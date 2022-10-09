Read Restore the Balance’s candidate surveys online
Restore the Balance, as part of our mission to educate western Colorado voters about the danger of political extremism, developed candidate questionnaires for candidates running for contested offices in the Third Congressional District, state legislature and Mesa County offices.
On Wednesday, Aug. 17, candidate questionnaires were sent, via certified mail, to 15 candidates. On Aug. 30, two additional questionnaires were sent to candidates seeking Colorado HD 58.
Candidates were given a deadline of Sept. 13 to respond. They were told their completed questionnaires would be shared with the 2,400 Restore the Balance members, and the media to help citizens make the best decision about whom to support. Each candidate’s survey responses are posted on the Restore the Balance website — restorethebalance.org/post/candidate-survey.
The website explains how candidate “scores” were tabulated. Candidates who achieved an overall score of 85 or greater were endorsed by Restore the Balance. Some of the endorsed candidates are Republicans and some are Democrats. I encourage all voters to spend five minutes reading the survey and the results.
TERI FEENEY STYERS
Grand Junction
Why Prop 2B will hurt our local tourism economy
Proposition 2B will ultimately cost jobs and tourism revenue in Grand Junction!
The advent of the Internet has made it possible for the average homeowner to rent out his/her home as lodging for visitors, also known as a Short-Term Rental or STR. Many people refer to them by the Internet sites that host them: “AirBnB” and “Vrbo.”
Proposition 2B, a late entrant into the Nov. 8 ballot by Grand Junction City Council, places an 8% tax on STR’s (but not on motels and hotels). STR’s already pay 9% sales and lodging taxes just like a motel or hotel. Now visitors and tourists who choose to stay at a STR will pay 17%. The effect of Proposition 2B can put STR’s out of business.
Anyone coming to a major event in Grand Junction (think CMU graduation, Country Jam, golf tournaments, etc.) can tell you how fast the motels and hotels fill up. STR’s have a place in Grand Junction. They provide a valuable service to Grand Junction by accommodating the overflow of these visitors and tourists.
The ripple effect of Proposition 2B will ultimately cost jobs and tourism revenue to other businesses. STR’s employ housekeepers, gardeners and maintenance people. These people will lose their jobs if STR’s are forced out of business.
People who stay in STR’s frequent the restaurants and businesses in Grand Junction. Proposition 2B will motivate visitors and tourists to seek lodging elsewhere; thus taking their tourist dollars with them to the surrounding communities.
Grand Junction City Council is singling out STR’s with this additional 8% tax. It will force smaller STR’s out of business, give motels and hotels an unfair advantage and ultimately hurt tourism in Grand Junction and cost worker jobs.
Please vote “No” on Proposition 2B. Don’t let City Council ruin tourism!
DAN SHERN
Grand Junction
What a recent column gets wrong on climate change
Dr. Brad Udall and others maintain that warming temperatures have resulted in earlier snow-melt, drier soils and increased evaporation in the Colorado River Basins. These changes have led to a 16% drop in river flow. He concludes that the changes in climate have caused 50% of that drop. Milly and Dunn using simulations, project a further 9% drop in flow per 1.8 degree Fahrenheit temperature increase.
Dr. Roy Johnston dismissed these conclusions based on his Google research. Perhaps he spent a few hours on this. By contrast, in over more than a decade of research, Udall has published more than 25 peer-reviewed papers.
Johnston’s Google research cites that Denver’s precipitation has remained relatively unchanged. This has only slight relevance to the flows of the Colorado River. He also points out that Colorado’s average temperature has dropped by 2 degrees Fahrenheit. However, the average temperature of the Upper Colorado River basin has increased by 3.2 degrees Fahrenheit, and the temperature of Colorado Plateau, through which the river passes, has risen by 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, one of the fastest warming areas in the world.
What Johnston did get right is that demand has increased — most of that demand is agriculture, which consumes more than 80% of the river’s water. Focusing solely on urban use, as Johnston appears to do, is not going to solve the problem. The increased demand combined with a 22 year drought, and warming day and nighttime temperatures have created a very difficult situation to manage. Dismissing the decades of professional work on hydrology and climate of Udall and others, based on a few hours of Google research is not helpful.
GARY STETLER
Grand Junction
The politics of abortion don’t match the reality
Politicians, political pundits and pro-abortion advocates like to call abortion “women’s health care,” “reproductive health care,” “a constitutional right,” a “woman’s right to choose” or other labels that seek to hide the truth of abortion in more positive acceptable terms. In reality, abortion is none of the above. Abortion ends a human life and that seems to be a truth that many refuse to accept outwardly, while inwardly knowing this to be so.
There is no disagreement among biologists and physicians about when life begins. It begins at conception and anyone doubting this need only to examine and study the many textbooks and other resources on reproduction and embryology. The beginning of a new life should be celebrated, any life, no matter how it was conceived.
Why then the extensive “science deniers” among those who want us to “follow the science” on so many other issues? Why then do so many in our society want to enshrine the ability to end that in utero human life into both federal and state law? Why does there seem to be such animosity, anger and intimidation expressed to those who stand up for protecting these unborn humans? Why does one political party make it a part of their national platform to guarantee a woman’s right to kill her unborn child up to the time of delivery and are campaigning on this issue in federal, state and even local campaigns?
It soon will be time to vote in the midterm elections. Ask yourself the above questions and look deeply into your minds and hearts regarding this issue. I urge you to vote for pro-life candidates and please help end this wanton destruction through abortion of a large portion of our country’s next generation.
JOHN ANDREWS
Grand Junction