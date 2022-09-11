Prior to the 2020 election the FBI got social media to censor news being printed that showed that Hunter Biden’s laptop was in fact his. Mark Zuckerberg recently confirmed this. The FBI had known it was Hunter’s emails and pictures for months. That censorship helped President Biden get elected. We need the FBI. We don’t need them involved in politics and raiding a former President’s home.
The Supreme Court by overturning Roe v. Wade returned responsibility to the states. Finding abortion in the Bill of Rights had been a stretch. In states like Colorado, where a majority favor abortion, nothing changes. In other states voters believe the unborn child is a human being deserving protection.
Democrats can do nothing about abortion federally, unless they pack the Supreme Court. Also, the President cannot unilaterally forgive student loans to buy votes. The Supreme Court will stop him. The President can’t pack the Court and destroy its independence unless Democrats control the Senate. That’s a threat to our democracy. What’s Senator Bennet’s position?
Currently 95% of IRS audits are of people making less than $200,000. Middle income Americans will continue to be their primary target. Democrats are doubling the IRS to harass their political opponents in Middle America. Senator Bennet voted for this, increased taxes and spending that caused inflation.
Are you more concerned about global warming in 30 years or not being able to heat your home or buy gas next year? Expect blackouts too. You won’t be able to charge your electric car. This is already happening in Europe. Enough resources to build a green utopia, like lithium, don’t even exist.
The President calling his political opponents fascists could itself be considered fascism. Fortunately, a solid majority doesn’t takes him seriously. A Republican Senate would add needed protection.
DAVID A. KEARSLEY
Mesa
Independent voters have a clear choice in the Third CD
In Colorado’s Third Congressional District, Independent voters make up 43% of registered voters and hold the key to the election. Independents register that way for a reason — they make up their own minds on the issues facing Colorado and the nation. I hope Independents will consider carefully their choice in the November election.
Lauren Boebert wants “the church” to tell the government what to do, she denies that climate change exists, she’s against health care for veterans affected by the toxic burning pits in Iraq, she voted against infrastructure improvement for Colorado and the nation, she’s against women’s rights, she voted against allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices for seniors. She’s a Trump puppet and a puppet of Majorie Taylor Greene. And these are just a few reasons why she’s unfit to represent the people of Western Colorado in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Adam Frisch is a no-nonsense, common-sense leader who understands the real issues facing Colorado and the nation. Getting things done for the citizens of Colorado is the reason he’s running for Congress. And he knows that getting things done requires thoughtful analysis and reaching across the political aisle.
Independents, please look at the facts in this election.
JOE LEWANDOWSKI
Durango
Do environmentalists like anything, but solar, wind?
Dams, dams, dams. Dams are bad, or so say environmentalists. So is fossil fuel and nuclear. Is there anything besides wind and solar? So, what about flooding Unaweep Canyon? Interesting, check out the Twin Lakes project near Leadville. It’s been in existence for 50 years or more.
How about our desert lands, aren’t they useless and ugly? Kind of like the riverfront, underrated and ignored. Junk your stuff. The care a community respects its surroundings reflects the people who live there. Good to see some self-awareness.
Speaking of self-awareness, signage from old, moved or failed businesses is a blight in retrospect. Good to see someone cut the remains of the tattered awning away on the old City Market on Rood.
Interesting that Grand Junction follows the way on dispensaries and fiber-optics. Fruita, Palisade and Debeque are somewhat ahead.