Boebert is a ‘burr’ we need in Washington
Lauren Boebert, running for the District 3 congressional seat in Colorado, seems to be a burr under the saddles of some folks who are not accustomed to dealing with an unconventional candidate so sincerely and openly committed to liberty and freedom.
Additionally, since Lauren recently defeated a multiterm incumbent in the primary election, there are some who still may be coming to grips with her victory and with the true importance of this election to our district, our state, and our country.
She could also be viewed, no doubt, as a potential burr under the saddles of some politicians in Washington, D.C., who have been “riding the fence” for far too long. It is obvious that Lauren, a mom of four boys and a restaurant owner, is a staunch advocate for the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights and is willing to fight for the preservation of both in our country.
If you have an opportunity, I urge you to attend one of Lauren’s campaign rallies; you may be surprised that there are still people willing to strongly state their core beliefs and propose actual solutions for the difficulties that envelop our nation at this time.
I also encourage you to visit her website (laurenforcolorado.com) or her Facebook page, where you will find additional information which may just convince you that Lauren IS the right choice for our District 3 congressional seat. It is time to stand up, stand strong, and be counted!
REBECCA WAUGH
Montrose
When will we recognize the root cause of climate change?
When Paul Ehrlich published “The Population Bomb” in 1968, the world’s population stood at 3.5 billion. Today, it numbers 7.8 billion. I think it’s time to revisit some of Ehrlich’s suggestions, particularly the concept of zero population growth.
The idea was popular for a time but then it just faded away. More than 30 years later, we have too many people competing for resources. Overpopulation lies at the root of our increasingly more calamitous climate change.
Recycling, electric vehicles, renewable energy, sustainable living, and all the other remedies for climate change are commendable but nobody seems to be interested in addressing the underlying problem: overpopulation.
DORIS JANOWSKI
Whitewater
Relying on mistruths is no way to make a convincing argument
To the writer regarding the popular vote versus the electoral collage: I was willing to read your letter. I think I’m in favor of the popular vote, but I’m sure the electoral system was created for a reason and I’ve never quite understood it. I was hoping your letter would enlighten me.
It started out well enough. But when I got to the second paragraph, which was filled with total lies, I couldn’t read any further. Jared Polis not only spent time on the Western Slope, he had a busy office in downtown Grand Junction. I know because the young man who was in charge of running it was a guest in my house for many months before Election Day. So the next time you want to make a point, I suggest you not start with lies. You’re going to lose your audience. Unless of course they already agree with you, and if so, then what’s the point of even writing?
KITTY NICHOLASON
Grand Junction