one of your constituents was getting killed every day by a gunman. There is no question in my mind that the response would be massive. I urge you to consult with Jeff Kuhr and other public health experts on this issue. Because this virus is rarely confined to a single infected individual this is not something that can simply be written off to “personal responsibility.” It is a community responsibility and you are the elected leaders of our community.
Thank you,
GARY STETLER
Grand Junction
Editor’s note: Mr. Stetler copied the Sentinel on his letter to Mesa County commissioners. Commissioner Janet Rowland issued the following reply to Mr. Stetler and the Sentinel on Thursday.
Mr. Stetler:
On behalf of the board, I want to thank you for your email and for sharing your concerns.
On Monday, Mesa County Public Health issued a press release regarding the elevated COVID-19 infection rates in Mesa County; you can view it here (https://health.mesacounty.us/covid-19-infection-rates-remain-high-vaccination-rate-low-in-mesa-county/). In the release, residents are encouraged to follow CDC guidance, including wearing a mask in public indoor settings.
Public Health continues to remind residents to use a layered approach in preventing the spread of COVID-19, including getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, staying home if experiencing symptoms of any kind, and getting tested. We support Public Health’s recommendations, recognizing that empowering residents to make healthy choices will lead to better results than mandates.
The business community has also welcomed this approach, with many requiring employees to wear face coverings when interacting with the public.
We do share your concern and will continue to promote personal and community responsibility to reduce disease transmission in Mesa County.
Thank you again for reaching out.
JANET ROWLAND
Commissioners failed constituents by dismissing Peters’ claims of fraud
Mesa County Commissioners:
Thousands of us believe that the 2020 elections exposed huge election fraud across the country. Millions of us believe that President Trump was robbed of his legitimate reelection. A majority believe that their representatives, irrespective of party, are more concerned with their own electability than election integrity. The actions you took against Clerk Tina Peters proves that last point.
Your ambivalence toward the truth about the 2020 election in Mesa County is stunning. Aren’t you even curious as to whether or not the information Clerk Peters revealed is true? Even if you think the whole “election fraud” claim is bunk, don’t you owe your constituents an effort to prove it wrong, or at the very least wait for the facts before acting? Instead, each of you knee-jerk reacted and cowered to the almighty Secretary of State Griswold. Your most egregious failure was to your constituents by ignoring the possibility that the information presented by Clerk Peters was true. And if it is true, which thousands of us believe it is, our democratic republic is on the line, and you’re not even curious.
I was a registered Republican for 42 years. I am now independent because of Republican leaders’ inability to find their spine and stand up for what’s right. In true Republican form, you failed your constituents by dismissing their concerns and throwing one of your own under the bus to save your proverbial backsides from the wrath of Secretary Griswold before you knew any facts. Hey, but at least you kept the Establishment happy — the Democrats in Denver are pleased thereby securing your reelection.
LORI HOLLY
Montrose