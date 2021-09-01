Exercising ‘freedom’ in pandemic deprives others
Freedom
Freedom,
That’s what I want now
Freedom, that’s what I need now
Freedom to live
Freedom, so I can give
— Jimi Hendrix
Yippee, I am taking my freedom back! Mask be gone.
Hooray, I am enhancing my liberties! To hell with distancing.
And, for the First Amendment trifecta, no needles will be poked into my deltoid muscle.
I have my rights!
Congratulations, freedom seekers everywhere. Aside from ignoring the impact of your liberation, you may rest assured that the government cannot, will not impinge on your independence. In fact, from the onset, as individual citizens, masks, distancing, and vaccinations have never been forced upon you. Access to certain businesses, restaurants, and places of mass congregation may have imposed or will have to enforce again, some temporary restraints. Those self-limited regulations were applied equally without regard to race, creed, color, religion, gender, sexual preference, or political bent. They were enacted solely for reasons of public health.
Despite significant outbreaks and mounting deaths — especially with the delta variant — you are home free to regale in your self-proclaimed liberties. What’s the impact of your sovereignty? Well, you now force large numbers of people vulnerable to the spread of the evolving COVID-19 infection to non-governmentally imposed loss of freedoms. In other words, you have transferred your perceived loss of liberty to other people in society. Their inability to safely re-enter public places is genuine. The government is not responsible for these restrictions; naysayers are the culprits by selfishly declaring independence from social responsibility. These ill-conceived breaks from societal norms will prolong the pandemic, keep hospitals busy, and assure more than routine business for funeral homes.
I cannot imagine why Jimi Hendrix included the words “Freedom, so I can give” in his famous lyrics — other than for rhyming. It’s a safe bet that he did not mean to restrict others in their equal rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Sometimes, being free may not be the most essential thing in the world.
For the sake of our county, country, and freedom for all, it is time to overwhelm the vaccine centers, not the hospitals and health-care system.
For the sake of our county, country, and freedom for all, if the vaccine is simply impossible for whatever reasons, wear a mask in restaurants and other indoor public venues. That is the very least you can do to help end this pandemic.
SCOTT LEACH
Grand Junction
Unvaccinated should have to bear cost of treatment
Freedom. Ah freedom. How great it is even when you consider that it is probably the most costly aspect of our life.
I look at wearing a mask and/or getting the vaccine shot as a very minute cost to a much greater freedom just down the road — not a loss of freedom. I think that any unvaccinated person who gets COVID-19 should be held responsible for all their medical expenses. After all it was their free choice and they should be assessed the good or bad associated with that free choice.
DOUGLAS LAWYER
Grand Junction
Celebrate the American labor movement
Labor Day is upon us, with parties and parades. This year, we celebrate the proud history of our American Labor movement.
Mother Jones advised, “Mourn the dead — and fight like hell for the living!”
We at the Western Colorado Trades and Labor Assembly intend to do both. We hope to educate others about the roots of Labor Day, to understand why we have so much to celebrate — and so much to fight for.
The long weekend we’re celebrating was paid for by the blood of striking workers. In 1894, it was common for employees to work 12 or more hours per day, seven days a week. Despite early child labor laws, children as young as 5 still worked in mines, mills and factories. When the American Railroad Union called for a nationwide boycott of Pullman cars, President Grover Cleveland called in 12,000 federal troops to break the strike. Resulting riots led to the deaths of dozens of workers. In 1894, Labor Day was created to heal the breach between the government and the American worker.
As we mourn our fallen, we see a dawning hope in the rise of unionism in our country. New unions are organized daily, and union membership is on the rise. This generation of workers understands union membership is a pathway to a solid career, great benefits, and a living wage.
Unions fight for ALL of us, and create safe workplaces where workers are treated with respect.
We will always fight for workers’ rights.
The Western Colorado Trades and Labor Assembly would like to welcome all Western Slope unionists to join our organization, to strengthen the Labor movement in Colorado.
For more information, please contact manderson@coaflcio.org.
Wishing you a safe and happy Labor Day — from our family to yours.
In Solidarity,
MOLLY J. ANDERSON
Affiliate organizer
Colorado AFL-CIO, Western Trades and Labor Assembly
May Tina Peters remain in hiding until term ends
With all the drama surrounding the disappearance of Tina Peters, I have the perfect answer to find her.
Many years ago a game was introduced called “Where’s Waldo?” I propose we develop a new game called “Where’s Tina?” The game could be a board game costing around $20 and all proceeds could go to charity and help those in real need. We have been led to believe she is “hiding out in South Dakota” with My Pillow guy Mike Lindell (one of Trump’s puppets who still believes in election fraud, the Easter bunny and Santa Claus).
It is just another sorry chapter for the Republican Party who has turned their once proud party over to the cult of Trump.
Even more disturbing is how Peters was chosen by Mesa County Republican Party to run for office in her current job. She had no qualifications to be in the job she has but put anyone on the ballot with an “R” behind it and they will probably get elected in this county.
Makes one wonder if a serial killer were nominated by the Republican Party of Mesa County if they would be elected? I think we all know the answer to that one. I, for one, hope Peters stays in hiding and we never here from her again, I only wish we would never hear from Lindell, Trump, Gaetz, Greene and Boebert as well, but I know I am asking too much.
KEVIN TERPSTRA
Grand Junction