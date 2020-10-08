Still plenty to lose if Trump is reelected
Donald Trump asked in 2016: “What do you have to lose?” Too many people guessed they wouldn’t lose much by voting for him. How wrong they were!
So far, our country has lost four years of potential effort to preserve the environment, wasted all of the dollars spent on a useless wall, lost regulations developed to protect the safety of workplaces, lost any expectation of trust in the word of the U.S. president, disrupted free trade with other countries, made the Supreme Court and other courts drastically more politically biased, lost the confidence of our long-time allies to trust the U.S. in international agreements, lost regulations to protect the safety of food and drugs, stopped progress toward making civilized health care a human right, reversed the progress in reducing annual budget deficits, created more debt by expanding a military force already more powerful than the rest of the world’s, launched the effort to destroy the Postal Service, lost regulations to deter banks from repeating the 2008 recession, lost protection of huge areas of public land to mining and drilling, tested our defenses against a dictatorship by illegal fund transfers and multiple other unconstitutional actions, abandoned more public land to sales for exploitation and lost much of the balance among the three branches of government, which had once been sustained by mutual respect for the Constitution and democratic processes.
All of these losses have occurred while the oblivious, toadying U.S. Senate languished, enjoying their massive contributions from corporations and the super-rich.
And this record is just a teaser of what we have to lose if he gets reelected. Even if you voted for him last time, you really don’t need to vote for him this time.
RALPH SELCH
Clifton
Extremism is fermenting in our backyard
Lauren Boebert, the GOP nominee for Congress here on the West Slope, touts a gun-toting, militia-policed world that operates outside our democratic institutions like civilian law enforcement and the military chain of command.
With her trademark Glock slung high on her thigh, Boebert tweets, “I am the militia.” She poses with ammo-strapped, AK-wielding, militia members and invites them to her rallies as “security detail.”
Boebert offers a twisted version of Dodge City, where self-appointed marshals outgun Matt Dillon’s six-shooter at the rate of 600 rounds a minute. Fringe groups “stand back and stand by,” awaiting word from a president who has lost the respect of his generals and nurtures a revolutionary guard that answers only to him.
In her bestseller, “Fascism: A Warning,” former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright recognizes candidates like Boebert, the flag-waving cheerleader of hyper-nationalism whose sole qualification for high federal office is unflinching fealty to Donald Trump.
Not so long ago, the suggestion that America needed saving from the far right forces we defeated in World War II would have been absurd and fanciful. But extremism is openly on parade in our country and fermenting in our own backyard.
Elated by a White House invitation, Boebert fawns over “the best president America has ever seen.” Henry Catto, my late father-in-law who served in four Republican administrations, would beg to differ. He would no longer recognize his Grand Old Party whose banner is now carried by Twitter grandstanders like Boebert.
Secretary Albright, like any student of history, knows autocracy can happen anywhere. Denial is not a strategy.
It falls to us in the 3rd District to check the early signs of the slide festering right here, and stand down the fascist ghosts of the past. We can start by clocking out of Boebert’s 10 minutes of fame and sending Diane Mitsch Bush to Congress.
LAUREL CATTO
Basalt
Boebert will support Trump’s agenda — enough said
In reading the Commentary section of the Daily Sentinel, Sept. 30, about the differences between Republican Lauren Boebert and Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush, I felt like there were some things missing in the letters from the two people who were supporters of Mitsch Bush. By the way, where is the Sentinel’s hit piece on John Hickenlooper and all of his misdeeds as governor?
First, Lauren Boebert, the person who just received her GED, runs a business and employs people, something Ms. Mitsch Bush who has a PhD and obviously spent her whole life in school or being employed by the government has no idea what creating jobs and employing people is like. One has a lot of adult real-world experience and one has lived her adult life in the cocoon of education and government jobs. There is more to intelligence and common sense than having some letters behind your name.
Ms. Mitsch Bush and her supporters claim that she is not partisan and will reach across the aisle to work with people who see the world differently. How come she is running as a Democrat then? Why not as an independent? Where will she be when AOC pulls out her New Green Deal? Right beside her, I suspect. Where does Ms. Mitsch Bush stand on this whole leftward lurch by the Democrats toward socialism? Where does Ms. Mitsch Bush stand on allowing illegal aliens to cross our borders and receive benefits as if they were American citizens? Where does she stand on the Second Amendment or where does she stand on any of a whole host of left-wing ideas? Right in line with Nancy Pelosi, AOC, and the gang I believe. How do you reach across the aisle on any of these left-wing ideas? It appears that the Democrats are trying the, “we aren’t partisan” until you elect us line this year. Don’t fall for this line.
Ms. Boebert has stated that she will support President Trump. Enough said.
MICHAEL HIGGINS
Grand Junction
The race to represent 3rd CD isn’t a beauty contest
Congressional candidate Lauren Boebert has refused to appear in a debate with Diane Mitsch Bush unless she is provided with questions ahead of time. Do we want a congressperson who cannot think on her feet, or has no knowledge of issues?
Diane Mitsch Bush has served three times as state representative and twice as Routt County commissioner. She is an experienced legislator, well-educated on issues that affect rural Colorado.
This is not a beauty contest. If you want thoughtful, balanced, and reasonable representation from your congresswoman, join me and vote for Diane!
MARV BALLANTYNE
Montrose
Vote yes on 7A to give Colorado River District more resources
I am urging support for Ballot Issue No. 7A, which will provide much-needed resources to our Colorado River District. The District’s mission says it all: “To lead in the protection of the water resources of the Colorado River basin for the welfare of the District, and to safeguard all waters of the Colorado River to which the state is entitled.”
In part because of a complicated overlapping of several competing tax laws, with no fault by the board or staff, the River District finds itself in a shrinking revenue resource predicament. This Ballot Issue No. 7A, without costing taxpayers a large raise in taxes, will provide the revenues needed for protection of our water.
For many decades, using a very small tax rate, the River District has been a powerful leader in protecting adequate water supplies for West Slope farmers and ranchers, protecting sustainable drinking water supplies for West Slope communities and protecting fish, wildlife and recreation by maintaining river levels and water quality.
For the past 50 years, I have been in a place to work with the board and staff of the River District. I have personally known many of the board members who have been among our strongest leaders and best public servants from the Western Slope counties comprising the District. I have had a chance to work closely with most of the staff over the years. I can tell you from first-hand experience that the River District has had, and still has, the finest gathering of competent professionals we could find anywhere.
Experience shows that when the Western Slope faced a water controversy, the Colorado River District was more than willing and able to fight for us and win.
When compromise was called for to protect our water for the greater common good, the River District staff and board were inspired leaders in finding the broader solutions to the thorniest situations. Due to the circumstances today, with increasing demands for our water from ever larger populations and facing one of the worst droughts in history, we need a strong Colorado River District more than ever. Ballot Issue No. 7A wil provide the resources for the River District to help us and protect us.
Please join me in voting for Ballot Issue 7A.
RUSSELL GEORGE
Rifle