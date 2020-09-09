Grizzly Creek crew heads home grateful for support
As the Alaska Type 1 Incident Management Team departs Colorado, we would like to extend thanks to the residents of Eagle, Glenwood Springs and surrounding communities in the Colorado River Valley who were impacted by the Grizzly Creek Fire and our presence fighting it.
Your tremendous support, cooperation and patience during the past two weeks has been inspiring. We would also like to acknowledge the White River National Forest, BLM Colorado River Valley field office, Colorado Department of Transportation and Garfield and Eagle counties for their assistance and cooperation in trying to restore some semblance of normalcy to fire-impacted communities. While our assignment ends with the Grizzly Creek Fire at 91% containment, we realize there is still much work to be done and the ramifications of this fire will be long-lived with the potential for mudslides and flooding.
We can only hope that Mother Nature decides to give Coloradans a break; you folks certainly deserve one after what you have endured this summer. We found it a bit ironic that on our last day at the fire the weather took a dramatic U-turn and resembled the conditions we are used to in Alaska. Needless to say, we were not expecting snow and freezing temperatures in early September. Evidently, Alaska and Colorado have more in common than we thought. While we are partial to our home state, we have to admit northwest Colorado is a special place. We can only hope the landscape heals quickly and Coloradans can get back to enjoying the beauty that is the Rocky Mountains.
NORM McDONALD
Incident Commander, Alaska Incident Management Team
Slow delivery leaves one reader lacking confidence in post office
With all the conversation regarding the mail-in ballots, an update on the delivery by the U.S. Postal Service. Recently I received a Priority Mail, 3-day delivery envelope with a time-sensitive item contained within. Notice this is a priority 3-day pack. Mailed on Aug. 4, received on Aug. 18. Obviously the time-sensitive items are now useless. This from the USPS that “guarantees” timely delivery of the national election ballots! Confidence? Not so much.
D. L. SMITH
Grand Junction
Wagner should read JAMA more and troll the internet less
Rick Wagner is no idiot when he sows doubt about COVID responses. He has an agenda and that is to incite people to ignore precautions — to what end I cannot fathom. Rick spouts off about things he does not like and would use unproven, meaning unscientific, articles to state his case.
There are numerous articles in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) that validate the effectiveness of social distancing. When Rick says “lockdowns,” he is talking about regulatory-induced social distancing. Lockdowns just sounds more authoritarian, which he uses to suggest that Gov. Jared Polis has nefarious reasons for requiring social distancing. Without executive orders requiring mask-wearing, many who have not researched their effectiveness would not wear them, putting those of us who understand their protectiveness at risk. It’s not good enough for one person to wear a mask. It takes all of us.
On Aug. 8, there was a peer-reviewed paper published in JAMA that showed that stay-at-home social distancing mandates were associated with reduction in COVID-19 spread. It’s titled “Association of Mobile Phone Location Data Indications of Travel and Stay-at-Home Mandates With COVID-19 Infection Rates in the U.S.” It’s not hard to find truth if you want to find it. Rick seems to only want to find the information that suits his narrative.
Rick is right about one thing though. Why 30 days? It is clearly not long enough. It should be 120 days since that is the bare minimum until a vaccine is widely available — provided that we get one that is effective. Get used to wearing a mask. It could save your life.
JASON SMITH
Grand Junction
No need to steal political signs; you can have one of your own
This is a shout-out to the person who keeps removing the BIDEN-HARRIS poster from my neighbor’s fence. I can appreciate the fact that you might want a poster of your very own, but if you will just identify yourself, I am sure there are any number of people who would be happy to provide you with posters that are specifically appropriate for you. So ...who are you? Let there be a sign ... so to speak.
LINDA JENKS
Grand Junction