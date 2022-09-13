Our current justices are only ‘originalist’ selectively

James Madison was the principal author of the Bill of Rights and therefore the First Amendment, which ensures religious liberty and bars the government from establishing any religion. Thomas Jefferson wrote the original Virginia Statute on Religious Freedom (“Virginia Statute”) and Madison drove the passage in the Virginia legislature in 1786, years before the U.S. Constitution was passed. There can be no doubt that Madison had the Virginia Statute in mind as he penned the First Amendment.