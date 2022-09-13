Our current justices are only ‘originalist’ selectively
James Madison was the principal author of the Bill of Rights and therefore the First Amendment, which ensures religious liberty and bars the government from establishing any religion. Thomas Jefferson wrote the original Virginia Statute on Religious Freedom (“Virginia Statute”) and Madison drove the passage in the Virginia legislature in 1786, years before the U.S. Constitution was passed. There can be no doubt that Madison had the Virginia Statute in mind as he penned the First Amendment.
The Virginia Statute states “…no man shall be compelled to… support any religious worship… or ministry whatsoever, nor shall be enforced, restrained, molested, or burthened in his body… on account of his religious beliefs.”
The Virginia Statute justified itself in part by saying: “The impious presumption of legislators and rulers, civil as well as ecclesiastical, who, being themselves but fallible and uninspired men have assumed dominion over the faith of others, setting up their own opinions and modes of thinking as the only true and infallible, and as such endeavouring to impose them on others, hath established and maintained false religions over the greatest part of the world …”
In the recent Dobbs opinion, the Supreme Court conservatives decided the federal government has no role in regulating abortion rights. Instead, it green-lighted state regulation of abortion rights.
Given that not all religions support the strict anti-abortion views of the religious right, it is an infringement, literally, on the bodies of citizens whose religious beliefs prioritize the rights of living women over a fetus. The conservative justices blatantly ignored the clear views of the actual author of the First Amendment. And yet the conservative court ignored this originalist view in favor of their own religious views. This allows states to establish religious practice in all but name.
If the conservatives are willing to do this in Dobbs, where will they stop? Rep. Boebert is tired of church-state separation. She means her church, not the ones whose beliefs conflict with hers. This is one of many reasons I urge CD3 voters elect Adam Frisch and Michael Bennet, the actual freedom candidates.
I also urge readers to read the entire Virginia Statute (on Wikipedia) and history of the statute at www.monitcello.org and consider how far today’s political right is from what passed in Virginia at the time of our nation’s founding.
JOSEPH MCGILL
Cedaredge
Photo captions gives a mixed message to readers
The Sentinel recently ran a photo titled “Poor working conditions led to Labor Day.”
I think the choice of the caption was unfortunate for the illustration describing the workers in connection with the article describing the evolution of the labor movement in the U.S.
The caption to the illustration describes the scene as “a mob of striking workers.” That characterization contradicts the purpose of your article: arguably to lift-up the accomplishments of the labor movement in our country. Why would you describe striking workers, demonstrating workers, marching workers as “a mob?”
In the image are also police officers. In what many historians describe as “the Haymarket Affair” or the “Haymarket Tragedy,” instead of the “riot” the latter being the more inflammatory term used often by the mainstream media of the time. The subsequent “[. . .] trial was conducted in an atmosphere of extreme prejudice by both public and media toward the defendants (workers accused of conspiracy to make the bomb which killed Chicago police officers)” (Avrich, 1984). Witnesses say that the Chicago police fired on the attendees to the rally before the bomb was thrown. The seven defendants were sentenced to death by hanging. This made them international martyrs to the labor movement.
The article resulted in a mixed message for the reading audience.
TOM ACKER
Grand Junction
Stealing secrets gets you in less trouble than weed
Don’t sell weed. They will throw you in jail. Steal our nation’s secrets that keep us safe and sell them. Then when the FBI raids you, act like they are harassing a law abiding citizen.