Curecanti deserves CORE Act’s protection
Recently The Daily Sentinel ran a piece authored by the five former superintendents of Curecanti National Recreation Area.
They voiced their support for the Colorado Recreation Economy Act. It’s great to see support for my favorite place to get outdoors, and since CORE Act means protecting this area for good, then our elected officials should work to get it passed into law. If you’ve never been to this area, it’s located west of Gunnison, and it’s a beautiful landscape that includes the largest lake in the state with 96 miles of shoreline.
Curecanti is a special place where families can come together to partake in a variety of outdoor recreational activities while social distancing; that includes hiking, hunting, boating, camping, and fishing. Not only is this area special for its recreational opportunities, but it also provides water for Coloradans and thousands of other Americans. The CORE Act would protect this landscape as part of the 400,000 acres of public lands in Colorado. It is time Sen. Gardner joins Sen. Bennet in his goal to add the CORE Act as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act.
Curecanti Recreation Area not only has superb resources, it also provides around forty million dollars each year of revenue to the surrounding areas. This land is already designated federal land so the act will not be adding any acreage to the existing legislation. It is time to show our support. It is something that we need to push forward to help our community grow and prosper in these most uncertain of times.
JOHN YENTER
Montrose
President’s first term is full of accomplishments
Former Vice President Joe Biden hasn’t improved with age, but he still looks the part. Unlike candidate Biden, President Trump is not all hat. He has a long list of accomplishments in his first term.
In business you need to be tough. The president makes good use of his business experience in dealing with China and in building peace in the Middle East. He’s gotten things done that politicians didn’t think were possible. He got justice reform passed, something Democrats couldn’t get done.
Candidate Biden supports Sen. Bernie Sanders and AOC’s new green deal. The Western Slope could lose thousands of energy jobs. He supports the Democrat mayors who favor reducing police forces in cities like Seattle, Portland, Chicago and New York. Nightly rioting is the Democrats new normal.
Candidate Biden supports abortion. He must; it’s a Democrat cornerstone. The Catholic churches in Grand Junction are growing and vibrant. They have many Hispanic members. The Catholic Church and many others feel strongly about abortion. You can’t sugarcoat it. It’s taking the life of an unborn child.
Lauren Boebert knows how tough it is to grow a business when faced with high taxes and burdensome regulations. She appreciates the help President Trump has given to small businesses. She was invited to the White House for the president’s acceptance speech. He needs her help in our defense of freedom.
DAVID A. KEARSLEY
Mesa
Drainage fee seems reasonable in face of potential flooding
You reap what you sow. The Grand Valley is on the wrong side of that adage with the recent situation regarding potentially disastrous flooding due to the wildfires. Who’s the gang that put us there? Scott McInnis, current Mesa County commissioner; Cody Davis, candidate for Mesa County commissioner and Diane Schwenke, president of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.
McInnis and Schwenke led the lawsuit over the fee vs. tax and Davis was on the Drainage District Board which could have, and should have, voted to appeal the decision of a judge who presided over the trial.
But hey, they did dissolve the 521 Drainage Authority, which had been in place for years and accomplished nothing either. So I guess that’s at least one less Zoom meeting to attend.
The Sentinel’s editorial asked if the can was going to be kicked down the road again. I’ll assume that’s a rhetorical question since the can has been kicked down the road, street and super-highway for decades by our elected officials and wanna-be elected officials. There is little hope or expectation that any of that will change.
Call your insurance agent and ask the cost of flood insurance. That horrible 10-cent-a-day fee per household isn’t looking so bad now, is it?
LYNN LICKERS WILSON
Grand Junction
Sen. Gardner, support removal of Pendley from BLM
The Dr. Evil of public lands — William Perry Pendley — has been running the Bureau of Land Management that oversees almost 250 million acres of them for almost a year, without Senate approval as our laws require.
After much scrutiny President Trump withdrew Pendley’s nomination for the position full-time, and Sen. Michael Bennet has called to remove Pendley as acting director of the agency. Sen. Cory Gardner still has not taken a position. A couple weeks ago, Sen. Gardner told a news service in D.C. that he had “tough questions” for Mr. Pendley before making up his mind.
His tough question? “Do you support selling public lands?” It seems that Gardner has not been paying attention to the decades of statements and writings from Pendley. Pendley has said that the “Founding Fathers intended all lands owned by the federal government to be sold.”
Are you kidding me? Our senator’s “tough” question that has already been answered? That had to be some kind of bad joke.
If Gardner agrees to remove Pendley from director of the BLM, then good, that’s the right thing to do. If he is silent, then that is compliance, which is agreeing to keep Pendley, probably the worst person you could possibly pick to oversee our mountains, canyons, rivers and trails. Gardner’s embarrassment of a record on public lands leaves Coloradans wanting more.
MATT CLARK
Fruita
Consumers flex power over mask use at local businesses
My wife and I have been very discouraged and upset with several small businesses that we have visited recently where the proprietors and employees were not wearing masks. I recognize that people have varying ideas about the efficacy of masks in fighting the coronavirus, but the scientific evidence is pretty clear that the spread of the virus is limited with increased mask wearing.
The fact that cases are going down in the U.S. is attributed by experts to the increased wearing of masks. The only good explanation for businesses that sell food and other products to ignore the mask mandate is politics. One of the businesses we visited yesterday prominently displayed a sign supporting Lauren Boebert, a candidate who has flouted the laws which have attempted to control the spread of the virus. The combination of the sign and the refusal of employees to wear a mask inside will cause us to not frequent this small business, which we have visited many times in the past.
We will not take our friends and family to it nor will we take visitors in the future. Another business at which we intended to make a major four-figure purchase also was flouting the mask order. We decided to take our business elsewhere and, in fact, made that large purchase at another store.
We have no problem with people making political statements in their personal life. That’s every citizen’s right. But, when their political choice is infringing on our health and imposing their political views on us as consumers, we are making our own choices to shop elsewhere. Small businesses in this community are suffering enough without illegal, divisive and scientifically unsound political statements which drive away customers.
GLENN WHITAKER
Glade Park